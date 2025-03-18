Dermatologists Say These Cleansers Are Perfect for Sensitive Skin (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back. Why Trust Us?
Best Overall Cleanser for Sensitive Skin
CeraVe Hydrating Face Wash
Read more
Best Gentle Cleanser for Sensitive Skin
Vanicream Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser for Sensitive Skin
Read more
Best Cleanser for Oily Sensitive Skin
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser
Read more
No matter what your skincare routine includes, it will always start with washing your face. However, not all face washes are compatible with all skin types—especially those who have sensitive skin. That’s because many cleansers contain cleaning agents that can strip skin of its natural oils, leaving it more susceptible to irritation, redness, and flaking. The best cleansers for sensitive skin will still clean, but they’ll also hydrate, nourish, and calm.
According to Marisa Garshick, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Manhattan Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery in NYC, “skin barrier supporting ingredients like ceramides and hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin,” should be at the top of your cleanser’s formula. “It is important to avoid harsh surfactants, drying alcohols and fragrances, as these can be irritating on the skin,” she says.
Meet the Experts: Marisa Garshick, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Manhattan Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery in NYC; Mina Amin M.D. F.A.A.D., a board-certified dermatologist in Los Angeles.
Choosing the right cleanser can be a challenge when your skin is reactive and sensitive, which is why Mina Amin M.D. F.A.A.D., a board-certified dermatologist in Los Angeles, recommends sticking to formulas that are both hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, to eliminate any possible (and unnecessary) irritation.
So, which cleansers are best for sensitive skin? We asked leading dermatologists what to look for in a formulation, as well as rounded up the very best picks to help cleanse your skin and leave it calm, clean, and healthy. Plus, while you’re here, browse our other roundups for sensitive skin, such as the best retinols for sensitive skin and the best moisturizer for sensitive skin.
1
Best Overall Cleanser for Sensitive Skin
CeraVe Hydrating Face Wash
Pros
- Hydrates the skin
- Supports and strengthens skin barrier
- Fragrance-free
Cons
- Some reviewers feel the texture is watery
Both Garshick and Amin recommend this creamy cleanser as a top pick for those with sensitive skin because of its abundance of skin-supporting ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides. That’s how “this cleanser effectively gets rid of dirt and buildup without leaving the skin feeling dry,” Garshick explains. Another benefit? It’s fragrance-free and certified by the National Eczema Association.
|Active Ingredients
|Ceramides, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid
2
Best Gentle Cleanser for Sensitive Skin
Vanicream Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser for Sensitive Skin
Pros
- Fragrance-free
- Hypo-allergenic
- No preservatives
- Ultra-moisturizing and smoothing
Cons
- Some reviewers complain of smell
When it comes to gentle cleansers, nothing really outdoes Vanicream. According to Garshick this “is a fantastic option” because it’s free of common allergens like “fragrance, dyes, parabens, formaldehyde, and other preservatives.” Don’t mistake its gentle formula for a failure to cleanse though. Garshick recommends this because “it effectively removes makeup, dirt, and excess oil without causing irritation.”
|Active Ingredients
|Ceramides
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Best Cleanser for Oily Sensitive Skin
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser
Pros
- Supports skin barrier with moisturizing ceramides and niacinamide
- Foaming cleanser reduces oils
- Contains prebiotic thermal spring water for hydration
Cons
- Might be too drying for some
“I love that it contains [the brand’s] prebiotic thermal spring water, ceramides, as well as niacinamide to support the skin barrier,” Garshick says of this popular cleanser from La Roche Posay. Plus, minimizing the potential for dryness or irritation with so many skin-healthy ingredients makes it a good choice “for those with sensitive skin that is also oily,” she says.
|Active Ingredients
|Glycerin, thermal water, and ceramides
4
Best Cleanser for Dry Sensitive Skin
Philosophy Purity One-Step Facial Cleanser
Pros
- Highly moisturizing
- Can remove makeup and sunscreen
- Supports the skin barrier
Cons
- Might be too heavy for those with oily skin
Looking for an extra shot of moisture as you cleanse? Amin explains that the skin-barrier gets additional nourishment in the form of lipids and glycerin from the star ingredient of this formula: meadowfoam seed oil. The natural humectant helps retain moisture as it cleanses, “leaving the skin hydrated and clean.”
