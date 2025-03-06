Derms Love These Blackhead Removers for Blemish-Free Skin (2025)

TL;DR
Our best overall pick is theDr. Dennis Gross Universal Daily Peelthat contains a blend of AHAs and salicylic acid to exfoliate the skin while improving its tone and texture. It’s a dermatologist-favorite as well as a beloved product by many of our editors. For a more affordable pick, considerLa Roche-Posay’s Effaclar Duo, which contains a concentration of benzoyl peroxide and lipo-hydroxy acid to regulate sebum production without drying skin.
We can pick, squeeze, and extract without abandon, but days later, blackheads are back, taunting us in the bathroom mirror.When professional extractionsaren’tpossible, the best way to remove blackheads is to treat them with a topical formula that can decongest with powerfulchemical exfoliants. Blackheads occur when the pore becomes clogged with sebum and dead skin cells—and since the pore is open at the surface level, it becomes oxidized and darker in color (hence the name blackheads).
Experts emphasize that picking or squeezing blackheads causes more harm than good, potentially causing acne scarring. Instead, dermatologists recommend using chemical exfoliants to unclog the pore without squeezing gunk out of your face. We evaluated dozens of products and combined hours of research with dermatologist recommendations to compile this list of the best blackhead treatments. From quick-fix clay masks topowerfulactives, these picks are the best in show.
SALELa Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo at Amazon
SALEGlossier Solution at Amazon
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant at Amazon$35
Best Overall
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel
What We Like
Contains both AHAs and BHAs to dissolve sebum and excess oil
Gently exfoliates the skin
Includes deactivator pad to prevent over-exfoliation and irritation
What to Consider
Could be too strong for sensitive skin
Benefits: Clears congestion, fights dullness, smooths | Skin Type: Combination, oily, dry | Size: 30 treatments | Cruelty-Free: Yes
These incredibly popular peel pads are soaked in a dual AHA and BHA exfoliating solution to dissolve dead surface cells and improve the look of skin tone, clarity, and texture. Also included is salicylic acid, which can dissolve oil within a pore and lessen the severity of acne and blackheads. Dermatologist and founder Dr. Dennis Gross told Byrdie that these peel pads are an “effective and easy treatment to target congestion and uneven skin tone without sensitizing the skin, thanks to the unique two-step peel process.”It also has thousands of positive reviews on Sephora, so we know the Alpha Beta Universal Daily is a pretty safe bet for improving blackheads.
Shannon Bauer, associate editorial director with combination skin (not shown): “These exfoliating acid pads are gentle enough for daily use, but I get great results using them just a few times per week. The two-step system leaves no stinging feeling or redness, yet it smooths texture and clears pores. I reach for these when I want a ’your skin looks amazing’ day because the two-minute treatments make my skin look so glowy and radiant.”
What We Like
Affordable
Tasmanian pepperberryand hyaluronic acid reduce inflammation
Lactic acid dissolves oil and unclogs pores
What to Consider
Can cause some stinging on sensitive skin
Benefits: Evens skin tone, clears congestion | Skin Type: Dry, combo, oily | Size: 1 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
“Lactic Acid 10% + HA 2% is an exfoliating formula for those who are experienced users of direct acids,” says Prudvi Mohan Kaka, the chief scientific officer at Deciem. “Lactic acid is a type of alpha-hydroxy acid, which are comedolytic and keratolytic in nature. This means that they function to promote exfoliation by loosening the topmost layer of dead skin, helping to even out skin tone and reduce textural irregularities,” he adds.
There’s also the added benefit of hyaluronic acid, a humectant that increases skin moisture, resulting in a plumper, more supple complexion. We appreciate that the texture is lightweight and it effectively exfoliates the skin, though beware that it can sting a bit when first applied (especially if you have sensitive skin).
Joline, tester with dry, acne-prone skin: "After only a few uses, I noticed a difference in my post-acne pigmentation. I had a small pimple that I’d picked at that was showing all the signs of sticking around for a while, but after using the acid, I could see that it was healing up quickly. My skin stayed clear the whole time I was using the peel, and it didn’t cause any new breakouts or clogged pores."
