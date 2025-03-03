Did Rihanna Really Feud With Naomi Campbell Over Her Ex Hassan Jameel? - Nicki Swift (2025)

ByLea B Feb. 26, 2023 11:00 am EST

Rihanna and Naomi Campbell are two of the most famous people on the planet. They also happen to be very good friends — or, used to, at least, before the "Diamonds" singer started romancing her ex-boyfriend, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel.

As die-hard fans of the pop superstar would know, she and Jameel first sparked dating rumors after they were seen hanging out and being cozy in Spain in 2017. They'd been spotted out together several times since, but the ultra low-key pair managed to keep their relationship out of the press for the most part.Sadly, they decided to end things after three years of dating after reportedly realizing they weren't meant for each other. "Their lives were too different and it was hard to maintain a relationship," a source told People at the time.

So, what about Campbell? Well, while Rihanna and Jameel were still together, rumors swirled ofa possible beef between the two women after they appeared to unfollow each other on social media. The reason? Possibly Campbell's own history with Jameel. Oof! It's unclear whether the two ever dated, but back in 2016, just months before he started seeing Rihanna, the handsome businessman was photographed withCampbell ata summer music festivalin London and being very cozy. An insider told The Sun that this may have caused the rift between RiRi and Campbell, as the supermodel reportedly hates "being second best" to the "Work" hitmaker. But what was the truth?Did Rihanna really feud with Campbell over her rich ex?