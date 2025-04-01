Dermatologists Say These Four Ingredients Can Stimulate Hair Growth (2025)

Thanks to many hair- and scalp-care innovations, the best hair growth products are a feasible means to achieving thicker, longer tresses right at home. But, with so many formulas claiming to promote thicker, fuller hair, it can feel confusing knowing what actually works. An effective hair growth solution is less about fancy marketing claims, but formulas rooted in ingredients that can improve hair’s density and fullness while limiting breakage. Ahead, five dermatologists weigh in on the hair loss treatments to know, plus, the best hair growth products to shop.

According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Candace Spann, minoxidil is the only topical drug approved by the FDA for hair growth. “It is thought to help keep hair in the growing phase, also known as anagen,” dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp explains. Minoxidil, which works by improving blood flow to the scalp, can be taken orally or applied topically.

Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam Hair Regrowth Treatment

Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam Hair Regrowth Treatment $63 AMAZON

Again, Reavey recommends minoxidil to combat hair loss associated with menopause or male/female pattern baldness. “This type of hair loss is caused by DHT, an androgen enzyme that is secreted from the hair follicle and causes the hair growth cycle to shorten. Minoxidil helps to block DHT from being secreted, helping to maintain a healthier growth cycle.” Rogaine is one of the most popular over-the-counter products powered by minoxidil—not to mention FDA-approved—at a high concentration crafted into a foam that can be integrated into your hair-care regimen with ease. Grab this set which delivers a four-month supply, or, the brand also offers a top-rated minoxidil serum too that’s just as convenient to apply. Key Ingredients : Minoxidil 5%

: Minoxidil 5% Type : Foam

: Foam Size : 11 fl. oz. (2 bottles)

: 11 fl. oz. (2 bottles) How to Use:

Hers Minoxidil Solution

Those who enjoy the simplicity and ease of a hair serum will like Hers’s Minoxidil Solution. Here, the brand blends 2% of the ingredient into a lightweight serum that can be applied seamlessly to the scalp via a dropper. The formulation also makes it convenient to apply day and night—sinking into the scalp quickly without disturbing your chosen style or weighing hair down. Key Ingredients : Minoxidil 2%

: Minoxidil 2% Type : Serum

: Serum Size : 2 fl. oz. (2 bottles)

: 2 fl. oz. (2 bottles) How to Use: According to Hers, apply 1 mL directly to the areas you wish to see hair regrowth twice daily.

Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth

“Rosemary oil has been clinically proven to have effects similar to minoxidil (the only topical medication FDA approved for hair growth),” Spann details. “It has demonstrated efficacy in helping to treat male or female pattern hair loss.” Camp says its efficacy lies in its ability to “fortify hair by improving moisture and strength [while] delivering nutrients and antioxidants, which protect hair follicle cells from oxidative stress.”

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil $10 $8 AMAZON

Mielle’s scalp and hair oil is known to promote stronger, healthier tresses through a powerhouse blend of rosemary, mint, and biotin. The trio, working in tandem with a blend of 30 essential oils and extracts, comes together to condition hair follicles, relieve dry scalp, smooth split ends, and enhance hair elasticity. is my elixir of choice; I find that when applied to my curly hair, I experience less breakage over time. Because I generally use this natural ingredient elixir at night, my hair feels healthier come morning. Key Ingredients : Rosemary oil, peppermint oil, biotin, castor oil, jojoba oil

: Rosemary oil, peppermint oil, biotin, castor oil, jojoba oil Type : Oil

: Oil Size : 2 fl. oz.

: 2 fl. oz. How to use: According to Mielle, this can be applied to the scalp and combed from root to end. Otherwise, the oil works as a specialized scalp treatment, too, or to provide nourishment during protective styling.

Caffeine for Hair Growth

“Caffeine-containing hair products may encourage hair growth by improving blood flow and circulation around the root of the follicle,” Camp says, elaborating on how it can help the delivery of oxygen, vitamins, and nutrients that contribute to hair growth.

