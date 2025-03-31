Dermatologists Say These Hair Growth Products *Actually* Work for Men (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

Call it stress or genetics: Hair loss in men is likely to happen at one point or another. Noticing your hair line inching further and further back? Or sparser strands atop? Your first instinct may be to slap on a baseball cap and think about it later. However, there are tons of great hair growth products for men out there formulated to make hair look thicker and even slow the process of hair thinning.

No matter your needs — from balding to thinning — we consulted experts on their favorite hair growth products for men. That includes hair serums that stimulate growth to men's shampoos made to address hair loss. Just remember that hair grows in three- to six-month cycles, so it will probably take months to notice a real difference even if a product is working. But, these picks sourced from scalp professionals and our very own staffers will get the ball rolling for the long game.

Below, you'll find the best dermatologist-recommended hair growth products for men. We're also answering your top questions, such as what causes hair loss in men and what you need to consider before buying a product.