Deep Conditioning Secrets: Best Treatments for Gorgeous Hair (2025)

Deep conditioning is key for maintaining healthy looking, vibrant hair. It involves applying treatments that penetrate the hair shaft to restore moisture, strength, and elasticity, helping to address various hair concerns such as dryness, damage, color fading and frizz. This process also specifically supports technical services by offering tailored solutions for diverse hair needs, guaranteeing that every client can achieve more manageable hair between salon visits! And let’s face it, it’s a treat for every hair type and deserves to be top of the list as a pampering service.

Why Deep Conditioning Is Essential in Professional Hair Care

Deep conditioning can help combat dullness and bring back gloss! Using deep conditioning treatments allow the ingredients to penetrate into the hair strands and deliver deeper nourishment than a stand alone conditioner. This is all then sealed in by the cuticle which helps it last. Depending on the type of treatment you choose, there are heaps of potential benefits, which include:

Restored moisture and hydration: Deep conditioning replenishes moisture in dry or damaged hair, improving its softness and manageability.

Improved strength and elasticity: By fortifying the hair shaft, deep conditioning treatments reduce breakage and split ends, promoting healthier looking hair.

Enhanced shine and smoothness: Regular deep conditioning imparts a natural shine, which makes hair look lustrous and silky.

Better color protection: Helps prevent color fading by essentially closing the cuticle and sealing in color.

Common Hair Concerns Addressed by Deep Conditioning

Dryness and dehydration: Environmental factors and heat styling can reduce the hair's natural oils, leading to dryness. Deep conditioning restores essential moisture.

Frizz and lack of definition: Curly or textured hair often struggles with frizz. Deep conditioning smooths the hair cuticle, improving curl definition and reducing frizz.

Chemical damage: Processes like coloring, bleaching, or relaxing can weaken the hair structure (especially if not carried out effectively). Deep conditioning helps repair and strengthen chemically treated hair.

: Processes like coloring, bleaching, or relaxing can weaken the hair structure (especially if not carried out effectively). Deep conditioning helps repair and strengthen chemically treated hair.

Understanding Different Types of Deep Conditioners

Deep conditioning is a game-changer for maintaining healthy, vibrant hair, but not all deep conditioners are created equal. From protein-packed formulas to moisture-rich treatments, understanding the different types can help you target the unique needs of each client. Whether you’re battling dryness, damage, or just looking to boost shine, choosing the right deep conditioner is the first step.

Hydrating Masks

Hydrating masks are formulated to infuse hair with moisture, making them ideal for dry or dehydrated hair. The EKSPERIENCE™ HYDRO NUTRITIVE HYDRATING HAIR MASK is an intensive treatment that will help restore moisture levels and provide nourishment. Infused with the exclusive Aquamaris Complex, it deeply nourishes, hydrates, and conditions the hair. The formula also features Murumuru butter, along with avocado and macadamia oils, known for their exceptional hydrating properties. The result? Silky-soft hair with enhanced shine and brilliance.

To use: After using Eksperience™ Hydro Nutritive Hydrating Cleanser, distribute the hydrating hair treatment onto damp hair. Leave on for a few minutes and rinse.

Protein Treatments

Protein treatments help strengthen and repair damaged hair by replenishing protein levels within the hair shaft. It’s crucial to use them appropriately (we recommend alternating protein with moisture) to avoid over-proteinization, which can lead to brittleness. These treatments are particularly effective for chemically damaged or highly porous hair. We recommend applying a moisture conditioner as the last step which will help provide a balanced approach to hair care and also give the hair some extra shine and hydration. We love the Magnet™ Ultimate Post-Technical Treatment for this. This mask is specially formulated for chemically treated hair. With bonding ingredients that create new bonds and strengthen the hair fiber, it reinforces the internal structure of damaged and compromised hair after a technical service.

To use: Apply to damp hair after any technical service and massage well. Leave on for 5 minutes and rinse thoroughly.

How to Do a Deep Conditioning Treatment

Deep conditioning is a simple yet powerful step in any hair care routine. But how do you ensure you’re getting the most out of your treatment? From choosing the right product to applying it correctly, understanding the process can make all the difference.

Assessing Client Needs

Understanding your client’s hair history and goals is essential for achieving the best results. Start with a thorough consultation to evaluate the client’s hair type, condition, and specific concerns. This assessment will help you determine the appropriate care and styling routine, as well as guide the selection and proper use of the most suitable treatment.

When applying a treatment, be sure to distribute the product evenly throughout the hair, focusing on the mid-lengths and ends. Sectioning the hair and using a wide-tooth comb can help with uniform application. Unless specified, avoid applying the product directly to the scalp for certain treatments.

