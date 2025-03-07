Disinfection and sterilization of manicure instruments (2025)

It’s important for both professional nail technicians and people who do their own nails at home to keep their manicure tools clean and safe. In addition to ensuring the longevity of your tools, proper cleaning, sterilization, and disinfection guard against infections and health hazards.

Whether you’re a novice or an expert at manicures, knowing which techniques and supplies to use can really help. Every stage, from routine cleaning to deep sterilization, is crucial to maintaining the best possible condition for your tools.

We’ll walk you through the best methods for cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting your manicure supplies in this post so you can always have gorgeous, safe nails.

Tool Disinfection and Sterilization Method Nail Clippers Clean with soap and water, then disinfect with alcohol or an antiseptic solution. Sterilize using a UV sterilizer or autoclave. Cuticle Pushers Wash with warm water and soap, disinfect with an antiseptic spray. Sterilize with a UV sterilizer or autoclave. Nail Files If reusable, clean with soap and water, then disinfect with an alcohol-based solution. Replace disposable files after each use. Nail Scissors Rinse with soap and water, disinfect with alcohol. Sterilize using a UV sterilizer or autoclave. Buffers For reusable buffers, clean with soap and water, disinfect with alcohol. Replace disposable buffers after each use. Tweezers Wash with soap and water, disinfect with an alcohol-based solution, then sterilize with a UV sterilizer or autoclave.

Contents Treatment of hands with an antiseptic Disinfection of manicure instruments is the first stage of processing Means for disinfection of manicure instruments when working at home and in beauty salons Step-by-step instructions for disinfecting manicure tools Pre-sterilization cleaning of manicure instruments is the second stage of processing Sterilization of manicure instruments – the third stage of processing How to sterilize manicure instruments in a dry-heat oven How to sterilize instruments in an autoclave Infrared sterilizer Chemical sterilization Quartz, ball or glass bead sterilizer Processing manicure instruments according to SanPiN Dry heat oven: processing and sterilization of instruments according to SanPiN Processing and caring for a dry cabinet after operation on SanPiN Share with friends! Popular on the topic Business SanPiN Care Magazine Sections Express your opinion or ask a question! Cancel reply 57 comments on “How and what to disinfect, sterilize and clean manicure instruments with” Video on the topic Disinfection and Sterilization of CUTTERS for Manicure | Which I Use Optimax / disinfection of manicure instruments DISINFECTION and STERILIZATION of manicure instruments. STEP-BY-STEP MISTAKES | Sterilization and disinfection of manicure instruments. Everyone should know this STERILIZATION of manicure instruments IN DETAIL 🦠 You are sterilizing INCORRECTLY 😱 Don"t make mistakes in sterilizing instruments! How to process manicure instruments correctly?

Treatment of hands with an antiseptic

Use a disinfectant to clean both your hands and the client’s before beginning a manicure. You can use the following antiseptics for this: Cutasept F, Eco-breeze, Bacillol, Neosteril, Octenisept, and Sterillium. They are available in dispenser-equipped containers or as sprays.

Dry hands are used to apply the product, which is then equally spread throughout the skin. It’s crucial to give the backs of the hands, the spaces in between the fingers, and the area around the nails careful attention. It is advised to then put on rubber or disposable latex gloves.

Next, an antiseptic is applied to the client’s hands. If you think you could get tuberculosis or hepatitis B, wash your hands twice with antiseptic.

Guidelines for the administration of antiseptics

The antiseptic is taken from the dispenser – into the hollow of the palm

Nails should be clean and short-cut

When working, it is necessary to remove rings, bracelets, watches

When applying the antiseptic, the skin of the hands must be dry

It is recommended to use an antiseptic with components for restoring the lipid layer so that the skin does not dry out excessively and is less prone to injury and cracking

The antiseptic is rubbed into the skin of the hands until completely dry

Disinfection of manicure instruments is the first stage of processing

The removal of bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other microorganisms from surfaces and manicure tools is known as disinfection. It is the processing phase’s initial stage. Disinfection, pre-sterilization cleaning, and final sterilization are the three steps.

When a master works from home or in a salon, a chemical method is used for disinfection. Its foundation is the application of specialized disinfectants in the form of aerosols, tablets, and solutions.

They must possess a variety of properties, such as antiviral and antifungal properties. You can buy the products already made or dilute the concentrate according to the recommended ratio.

Since the ratio varies for each disinfectant, it is imperative to adhere to SanPiN’s guidelines or recommendations. Additives that prevent corrosion should be present in good disinfectant liquids.

The name of the disinfectant, its concentration, and the preparation date for storage should be written on lids and stickers for containers containing ready-made and prepared solutions.

