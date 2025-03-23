Diagnosis, Home Care & Surgery Options (2025)

1 Rest and care for yourself during the recovery period. It will likely take about four to six weeks to recover from an open hernia surgery. Laparoscopic surgeries have a much shorter recovery time of one to two weeks. Your medical team will give you detailed instructions on when you can resume normal activities. Until then, rest so you don’t further weaken the fresh cuts in your abdominal muscles.[16]

2 Take a light walk the day of your surgery. Although you’ve just had surgery, it's important to get up and moving as soon as you feel ready. This jumpstarts the recovery process, but more importantly, it prevents blood clots.[17]

Limit intense physical exertion during the recovery period. Both types of surgery will allow you to return to normal activities after two to three days. But you should not engage in any strenuous activity or lift anything over 20 pounds for one to two weeks. After open hernia surgery, you should avoid strenuous activity of lifting anything over five to ten pounds for three weeks. In both cases, defer to the judgment of your doctor when deciding when you can resume heavy lifting.[18]

4 Ease back into a normal diet. There are technically no restrictions on diet after hernia surgery. However, some patients feel nauseous for a few days after surgery. In that case, begin with a liquid diet of water, juices, smoothies, and broths/soups. Transition to soft foods like bananas or mashed potatoes, and work your way back to a normal diet. Also start with smaller meals and work your way back up to normal sized meals.[19]

5 Care for your surgical incisions. In both types of surgery, your incision will be covered in surgical dressing or steri-strips. If they're covered with gauze or Band-Aids, refresh them as needed. If the surgeon used steri-strips, leave them to fall off on their own.[20] Keep the incisions dry for 24–48 hours after surgery. Cover them in something like a "press 'n seal" kitchen product to keep them dry in the shower.

After 48 hours, expose the incisions to running shower water, and pat dry gently. Then reapply fresh dressing.

Do not allow the incisions to soak (bathtub, pool, ocean) for 10–14 days after laparoscopic surgery or four to six weeks after open hernia surgery.

6 Keep a post-operative appointment with the surgeon. Even if you are feeling well and appear to have no complications, it is important to make — and attend — a post-operative appointment with your doctor. This helps ensure that things are progressing well and minimizes risk for post-operative complications.[21]

7 Take stool softeners. During the procedure, the surgeon uses an anesthetic that paralyzes the bowel. As a result, you may be constipated for about a week after the surgery. The last thing you want to do after hernia surgery is strain during bowel movements and possibly do more damage. To prevent this, use an over-the-counter stool softener like milk of magnesia or Metamucil.[22] If you don't want to use stool softeners, the best thing you can do is stay hydrated. Drink at least eight to ten 8 oz. glasses of water per day.

Drink prune juice and apple juice to naturally soften stool.