Dermatologists Say These Cleansers Are Perfect for Sensitive Skin (2025)

No matter what your skincare routine includes, it will always start with washing your face. However, not all face washes are compatible with all skin types—especially those who have sensitive skin. That’s because many cleansers contain cleaning agents that can strip skin of its natural oils, leaving it more susceptible to irritation, redness, and flaking. The best cleansers for sensitive skin will still clean, but they’ll also hydrate, nourish, and calm.

According to Marisa Garshick, M.D. , a board-certified dermatologist at Manhattan Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery in NYC, “skin barrier supporting ingredients like ceramides and hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin,” should be at the top of your cleanser’s formula. “It is important to avoid harsh surfactants, drying alcohols and fragrances, as these can be irritating on the skin,” she says.

Choosing the right cleanser can be a challenge when your skin is reactive and sensitive, which is why Mina Amin M.D. F.A.A.D., a board-certified dermatologist in Los Angeles, recommends sticking to formulas that are both hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, to eliminate any possible (and unnecessary) irritation.

