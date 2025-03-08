Discover Youthful Appearance with Oxygeneo Facial Treatment: Benefits and Outcomes (2025)

Fact- Oxygen is essential to breathe and live! But its significance extends to your skin appearance as well. Yes, you heard right! Insufficient oxygen can result in sagging, dullness, dryness, and a crepe-like texture.

Though various products may be used to deal with such issues, there are times when you require an intense and deeper healing experience. This is where oxygeneo facial treatment comes into play- a new buzz in the town. It is a three-step facial treatment that includes exfoliation, nutrient-rich ingredient infusion, and skin oxygenation.

The treatment has grown in popularity in North Vancouver due to its high efficiency and excellent results. This procedure can improve the health, youthful appearance, and brightness of your skin after just one session. Urge to know more? Stay with us for a bit long to know how this super facial treatment is making heads turn.

What Is Oxygeneo Facial Treatment And How It Works?

OxyGeneo combines the benefits of microdermabrasion, facials, and skin infusions into a simple, single, and non-invasive treatment.

This treatment is supplemented by two distinct formulas that deliver essential nutrients to improve the appearance of your skin:

The NeoBright formula contains azelaic acid, kojic acid, and retinol to brighten and rejuvenate your skin.

Meanwhile, the NeoRevive formula acts as an anti-aging therapy, containing hyaluronic acid (the active ingredient found in many dermal fillers), peptides, and retinol.

Usually, the experts of oxygen facials in North Vancouver use a Capsugen® tablet that moves smoothly across the skin’s surface, gently exfoliating the topmost layer of skin. It simultaneously delivers one of two unique formulas for skin revitalization or brightening while also producing CO2 bubbles that gently burst on the skin’s surface. The active ingredients in the NeoBright and NeoRevive formulas are more easily absorbed as a result of this process. Additionally, it promotes a natural healing process beneath the skin by boosting the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the affected area. The condition of your skin continues to improve as a result of increased nutrient delivery to the areas that need it most.

Benefits of Oxygeneo Facial Treatment

Improves the hydration, brightness, and plumpness of skin

Reduces the visibility of pores

Improves skin’s texture

Reduction of hyperpigmentation

Restored Skin Volume

Higher Collagen

Increased Skin Cell Production

Reduce the Visibility of Wrinkles

Suitable for ALL skin types!

The Oxygeneo three-in-one super facial not only gives instant cosmetic benefits but also promotes long-term skin health improvements by improving microcirculation. This technique dramatically slows the aging process and significantly improves skin functionality, resulting in a more youthful appearance. Importantly, the therapy works its magic from the inside out, so the results go beyond the surface.

What makes OxyGeneo different from other facial treatments? (H3)

Basically, there are many different types of oxygen facials, like:

Enzymatic facials like O2 lift by Image

Facial products with oxygen infused in them

Facials in which the facialist uses a machine to blow oxygen into the skin

And, OxyGeneo

OxyGeneo distinguishes itself by producing a physiological response that activates oxygen in the cells, rather than just providing oxygen externally to the skin. In addition, this facial uses ultrasound waves and massage methods to improve blood circulation and allow for greater serum penetration into the skin.

Exposure to high levels of oxygen, which the circulatory system then transfers to the body’s tissues, is what hyperbaric oxygen means. While it can accelerate wound healing, it is a different technique than attempting to give oxygen to intact skin instead of inhalation.

Is Oxygeneo Facial Treatment Only for the Face?

Traditional facials usually target the skin on the face, but the Oxygeneo facial treatment goes beyond that. This treatment can be used on any part of your body, giving you head-to-toe radiance while purifying, rejuvenating, and moisturizing the areas that have been treated.

Individuals suffering from pimples and skin acne can benefit from Oxygeneo treatment, which can be caused by a variety of factors such as hormonal changes, cosmetic product use, greasy skin, food, and more. It is successful in resolving these difficulties, regardless of the underlying causes.

In addition, the treatment targets skin pigmentation, dryness, and other skin irritations. Your skin will look healthy, bright, regenerated, and youthful after an Oxygeneo therapy session.

When Can You Expect to See Results?

The majority of patients notice an instant improvement in the appearance of their skin after the treatment. Those with delicate skin may have slight flushing and brief redness, which usually subsides immediately after the operation. You will immediately notice and feel an improvement in your skin, similar to the results of a facial, with possible advantages that can last for a few weeks following the infusion.

Which is better for your skin: NeoBrightTM or NeoReviveTM?

The best choice between NeoBrightTM and NeoReviveTM is determined by your skin condition. If you have pigmented lesions or a darker skin tone, NeoBrightTM is probably the better option for you. If your objective is to improve the overall appearance of your skin and address issues such as prominent pores, NeoReviveTM could be the superior option for your skincare needs.

How Frequently Can You Get OxyGeneo Facials?

The frequency of OxyGeneo super facials might vary depending on your skin’s particular requirements. Weekly treatments can help you tackle issues like sun damage and acne for the best possible skin condition.

If, on the other hand, you’re using OxyGeneo facials as part of your anti-aging approach, a monthly treatment schedule is normally suggested to preserve and improve the youthful appearance of your skin.

How long do the effects of OxyGeneo Facial Treatment last?

The longevity of OxyGeneo facial treatment results is dependent on a number of factors. Because this method uses your body’s own healing capabilities, the duration of the final outcome can vary depending on aspects such as your skin type and general well-being.

Furthermore, adhering to a great skincare regimen on a consistent basis can significantly improve and prolong the benefits. It’s worth mentioning that the treatment’s effects tend to accumulate, meaning that additional treatments will result in longer-lasting results.

Concluding Remarks

We all desire skin that is not only healthy but also youthful, vibrant, and bright. If you want to achieve the best outcomes, you’ll need to try the innovative OxyGeneo facial treatment.

At the , we are committed to providing a wide choice of innovative and effective skincare solutions, like, Skin Rejuvenation, Oxygen Facials, hair electrolysis, Eyebrows Microblading and Body Sculpting Treatments, etc.

Our expertise is in the OxyGeneo 3-in-1 Super Facial with geneO+ therapy. This adaptable treatment is appropriate for all skin types, especially individuals with sensitive skin or keloid (scar) issues. We have all the resources to meet your specific skincare requirements. Book a Free Consultation Now!