|Active Ingredients
|Meadowfoam seed oil
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Best Cleanser for Red Sensitive Skin
Skincare Junkie Skincare Junkie Jelly Facial Cleanser
Pros
- Cucumber calms redness and inflammation
- Ceramides and niacinamide support the skin barrier
- Hypoallergenic
Cons
- Pricey
Those with redness or inflammation can benefit from this facial cleanser, which is packed with calming ingredients like ceramides, niacinamide, and cucumber Garshick advises. “This gentle cleanser helps to support to the skin barrier while also calming inflammation and soothing the skin, making it a great option for someone with sensitive skin.”
|Active Ingredients
|Ceramides, niacinamide, and cucumber
6
Best Cleanser for Sensitive Skin and Removing Makeup
Clinique Clinique Take The Day Off Facial Cleansing Mousse
Pros
- Effective at removing makeup and sunscreen
- Hydrates the skin and locks in moisture
- Hypoallergenic
Cons
- Contains coconut, which may break some out
When it comes to taking off your daily makeup, Amin recommends this cleansing mousse from Clinique. “It contains 10% glycerin and hyaluronic acid to help hydrate the skin and lock in moisture,” she says of its ability to remove dirt, makeup, and debris without irritation. Plus, “it is free of parabens, synthetic fragrance, phthalates, and sulfates,” she adds.
|Active Ingredients
|Hyaluronic acid, glycerin,
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Best Waterless Cleanser for Sensitive Skin
Avène Tolerance Extremely Gentle Cleanser Lotion
Pros
- No-rinse formula good for travel
- Supports and restores the skin-barrier
- Soothes irritated skin
Cons
- Some reviewers complain it doesn’t work well to remove makeup
When you need a quick clean and water is nowhere to be found, a no-rinse cleansing lotion is a great quick fix. If you find yourself in that scenario, Garshick suggests going for this pick from Avène. “This no-rinse cleansing gel gently removes makeup, dirt, and oil while soothing and calming the skin.” That’s because Avène claims their thermal water helps calm even the most irritated, sensitive skin. “It helps to support and restore the skin barrier making it great for those with sensitive skin,” Garshick adds.
|Active Ingredients
|Avene thermal spring water
8
Best Creamy Cleanser for Sensitive Skin
Face Reality Barrier Balance Creamy Cleanser
Pros
- Compatible with acne-prone skin
- Contains skin-calming ingredients
- Supports skin-barrier function and health
Cons
- Pricey
For those prone to breakouts, Garshick recommends a creamy cleanser filled with calming ingredients, like this one from Face Reality. “It helps to calm, soothe and hydrate the skin using key ingredients like allantoin, bisabolol and centella asiatica while also supporting the skin barrier. It won’t leave the skin feeling dry or sensitive,” she says of its dermatologist-approved formula.
|Active Ingredients
|Inulin, allantoin, amino acid cleansers
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9
Best Foaming Cleanser for Sensitive Skin
Dermablend Prebiotic Gentle Foaming Cleanser
Now 25% Off
Pros
- Boosts hydration and prevents dryness
- Pleasant foamy texture
- Fragrance-free
Cons
- Some reviewers complain of a scent
Garshick loves this “gentle yet effective” cleanser for those who prefer a foamy soap. While many foams are aided by harsh alcohols, “this gentle cleanser is infused with inulin, a nutrient from chicory root, and hyaluronic acid to boost hydration and prevent dryness of the skin,” she says.
|Active Ingredients
|Inulin, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides
10
Best Strong Cleanser for Sensitive Skin
AziMD Purify Cleanser
Pros
- Will remove heavy makeup, dirt, and debris
- Can function as a double cleanse
- Nourishing formula supports skin barrier
Cons
- Pricey
When it comes to removing heavy makeup and layers of oil and debris, you might need something a little stronger than your daily gentle cleanser. Amin says “a single cleanse with Purify often functions as adequately as a double cleanse,” while still being totally suitable for even the most sensitive skin, due to its ultra-nourishing formula. Her tip for the cleanest clean? “I suggest applying it first to dry skin and massaging it like you would a facial cream, then add water and work into a lathering foam before rinsing it off.”
|Active Ingredients
|Ectoin, green tea polyphenols, pro-vitamin B, and cucumber extract
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11
Best for Acne-Prone Sensitive Skin
Mario Badescu Acne Facial Cleanser
Now 40% Off
Pros
- Calms redness
- Moisturizing aloe vera is gentle on the skin barrier
- Acne-fighting salicylic acid
Cons
- Does contain fragrance
- Might be too drying for some
Though this face wash is best left for those with combination skin—and those that can tolerate some scent—this face wash is a favorite among everyone from Martha Stewart to Amazon shoppers. “After two months my face has cleared up, redness gone. It also has prevented me from breakouts four months into using this product. It is the real Mario Badescu! Definitely recommend if you have problem skin with breakouts, redness, and my skin is dry,” wrote one satisfied customer.