What We Like
Affordable and accessible
Contains benzoyl peroxide and lipo-hydroxy acid to regulate sebum production
Fragrance-free and suitable for sensitive skin types
What to Consider
Can be drying
Benefits: Reduces breakouts, evens skin tone, refines pores | Skin Type: All | Size: 0.6 oz | Cruelty-Free: No
This French pharmacy pick is recommended by dermatologist Dr. Jo-Ann See, M.D., due to its simple but proven formulation. “Benzoyl peroxide is very helpful when it comes to regulating sebum flow and clearing the pores long term, especially paired with an exfoliating acid,” she says. “You can use this lotion all over the face, but I prefer it as a targeted treatment in congested areas.” In addition to how accessible and effective it is, we also appreciate that it’s suitable for all skin types, even sensitive ones.
Ashley Rebecca, tester with sensitive skin: "I applied the cream to my breakout at night before bed after I had done my skincare routine and in the morning, the size and inflammation of the pimple were greatly reduced. I was thrilled to see how well it worked in such a short period of time."
Best Brightening
Glossier Solution
What We Like
Niacinamide helps fade discoloration
AHAs, BHAs dissolve oil and exfoliate skin
Glycerin and aloe vera soothe and calm skin
What to Consider
Has a strong fragrance
Benefits: Fades discoloration, smooths, clears congestion | Skin Type: Combination, oily | Size: 4.4 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
This hard-working liquid exfoliator from Glossier contains a cocktail of exfoliating acids, plus niacinamide, glycerin, and aloe vera to help fade discoloration, soothe, and calm the skin. Dermatologist Dr. Shammi Theesan tells us that this solution is a great alternative to physical scrubs, but the 10% concentration of three acid groups "might be a bit too intense to use regularly," so be sure to start slow and build up use. We appreciate that it includes glycolic acid to improve the appearance of dark spots and create an overall brighter complexion. If you're looking for a mess-free product to swipe on quickly and easily layer in your skincare routine, this one is a great place to start.
Jenna, tester with normal skin: "This product leaves the skin smoother, brighter, and more radiant without being overly harsh or irritating—and it certainly doesn’t hurt that it’s affordable, too."
Best Acne Treatment
Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1%
What We Like
Has adapalene, an effective ingredient to dissolve oil and reduce breakouts
Affordable
Layers well with other skincare
What to Consider
Might be too harsh for sensitive skin
Benefits: Evens skin tone, reduces acne and blackheads | Skin Type: Combination, oily | Size: 0.5 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Dr. Theesan tells Byrdie that this treatment from Differin contains adapalene, “a type of retinoid that comes in 0.1% or 0.3% concentration and works to improve skin clarity, luminosity, and reduce pores.” She further explains that adapalene has a more stable chemical structure than other retinoids (like tretinoin) and does not degrade when used alongside other acne treatments like benzoyl peroxide. So if you’re dealing with serious acne, you can use it in conjunction with other active ingredients to reduce breakouts and refine your pores.We also appreciate this formula on its own can help to improve various forms of acne, like whiteheads and raised blemishes, in addition to blackheads.
Bianca, tester with sensitive, acne-prone skin: "After eight days of use, I noticed that my chest felt smoother. I also noticed there were no neck pimples the week before my cycle."
What We Like
Contains physical, enzymatic, and chemical exfoliants
Smells great
Leaves the skin looking bright
What to Consider
Can be a bit harsh if you scrub too hard
Benefits: Smooths and refines | Skin Type: Dry, oily, combo, balanced | Size: 5 oz | Cruelty-Free: No
Reminiscent of the scent of real pumpkin pie, this popular and deliciously-smelling face mask utilizes the power of pumpkin enzymes (as well as physical exfoliants and AHAs) to remove dead cells and smooth the skin’s surface. This triple exfoliating threat buffs away dry patches and helps to improve the tone and texture of the skin, and we appreciate that just a little bit of the formula goes a long way.
Alyssa Kaplan, associate commerce editor with combination skin: “I’ve been using this mask for at least five years, and it’s one of the very few products that I refuse to be without in my skincare rotation. I've dealt with enlarged pores on my nose for as long as I can remember, but when I’m diligent about using this mask weekly, they appear less noticeable. I also find that using it consistently helps me to maintain incredibly smooth, soft skin.”
