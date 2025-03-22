Derma Roller Review | Derma Roller System® | DermaRollerSystem.com (2025)

I received my derma roller extremely fast and got to use it right away.

After doing countless amount of research I saw that this was a really good deal for what you are getting. So far I've used the derma roller on my face and loved the result. I washed my face and applied a moisturizer, like usual, then used my derma roller (like it is explained in the book) and then proceeded to apply a vitamin C serum. I have terrible acne prone skin with scarring but literally after one use I was so excited with the results. The derma roller seemed to make my face look smoother and my makeup applied on really well the next day. I'm excited to see the improvements it will make, so far so good!!! I have yet to try the bigger head on my stretchmarks, but I'm exited for it. I haven't used the face roller very much since it states in the instruction manual that using it too often may be detrimental to the skin. Overall I'm happy with the product!