|Active Ingredients
|Salicylic acid, aloe vera, chamomile, and thyme
12
Best Reviewer-Loved Cleanser for Sensitive Skin
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
Pros
- Extremely gentle formula
- Highly reviewed and rated
- Hydrates and protects the skin barrier
Cons
- Some reviewers say it doesn’t remove makeup and SPF well
When it comes to popularity alone, Cetaphil’s Gentle Skin Cleanser stands a head above the rest. Boasting over 36,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and an overall rating of 4.6 stars, it is truly a customer favorite. “The texture is incredibly smooth, making it easy to apply and rinse off. It provides hydration to my skin, leaving it feeling soft and moisturized without any greasy residue,” writes one Amazon reviewer. And I agree—I myself use this cleanser daily because of its ability to hydrate and soothe while cleansing.
|Active Ingredients
|Glycerin, niacinamide, vitamin B5
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13
Best Cleansing Oil for Sensitive Skin
La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil
Pros
- Ultra-hydrating formula
- Good for double-cleansing
- Best for dry skin
Cons
- Some reviewers complained of breakouts
Amin finds this cleansing oil “particularly useful for those with dry or sensitive skin.” On days when double-cleansing, it’s important to focus on hydrating the skin as much as you cleanse to make sure the barrier is moisturized and protected. Luckily, this formula is packed with hydrating ingredients shea butter, niacinamide, glycerin, and thermal spring water.
|Active Ingredients
|Probiotic thermal water, niacinamide, and shea butter
How to choose and use the best cleanser for sensitive skin
✔️ Look for moisturizing ingredients. Prioritize formulas that help support the skin barrier and won’t strip skin of its natural oils by seeking out cleansers with moisturizing ingredients. Hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides all fall under this category, Dr. Garshick tells us. Soothing ingredients like aloe vera, chammomille, and cucumber can help calm and nourish the skin, too.
✔️ Avoid potential irritants. “It is important to avoid harsh surfactants, drying alcohols and fragrances, as these can be irritating on the skin,” Garshick explains. Your best bet is to look for labels like hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, or—of course—sensitive skin.
✔️ Know your skin type. In addition to being sensitive, it’s important to differentiate between dry, oily, or acne-prone. In general, Dr. Garshick says creamy and hydrating cleansers are best for dry skin while foaming cleansers best suited for those with oily skin. Amin adds, “some cleansers may contain active ingredients like exfoliating acids to help improve overall texture and tone, or acne-fighting ingredients like benzoyl peroxide which can help to reduce inflammation and bacteria,” that might be too drying for some but are ideal for acne- or breakout-prone skin.
✔️ Watch out for anti-aging formulas. Ingredients like glycolic acid or lactic acids may help fight the signs of aging, but they are also culprits of stripping skin of necessary oils. Our pros suggest you keep these ingredients out of your face wash and limit them to your post-cleanse moisturizers and serums instead.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How we chose the best cleansers for sensitive skin
We spoke to Marisa Garshick, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Manhattan Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery in NYC and Mina Amin M.D. F.A.A.D., a board-certified dermatologist in Los Angeles for their recommendations. We also sifted through countless reviews of highly-rated products to select the best cleansers for sensitive skin available.
Why trust us
For more than 70 years, Prevention has been a leading provider of trustworthy health information, empowering readers with practical strategies to improve their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Our editors interview medical experts to help guide our health-focused product selections. Additionally, Prevention also examines hundreds of reviews—and often conducts personal testing done by our staff—to help you make informed decisions.
Charlotte Lewis Finigan
Senior Commerce Editor
Charlotte Lewis Finigan is the Senior Commerce Editor at Prevention. After a decade of working in Hollywood writers’ rooms and contributing pop culture writing to ETOnline, Bustle, TVGuide, and CBS, she underwent bariatric surgery and changed her focus to health and wellness. Previously, Charlotte was the Sexual Health & Wellness Writer for Refinery 29. There, she wrote and edited shopping content about new wellness trends, beauty launches, and sex-positive products. She currently lives in Brooklyn with her girlfriend—and the love of her life, her senior dog, Rory. All three can typically be found perusing the Fort Green farmer’s market for fresh produce or curling up on the couch to watch Survivor.