Derma Roller Review | Derma Roller System® | DermaRollerSystem.com (2025)

G
Anti-Aging Collagen Derma Roller System®
Giulio Gallo
Small but effective.
These things are smaller than they look in the picture but that is just fine with me. They hurt on some places like the top of the head. (Hoping to stimulate some regrowth up there before it all disappears. Using on scars on leg and there it doesn't really bother.
P
Derma Roller System® with Anti-Aging Serum (For Face)
Pasqualina Moretti
Brighter complexion by dermarolling
I used this product for dermaroll treatment, and I also apply it every night before bed. This product is amazing! The results begin to show immediately, my acne scars have started to lighten and I wake up with radiant skin every morning! Highly recommend this product for daily use and it's especially effective if you have acne scars. I have tried other products for acne scars in the past and nothing worked as good as this cream and roller.
N
Complete Derma Roller System®
Nadine Michel
I love how great and affordable this product is.... not to mention you can use it at home!
You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars at a spa/esthetician. You can get a great treatment RIGHT AT HOME! I loved this product so much that I made a review on my YouTube channel! The results since I have been using consistently once-a-week for about 2 months? SUPER SOFT, SMOOTH, EVEN skin. The dark marks are fading quickly and my skin is looking better each day!
K
Derma Roller System®
Kimberli Kilgore
Seems to be working as described.
Seems to be working as described. Only tried once so far! Has uniform needles. The rows are not deep in between which allows even pressure. Has a good amount of needles.
R
Derma Roller System® with Collagen Cream (For Face/Body)
Rosemary Streeter
This is perfect for the sensitive areas of the face.
This is perfect for the sensitive areas of the face. Will cause healing activation. Good quality. Works
Z
Derma Roller System® with Collagen Cream (For Face/Body)
Zara Onus
I was skeptical when buying this.
This product has done more for my dark circles than any cream, concealer, foundation, lifestyle change, mask, compress, or dermatology visit has ever done. Are my dark circles gone? No they are not. But this thing consistently brings them down to 20% of their usual intensity, especially if you apply an eye cream (I use the dermac+ serum) afterwards. The results take a few weeks to show up and can last for days. It may be a little unpleasant running 200 needles over a very thin portion of skin under your eyes I will fully admit but it is SOOO worth it. I also use it on my lips to plump them up! :)
All in all, I TOTALLY recommend getting this thing and not wasting any more money on expensive creams that cost as much as raising a child in America. I will be repurchasing, and I intend to get the larger needles next time for even more intense results :)
R
Derma Roller System® with Collagen Cream (For Face/Body)
Robert Bass
Skin looks amazing
Exceptional product. This roller is not only safety sealed on the inside of the box, but so is the box itself. Fantastic product, will be ordering from them again.
I
Anti-Aging Collagen Derma Roller System®
Isaac Sheehan
Does what it's meant to do.
Does what it's meant to do. I put it on most nights before going to bed. Keeps the face moist too.
S
Derma Roller System® with Anti-Aging Serum (For Face)
Summer Stapylton
Love this Vitamin C serum
I am really happy with the serum as ot is really amazing... and the pump makes it flawless(comes with a dropper as well, your wish to use) as there less chance of opening the bottle and oxidation... it improves my face lines and some pigmentation visibly less woth just using for only a week... I am really impressed and will re purchase for sure... and what makes it the best that it is made in Canada... Don't hesitate and and go for this one; you won't regret..
H
Derma Roller System® with Collagen Cream (For Face/Body)
Henriette Lamontagne
Life changing derma roller!
Life changing derma roller! I have really large pores and I've tried almost every cream/solution in the market with no success. I heard about derma roller but then was too scared to try because I read about some that hurt :/ :/ JJ Ellie's Dermaroller did not hurt AT ALL and honestly it felt quite relaxing to use on my skin. I'm already excited to use it again!
A
Derma Roller System®
Armina Jetté
Awesome roller!
I love this product. Started to see results within 2 weeks. Smoother, firmer, brighter skin; evened out tones, reduced and eliminated redness in acne areas. I started to see best results when I would perform the procedure at night, this way I avoid applying makeup soon after and let the serum do its thing. Micro needles on the roller feel like a great size; you can feel the massaging motion rather than a poking feeling.
M
Derma Roller System®
Marjorie Bell
I'm happy with it and so far results for me have been promising.
There are different needle grade sizes for home and professional use. This one at 0.5 mm is mid between home and clinical use which starts at 0.50 l. This is a great size for home use and for someone who has never used a micro needle roller before. I'm very happy with this microneedle roller! Its affordable and cuts down on professional expenses by being able yo prefer the same task at home. Its been helping to reduce fine lines and old scarring from skin issues. So far this has been helping to smooth skin and give a more youthful appearance. Its easy to use, the directions are on the box and very simple. Its affordable and I really like the little carrying case it comes with. I didn't have any issues or irritation using this. I'm happy with it and so far results for me have been promising.
G
Derma Roller System®
Giselda Marcelo
AMAZING PRODUCT!
It's okay. I don't use it as much. It is fast shipping though. When you clean it linen gets stuck to it.
S
Complete Derma Roller System®
Sherry Caldwell
I purchased the derma roller system 2 weeks ago and only have used it twice.
I think it's too soon to give a review about this product, but I would like to post some of my observations thus far. The product came on time and in perfect condition. Using the derma roller I apply slight pressure against my skin and do feel a tingling sensation which causes my skin to turn a bit red due to the blood flow to my face. This makes me happy as I know I am receiving the much needed nutrients to my face hence leaving my skin with a nice glow and feeling so smooth. I will give it a month or two and will be back to post a more thorough review about this product.