Best Liquid Exfoliator
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
What We Like
Lightweight
Contains a blend of salicylic acid and BHAs
Easy to layer in skincare routine
What to Consider
Can have a bit of a funny smell
Benefits: Clarifies, reduces breakouts and blackheads | Skin Type: Combination, oily, dry, balanced | Size: 1, 4 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
You’d be hard-pressed to find a liquid exfoliant with more of a fan club than Paula’s Choice 2% BHA. With promises to sweep away dead skin cells, unclog pores, and visibly smooth wrinkles, the minimalist formula is simple and highly effective. Dr. See says that the concentration of salicylic acid is “just right,” and the fact that it doesn't have many other potential irritants means it’s an excellent choice for sensitive or reactive skin.
Bianca, tester with sensitive, acne-prone skin: "After a full week of use, I could feel and see the difference in myskin texture. I felt a little tingle on my skin the first night I applied the toner, but I woke up the next morning without any irritation or visible angry bumps. Lately, I can skip foundation and only wear concealers, which is always a sign that my skin is changing for the better."
What We Like
Mineral-rich Umbrian clay reduces shine and absorbs oil
Cinnamon bark has clarifying properties
Nondrying
What to Consider
Effects may not be long-term
Benefits: Refines, reduces appearance of pore size | Skin Type: Combination, oily | Size: 3.3 oz | Cruelty-Free: No
This Umbrian clay mask promises to minimize pores and shine without stripping or dulling the skin. Dr. Theesan recommends this option as a quick fix rather than a long-term skin solution. Why? Because the ingredient profile isn’t really able to permanently clear out the pores. “This is more of a temporary indulgence, and I don’t particularly see a don’t see a long-term benefit,” she explains. “The initial sebum removal might result in rebound sebum overproduction, so just be sure to follow up with lightweight moisture.” If you’re looking for a product to help reduce the appearance of your pores prior to a special event, this is a great option for that.
Julian, tester with oily skin: "This mask felt great on my skin. It went on smoothly and had a spreadable texture, and it reduced the oiliness of my skin. After using, my skin felt smooth, supple, and not overly dry."
What We Like
Cleanses with salicylic acid to reduce oil and prevent acne
Has soothing ingredients and won't cause irritation
Feels cooling on the skin
What to Consider
Can be a bit drying
Benefits: Cleanses, refines, reduces shine | Skin Type: All | Size: 6.8 oz | Cruelty-Free: No
Cleansing your skin of excess oil and debris is essential in order to maintain a clear complexion. This powerful cleanser is formulated with 1.5% salicylic acid to gently exfoliate and treat breakouts, as well as green tea extract to soothe inflamed skin. Though it’s suitable for all skin types, it can be slightly drying, so we think it’s ideal for those who are prone to excess oil.
Alyssa Kaplan, combination skin: “I’ve been using this cleanser for years both on my face and chest to treat and prevent breakouts, and I’ve found it to be extremely effective. It feels nice and cooling on the skin, and it helps to control my greasy T-zone and keep my pores looking minimal.”
Best Cleanser, Runner-Up
Bioderma Sensibio Foaming Gel
What We Like
Gentle micelle technology removes dirt and makeup without clogging pores
Affordable
Free of many common irritants, safe for sensitive skin
What to Consider
Not ideal for oily skin
Benefits: Cleanses without stripping | Skin Type: Dry, combination | Size: 16.7 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
If you’re looking for a cleanser that’s going to tackle congestion but perhaps doesn’t contain potent active ingredients, like exfoliating acids, Dr. See also loves this simple option from Bioderma. “It’s best to avoid moisturizing cleansers that have high levels of paraffin, mineral oil, or fragrant ’natural’ oils because they can block pores, which can lead to acne,” she says. “This product is suitable for congested skin, plus it’s quite conditioning.” Also nice: It uses micelle technology, so it removes makeup, dirt, and oil efficiently.We also appreciate that it’s free of strong fragrances.
Kate, tester with normal/dry skin: "This face wash was very gentle with minimal scent and caused no irritation or breakouts.It rinsed off clean and my skin did not feel dry or greasy.I love that it removed all my makeup and left my face feeling cleansed but not tight."