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density

The Ordinary’s Multi-Peptide formula is one of my favorite hair serums because of how hydrating it is. Powered by not only caffeine and redensyl to boost hair density, but botanical extracts and a potent peptide blend that stimulates blood flow to the follicles and promotes stronger hair strands, this gives the scalp precious T.LC. to help anyone achieve their hair goals. Best applied at night before bed, this boasts a slip, water-like texture that the scalp drinks up in a matter of seconds. Key Ingredients : Caffeine, peptides, redensyl, procapil, scutellaria baicalensis root extract, centella asiatica leaf extract

: Caffeine, peptides, redensyl, procapil, scutellaria baicalensis root extract, centella asiatica leaf extract Type : Serum

: Serum Size : 2 fl. oz/ 60 mL

: 2 fl. oz/ 60 mL How to use: Massage onto a clean, dry scalp once daily.

Grow Gorgeous Hair Density Serum

Grow Gorgeous’s hair growth serum relies on a blend of caffeine, hyaluronic acid, pea sprout extract, and Chinese skullcap to stimulate hair follicles while delivering hydrating and antioxidant benefits essential to a healthy scalp. In my experience testing this topical solution, I saw growth along my edges in a matter of weeks—though I applied to my entire scalp, too. Key Ingredients : Caffeine, hyaluronic acid, pea sprout extract, castor oil, Chinese skullcap

: Caffeine, hyaluronic acid, pea sprout extract, castor oil, Chinese skullcap Type : Serum

: Serum Size : 2 fl. oz.

: 2 fl. oz. How to use: Once per day, apply 20 drops directly to the scalp on damp or day hair.

Biotin for Hair Growth

“Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is thought to support the growth of hair, skin and nails because it is involved in a variety of cellular functions and enzymatic reactions that help convert food into energy,” says Camp. This is one of those density-boosting ingredients you’re likely most familiar with, as it leads many of the industry’s most acclaimed vitamins for hair growth. Below, several options that contain biotin.

Nutrafol Women Hair Growth Supplement

Nutrafol Women Hair Growth Supplement $88 AMAZON

: Dermatologist Dr. Nazanin Saedi says that those in search of a hair loss treatment as a result of a deficiency (such as vitamin D, iron, or zinc) can benefit from ingestible supplements. “Ingestibles may not work for everyone experiencing hair loss, but it can’t hurt,” she notes. These supplements by Nutrafol are one of her favorites. “[This] has vitamin E, which has been shown to help with hair loss and hair damage caused by oxidative stress, which is an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in your body. An overload of free radicals is bad because it can cause damage to fatty tissue, DNA, and proteins in your body.” Key Ingredients : Ashwagandha, saw palmetto, marine collagen peptides, curcumin, resveratrol, keratin, biotin

: Ashwagandha, saw palmetto, marine collagen peptides, curcumin, resveratrol, keratin, biotin Type : Capsule

: Capsule Size : 120 capsules

: 120 capsules How to use: Nutrafol recommends taking four capsules, once per day with a meal, to see results in three to six months.

Vegamour Gro Biotin Gummies

: Gummy ingestibles are a no-fuss way to add a dietary supplement to your day. These have a tasty strawberry flavor and are packed with biotin, folic acid, and a slew of vitamins and minerals to support the body’s production of collagen and a healthy scalp. Key Ingredients : Biotin, vitamins A, B5, C, E, 6, 12

: Biotin, vitamins A, B5, C, E, 6, 12 Type : Gummies

: Gummies Size : 30 gummy hair vitamins

: 30 gummy hair vitamins How to use: “The most important thing is to stick with your regimen to receive the most optimal results,” says Hodgdon. “Whether you’re massaging a topical hair growth serum into your scalp every night or washing your biotin gummies down every morning, you have to be consistent.” Here, one gummy per day is all you need.

Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements

Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements - 1 Month Supply $34 AMAZON

: “Viviscal supplements can promote hair growth by increasing circulating levels of nutrients that support hair growth and hair strength,” notes Murphy-Rose. “There is data to suggest that Viviscal may enhance the proliferation of dermal papillae cells, critical to the hair growth cycle, specifically supporting the anagen or growth phase.” She continues that because nutrient deficiencies can contribute to hair loss, Viviscal's formulation featuring hair health nutrients like vitamins, protein, and fatty acids could prove beneficial. Murphy-Rose does, however, emphasize consulting first with your physician before taking these supplements, particularly as this formula features shark-derived collagen. Key Ingredients : Marine collagen (derived from shark), iron, zinc, biotin, vitamin C, niacin, calcium, silica, horsetail extract

: Marine collagen (derived from shark), iron, zinc, biotin, vitamin C, niacin, calcium, silica, horsetail extract Type : Tablet

: Tablet Size : 60 tablets

: 60 tablets How to use: One tablet twice daily (after a meal) for three to six months.