Preparing the Hair

Thoroughly cleanse the hair to remove any buildup that might hinder the absorption of the conditioning treatment. Using a clarifying shampoo can be especially effective for this step. Alternatively, you can apply the treatment before shampooing, then proceed with cleansing and conditioning. This approach works particularly well for clients at home who prefer a wet look hairstyle with the added benefit of leaving the treatment on longer. It’s also a great option for those with finer hair, which can sometimes feel weighed down after a treatment.

Best Hydration Treatments

Keeping hair properly hydrated is essential for maintaining its strength, elasticity, and shine. But with so many options available, how do you choose the best hydration treatments? From rich hair masks to lightweight leave-in conditioners, there’s a solution for every hair type and need.

UniqOne™ All in One Hair Mask

UniqOne™ All in One Hair Mask is a professional deep moisture treatment that delivers 10 essential benefits to enhance the natural beauty of all hair types. It provides intense care, long-lasting softness, and is particularly suited for frizzy or dry hair. Great for all hair types, this mask is designed to nourish and revitalize for a healthier, smoother look.

To use: Distribute over damp hair from mids to ends and leave it in for 3 min. Rinse off.

Orofluido™ Radiance Argan Mask

Orofluido™ Radiance Argan Mask is a luxurious, intensive treatment that penetrates deep into the hair fiber to repair and restore from within. Infused with Orofluido’s signature fragrance, this mask moisturizes, smooths, and revitalizes, enhancing the hair’s natural beauty. Suitable for all hair types seeking long-lasting radiance, it’s especially effective for dry or damaged hair, leaving it soft, shiny, and full of life.

To use: After shampooing, apply the Orofluido™ Radiance Mask from mid-lengths to ends. Leave on for 3-5 minutes.

Tailoring Deep Conditioning for Different Hair Types

Deep conditioning is a must for healthy hair, but not all treatments work the same for every hair type. From fine and straight to thick and curly, each hair type has unique needs that require a tailored approach. That said, let’s explore how to customize deep conditioning for different hair types!

Fine and Straight Hair

Fine hair is often overlooked when it comes to treatments, but there’s definitely a place for the right products. Lightweight, non-greasy formulas are essential to make sure fine hair isn’t weighed down. Balancing moisture while maintaining volume is key, which is why we’ve developed the RE/START Pro-Care System Density Fortifying Shot—a salon-exclusive, professional 2-phase treatment.

This Liquid Care Shot is designed to strengthen and prevent breakage in weak, fine hair. It enhances manageability while delivering instant volume and a root-lifting effect. With just one application, it provides long-lasting volume, leaving the hair 3x stronger with 3x less breakage.

Color Treated Hair

Every client with color-treated hair should be recommended a moisturizing treatment that protects and maintains their color. We highly recommend the RE/START™ Color Protective Jelly Mask, which offers a variety of benefits: it protects and enhances color, reduces hair porosity, boosts shine, and nourishes the hair. The result is radiant, long-lasting color, shine, and vibrancy. This dual-action, vegan jelly mask is infused with natural açai antioxidant extract for added protection and nourishment.

To use: Apply the RE/START color treatment from mid to ends of hair, leave on for 3-5 minutes, rinse thoroughly.

Curly and Textured Hair

Curly and textured hair thrives with deeply hydrating masks that enhance curl definition and minimize frizz. Rich, nourishing treatments are especially effective, and we love the RE/START™ Curls Deep Buttery Mask. This dual-action, buttery-soft texture mask helps balance the scalp’s microbiome while deeply nourishing curly hair.

Formulated with jojoba oil, shea butter, and vegan biomimetic lipids that restore the hair’s natural oils, this moisture mask leaves curls soft, defined, and beautifully hydrated.

To use: Apply the curly hair mask for frizz from mids to ends of hair, let it work for 3-5 minutes, rinse thoroughly.

Enhancing Product Absorption

To facilitate deeper penetration, use heat caps, steamers, or warm towels. Heat opens the hair cuticle, allowing the conditioning agents to penetrate more effectively. Adhere to the recommended processing times for each product to achieve optimal results.

Incorporate Deep Conditioning into Other Services

Incorporating deep conditioning as a premium add-on service during coloring, cutting, or styling sessions is a great way to add to the client experience. These moments provide the perfect opportunity to upsell treatments and offer a luxurious salon experience. By integrating targeted treatments, educating clients on maintenance, and highlighting the benefits during consultations, you can create pricing strategies that showcase its value.

If you are a pro, don’t forget to head to our 24/7 e-learning platform, #RevlonProAlwaysOn. You can also stock up on all your professional products at our Revlon ProShop (for clients only).