Best for Sensitive Skin
Rationale #5 The Milk Concentrate
What We Like
Soothing and won't irritate sensitive skin types
Conditioning formula
Contains bacteria-fighting piroctone olamine to prevent acne from congested pores
What to Consider
Small bottle
Benefits: Resurfaces, prevents acne-causing bacteria | Skin Type: Dry, sensitive | Size: 1 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
If your skin is sensitive, Dr. Theesan recommends this conditioning milk concentrate to exfoliate and resurface sans irritation. “This is perfect for sensitive skin that cannot handle any acids,” she says. “It contains piroctone olamine, which prevents replication of bacteria on the skin’s surface to combat acne, blackheads, and congestion.”
Piroctone olamine is a compound often used in cosmetic products as an antifungal treatment and has been found to help balance the skin microbiome and reduce the incidence of acne-causing bacteria on the skin. Consider this an excellent alternative if you can’t tolerate super potent exfoliants.
Best for Blemish-Prone Skin
ROSE Ingleton MD Blemish Control Booster Serum
What We Like
Contains green tea, turmeric, and neem extract to calm inflammation
Formulated with AHAs to help dissolve oil inside pores
Lightweight texture
What to Consider
Small amount of product
Benefits: Clarifies, reduces breakouts and blackheads, fades discoloration | Skin Type: Combination, oily | Size: 1 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
This dermatologist-developed formula contains ingredients that help to prevent new blemishes, like a concentration of AHAs (also great for dissolving excess oil) in addition to antioxidants that help fade discoloration from old spots. It also contains niacinamide to target inflammation and soothe skin. Botanical extracts like green tea, turmeric, and neem extract also bring down inflammation and help soothe redness associated with active blemishes. If you’re looking to target blackheads as well as other types of blemishes, we recommend giving this serum a go.
What to Look for When Buying Blackhead Treatments
- Chemical Exfoliants: Acids help dissolve dead skin cells and excess oil, both of which are components of the “gunk” that can end up clogging pores. Once that gunk oxidizes, you end up with a blackhead. Beta-hydroxy acids, like salicylic acid, are great for breaking down oil, while alpha-hydroxy acids (like glycolic and lactic acids) have the added benefit of evening out skin tone and texture.
- Physical Exfoliants: You can also opt for physical exfoliants that scrub away dead cells and other pore-clogging debris. These ingredients, like clay, work like magnets, drawing out impurities that can get lodged deep in pores.
- Retinoids: For those who want to steer clear of acids, retinoids speed up the rate at which skin cells turn over, which helps to push out blackheads. However, they can cause redness and irritation, so you may want to avoid them if you have sensitive skin. You can also sandwich retinoid products between layers of moisturizer to help reduce the effects.
FAQ
Are blackhead removers safe?
While those iconic pore strips of your youth can be admittedly satisfying to use, their mechanism of action—that sticking and then yanking—may pull out a few blackheads, but it also poses a risk of skin damage, which can ultimately end up making your pores appear bigger. Instead, dermatologists agree that using chemical exfoliants such as retinoids or beta-hydroxy acids is the safest and most effective way to go.
How do you use a blackhead remover?
This largely depends on the product you’re using. Typically, exfoliating cleansers can be used once or even twice daily, while leave-on serums, masks, and peels can be used a few times per week.
How do you prep your face for removing a blackhead?
For serums, masks, and peels, you’ll always want to apply these on clean skin, so prep by washing with a mild and gentle cleanser. Also, while it can be tempting to try and squeeze or push out blackheads, resist the urge, or else you could end up exacerbating the situation.
Meet Our Experts
To find and recommend the best blackhead removers, we consulted the following experts:
- Dr. Shammi Theesan is a dermatologist and founder of Ode Dermatology in Melbourne, Australia.
- Dr. Jo-Ann See, M.D., is a dermatologist at Central Sydney Dermatology, the founder of not-for-profit health initiative All About Acne, and a member of the American Academy of Dermatology.
- Prudvi Mohan Kaka is the chief scientific officer at Deciem, the parent company of brands such as The Ordinary, NIOD, and more.
Why Trust Byrdie
Byrdie contributor Emily Algar is a journalist with over five years of experience covering the beauty industry and writing in-depth product reviews. She conducted hours of research and tapped a handful of dermatologists, evaluating products on their active ingredient list, potential for irritation, and value. We also put a few top-rated products to the test to see well they worked to decongest and clarify the skin. Emily took these insights into consideration for this roundup. Alyssa Kaplanis an associate editor, an experienced writer in the beauty industry, and a product tester specializing in cosmetics.