C
Complete Derma Roller System®
Caitlin Martyn
I got the Complete set to use on my skin and face.
This Complete Derma Roller System is a scientific and comprehensive device to use on face, neck, eyes and body. It comes in packaging transparent intact packaging. It doesn't hurt when applied. Its pain free pricking. I refer YouTube first to test on my face. It comes with a convenient storage container with built in sanitizing tank. First and foremost step is to sanitize. I clean my face and sanitize the medium sized head to try it on my face, rolling in different recommended directions. How it works: It works by prickling the skin and tricking it to renew skin cells by repairing itself which results in new collagen production. So far, it has been really effective after only using it for 3-4 times. But I will update my more experience with product upon use later. I highly recommend to buy this product if you are are having skin issues.
A
Derma Roller System®
Armina Pellerin
I never leave reviews.... But I can't say it enough.... I love love love this product!
Everything makes me break out so for years so I have very sensitive skin. I was a little scared about trying new skin care products but luckily I stumbled upon this one. None of the products included caused any irritation or side effects after use. After 1 week of use I am getting comments from my family and friends about my skin glowing. I have absolutely fallen in love with this product. These are the only skin care products I will use from now on. Totally recommended for any skin type!
A
Derma Roller System® with Anti-Aging Serum (For Face)
Alina Trevisano
Very good starter set for those new to dermarolling
I am very pleased with this set. It has everything you need especially if you're new to rolling. I use the 0.5 mm every night before bed. The cream and serum absorbs well. My skin is firmer and healthier and I believe that is a direct result from this good quality dermaroller.
A
Complete Derma Roller System®
Adam Robson
Love this product!!
I purchased this after reading the reviews and figured for the price I really couldn't go wrong. The delivery was fast ( even though it was a day after the delivery date). It came sealed (a plus because I will not use any products that doesn't come sealed). Here is my routine that I found to work best.. 1st I use a Vitamin C face cleaner ( added with some microdermabrasion crystals). Then a rosewater toner. My Vitamin C serum. Then I apply a small about of this. I repeat the process at night as well. I do find this to be a little watery compared to others but that actually works out better for me, because I have not had any break outs. So over all I believe that this is a great product.. I noticed it does help alot with all dry spots, where Clinique left some dry spots. I will be ordering more when this container is close to empty. It also has helped my teenage son with dry spots left behind after using acne treatment that can leave his face super dry. He applied a little at night and has smooth skin all day.
F
Complete Derma Roller System®
Faye Dastous
Works great. No taste.
I am 58 years old , and have been looking for so long for something that actually works .. This cream does ! The pores on my face have virtually disappeared ! I don't wear makeup , and always hated my large pores . Now I look almost as if I have makeup on ! LOVE THIS !
F
Derma Roller System®
Fusberta Bernier
Must have product for skincare!
I've been using this for years. It has definitely reduced my facial scars. I had a lot of dark acne scars and it really cleared my face up. This particular product is good quality and durable. My only tip would be to moisturizer frequently as your face does get dry as it is being renewed. Be patient, obviously it takes a while to work. You can see some reduction probably a week after using it but not complete reduction. I don't have wrinkles and never did so I'm not sure how it works in that respect. It is somewhat painful but it's worth it. I've used numbing cream a couple times with it and it seemed to really help. There's also different sizes. If Your pain tolerance is low I would just do it with less pressure but more often or get a smaller size. OverAll this product is great and I would recommend.
A
Derma Roller System® with Collagen Cream (For Face/Body)
Alicia Solly
This system is really nice it comes with a Collagen cream which is ...
This system is really nice it comes with a Collagen cream which is really good for your face the derma roller is really easy to use and i can already tell a difference in my pores. Keeps my face nice and smooth.
S
Derma Roller System® with Collagen Cream (For Face/Body)
Sara Dyess
Must have product
I love this product. I do notice a difference the next day if I used it the night before. It does take some getting used to especially with the 1.0mm but definitely worth the purchase along with some pure vitamin C serum.
N
Derma Roller System® with Anti-Aging Serum (For Face)
Nadine Sirois
I received my derma roller extremely fast and got to use it right away.
After doing countless amount of research I saw that this was a really good deal for what you are getting. So far I've used the derma roller on my face and loved the result. I washed my face and applied a moisturizer, like usual, then used my derma roller (like it is explained in the book) and then proceeded to apply a vitamin C serum. I have terrible acne prone skin with scarring but literally after one use I was so excited with the results. The derma roller seemed to make my face look smoother and my makeup applied on really well the next day. I'm excited to see the improvements it will make, so far so good!!! I have yet to try the bigger head on my stretchmarks, but I'm exited for it. I haven't used the face roller very much since it states in the instruction manual that using it too often may be detrimental to the skin. Overall I'm happy with the product!
A
Complete Derma Roller System®
Anna Stuck
Seeing noticeable results in just 2 weeks
I am thrilled! I have used many many derma rollers in the last 32 years and this is by far the best. It delivers on quality, value and results. Do yourself a huge favour; this is a product everyone deserves.
S
Derma Roller System®
Scarlett Adams
My wife uses this and most of the other products from this line and she swears by them. She loves to use this gel cream especially after using a skin drying face mask and right before bed for what she says are the best results in the morning. Have purchased this multiple times and even purchased and sent to family members overseas.