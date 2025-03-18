Derma Roller Systems (2025)

Description

SERUM INGREDIENTS:

Hydrolyzed Collagen, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, Water, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Chloride, Oligopeptide-1, Carnosine, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizinate, Octanoyl Hydroxamic acid, 1,2-Pentanediol.

SERUM INGREDIENT AND BENEFITS:

Hyaluronic Acid: Hyaluronic acid has beneficial properties when used on your skin. It’s especially useful for reducing the appearance of wrinkles and age lines.

Research shows that hyaluronic acid is safe to use. Reactions or adverse effects from hyaluronic acid are rare, and it’s safe to use if you’re pregnant or nursing.

What does hydrolyzed collagen do to your face?Hydrolyzed Collagen:The findings of improved hydration and elasticity were also confirmed in the subgroup meta-analysis. Based on results, ingestion of hydrolyzed collagen for 90 days is effective in reducing skin aging, as it reduces wrinkles and improves skin elasticity and hydration.

Smooths rough skin texture and evens out skin tone. Collagen maintains skin elasticity and strength by stimulating the synthesis of new collagen and as a result minimising the appearance of deep wrinkles and fine

Hexapeptide-8: While hexapeptide-8 is best known for its muscle-freezing abilities, it also helps preserve and boost skin collagen. The peptide has been shown to improve skin tissue, increasing the production of collagen fibres and boosting skin strength and elasticity. Hexapeptide-8 is often compared to botox because it smooths expression lines.This results in a fresher-looking complexion over time, making it an essential anti-ageing step in your skincare routine. But while acetyl hexapeptide is primarily known for its wrinkle-busting benefits, the blessings bestowed by this synthetic hexapeptide don’t stop there.Hexapapeptide-8 has other skin-restoring properties and helps support the skin’s collagen, improving the overall health of your skin.The pharmaceutical sciences are known for being thorough, and exciting new ingredients tend to be investigated thoroughly. Hexapeptide-8 is non-irritating for all skin types.

Oligopeptide-1: This incredible peptide, also known as Epidermal Growth Factors (Oligopeptide-1), has been scientifically proven to speed up skin cell renewal and wound healing, providing your skin with a deeper level of repair and restoration.

What are the benefits of Oligopeptide-1 ? Studies have shown that some oligopeptides in skincare do indeed cause an increase in proteins like collagen and help improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkling and help to improve volume and plumpness of the skin.

1,2 Pentanediol:Preserves moisture in the skin, helps to preserve elasticity and moisture of the skin. 1,2 Pentanediol has an antimicrobial effect. 1,2 Pentanediol Lipid and dissolved lipophilic actives can be used in penetration enhancing creams and lotions.

Micro-Infusion Hydra Stamp 20pin Titanium – 0.5mm Needle length: Introducing our Hydra Needle Stamp an innovative microneedling serum applicator designed for effective and convenient skincare infusion. This all-in-one solution combines a 20-pin fine titanium needle with a 5ml glass vial for serums, ensuring a comprehensive and hygienic skincare application experience. With interchangeable heads 0.25mm, 0.5mm, 0.75mm, 1mm and 1.5mm replacement heads for easy customization options. Our Hydra Needle Stamp stands out as a reliable and efficient tool for achieving excellent results.

Our Hydra Needle stamp is an effective microneedle device for delivering cosmetic serums into the skin. With just a light tapping (stamping) motion, the serum flows into the skin, using less product and delivering the serum under the dermis.

Stimulates natural collagen production

Brightens skin complexion

Stimulates blood flow

Increases hydration

Stimulates product absorption for up to 300%

Suggested use of our Beauty ReVIVE Microneedling Infusion Set:

This procedure can be done as often as every 1-3 months, as doing several treatments throughout the year will continue to improve long term skin quality. We find that Hydra Stamp treatments work best in a series of 3 treatments spaced 4-6 weeks apart.

Can the HYDRA Stamp head be re-used?

The Beauty ReVIVE set comes with 1 x Hydra Stamps 0.5mm Serum bottles and heads. Not recommended to re-use heads.

We do stock replacement headsHYDRA STAMP HEADS