ReTress Hair Rejuvenation Kit

ReTress Hair Rejuvenation Kit $109 RETRESS

: In Spann’s experience, biotin can be helpful in stimulating hair growth when taken orally or applied topically. So, it’s no surprise she turned to it for her brand ReTress—which “uses a biotin tripeptide as one of its main active ingredients to help improve blood flow to the follicles, therefore reducing shedding and helping stimulate hair growth.” This kit features all you need to get the full experience. Key Ingredients : Biotin

: Biotin Type : A shampoo, conditioner, serum, and tablet supplement

: A shampoo, conditioner, serum, and tablet supplement Size : Shampoo & Conditioner: 8.5 fl. oz, Serum: 1.4 fl. oz, Supplement: 30 tablets

: Shampoo & Conditioner: 8.5 fl. oz, Serum: 1.4 fl. oz, Supplement: 30 tablets How to use: The shampoo and conditioner can be used on wash day; while, its serum and tablet supplements can be taken daily.

What Causes Hair Loss and Hair Thinning

Let’s start at the beginning by discussing why someone might be experiencing hair loss, thinning hair, or slow hair growth in the first place, beginning with gender. “There has been a historic assumption that hair loss is a male concern, and this is reflected in the traditional solutions available,” says Vegamour’s Dan Hodgdon, which bolsters no surprise that consumers are looking for products that tailor their approach to address female hair loss specifically. “Hair loss in women is incredibly common—over 80% of women will experience hair loss at some point in their lives, and over 40% of alopecia sufferers are women,” he adds.

“So many different factors can contribute to hair loss,” says trichologist Helen Reavey, who lists age, stress levels, diet, illness, hormonal imbalances, or even product buildup as potential causes. She continues that distinguishing the cause of hair loss is key, as treatment methods could vary widely. Hodgdon builds that certain conditions like alopecia or telogen effluvium (temporary hair loss after an episode of severe stress) can also have an impact.

“There are so many causes of hair thinning, and many with targeted treatments, that it is firstly essential to undergo a physical examination and discuss your history with a professional,” says dermatologist Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, as your diagnosis will determine the most effective treatment. In addition to hair growth products, “there are other important ways to improve hair health; these include maintaining a well-balanced diet for adequate nutrition, getting sufficient sleep and reducing stress.” So, for best results, you’ll likely want to explore lifestyle changes whilst exploring hair growth treatments.

What Are Hair-Growth Products?

Hodgdon describes this category as “[products] that help promote and support a healthy hair-growth cycle”—essentially stimulating the hair follicle. Our experts explain most products look to address a single cause or symptom, which Hodgdon places into one of two categories: topical and ingestible treatments—the latter, Reavey says, has seen immense growth to support hair health from within. This could include items like best shampoo for hair thinning or collagen supplements.

Do hair growth products really work?

According to Cann, there are many hair growth products that actually work so long as the hair follicle isn’t scarred (a medical term for cicatricial alopecia—a condition that destroys the hair follicle caused by inflammation or trauma.) “When treating hair loss, it is important to understand the root cause of hair loss when choosing a product or treatment,” she says. “Oftentimesa multifaceted approach is required in order to optimize outcomes.”

Who can actually benefit from hair growth products?

“Hair growth products work best for those whose hair follicles have not been scarred,” says Cann. “The best results are achievedwhen hair loss is treated early.” Camp notes that those looking to maintain the strength and health of their hair can benefit most from hair growth products; whereas those with active hair loss and shedding should consult with a board-certified dermatologist.

The Key Ingredients You Should Look for in Hair-Growth Products

Whether you’re looking to prevent or treat hair loss, your first step may be consulting with a trusted dermatologist or trichologist to determine the root cause and create a plan of next steps. Saedi recommends prostaglandin analogs to help promote growth or supplementing your diet with biotin.