Every salon owner or home master selects the disinfectant that works best for them. A list of medications that SanPiN recommends is also provided.

Means for disinfection of manicure instruments when working at home and in beauty salons

The first step in processing should be disinfection following a manicure or pedicure. Let’s look at the most widely used disinfectant concentrates and solutions. For metal instruments, a product’s composition is deemed safer the more expensive it is.

All tools and gadgets must be opened, intricate mechanisms unscrewed, and submerged in the solution prior to disinfection.

It is important to make sure that the surfaces are free of any voids or air bubbles that could keep the product from entering.

Gigasept AF is designed to disinfect medical equipment and manicure tools. One has seven days to utilize the completed solution. It must be disposed of and a new one prepared if its color changes.

The second processing step, pre-sterilization cleaning, is another application for Gigasept AF. In this instance, rinsing the instruments under running water for ten minutes and further submerging them in distilled water for one minute is sufficient after soaking them in the solution. It is necessary for the instruments to be totally dry before sterilizing.

Additionally, Korzoleks Plus can be used for cleaning and disinfection steps prior to sterilization. The suggested disinfection time is kept when unscrewed instruments are dipped into the solution made in accordance with the directions. After that, distilled water is rinsed and difficult-to-reach areas are cleaned with a brush.

It is advised to use the solution for no more than five days after preparation. The first and second products are suitable for use in metal-contained ultrasonic baths and washers.

Alaminol is a concentrated broad-spectrum disinfectant. Use the completed solution for no more than ten days, or until the color changes. Adequate for application in ultrasonic settings. Wearing gloves, strictly follow the instructions to dilute.

More information about selecting a disinfectant:

Step-by-step instructions for disinfecting manicure tools

Please be aware that as soon as the procedure is finished, the manicure tools are cleaned. To prevent skin residues and other particles or components from rising into the air or splattering on you and the surrounding area when running water is present, they cannot be cleaned with water, wiped down, or brushed off with a brush.

Three steps are followed in the disinfection process:

All instruments are disassembled and unscrewed Placed in a pre-prepared bath or disinfection unit with the selected solution The time recommended for disinfection with each specific solution is maintained

For optimal processing, the liquid should be 2 cm above the instruments. Put on protective gloves before handling any disinfectant solutions. It is preferable to select a disinfectant that is also useful for pre-sterilization cleaning in order to save money and maximize practicality. The next action is this.

Pre-sterilization cleaning of manicure instruments is the second stage of processing

The instruments are taken out of the solution and cleaned with cotton pads and regular or brass brushes for ten minutes while running water is applied to the instruments after the disinfectant has been applied. Washing away the disinfectant itself also removes dirt and tiny particles, which ruins the instruments after extended use.

Refer to the product’s instructions for the recommended duration of rinse, which can range from one to ten minutes. To neutralize any remaining disinfectant solution, it is advised to immerse the instruments in distilled water for one minute after washing them under running water.

In two situations, the first and second phases can be combined:

Chemical disinfection and cleaning, when the disinfectant solution simultaneously dissolves dirt and particles. All that remains is to rinse everything and dry it before sterilization. Disinfection and cleaning in an ultrasonic cleaner. The combined effect of the solution and vibrations allows you to fully prepare the instruments for sterilization. After exposure, we also rinse everything with running water.

Manicure tool pre-sterilization and disinfection: how to select a disinfectant and make the right mixture

Sterilization of manicure instruments – the third stage of processing

The goal of sterilization is to eradicate every trace of microflora left over from earlier processing steps.

There are various methods of sterilization, including steam, chemical, thermal, and quartz. SanPiN states that the best treatments involve temperature and pressure changes, autoclaving, dry heat, and infrared sterilization.

Beauty and manicure salons are only permitted to use sterilizers with a registration certificate from Roszdravnadzor for commercial use. Any kind of sterilizer is covered by this.

A sterilizer bearing such a certificate is listed in the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare’s State Register of Medical Devices. On the Roszdravnadzor website, you can verify whether any sterilizers are listed in this register. Before making a purchase, make sure to inspect the sterilization apparatus.

How to sterilize manicure instruments in a dry-heat oven

Dry instruments are sent to the cabinet after being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. They are then placed in craft bags that have color indicators. If you don’t have any craft bags, you can use tweezers to arrange the instruments. The effect of a high temperature—between 121 and 180 °C for 30 minutes—causes sterilization.

Processing cutters used in hardware manicures can also be sterilized using this method.

How to sterilize instruments in an autoclave

Although it costs more to install than a dry-heat cabinet, large salons or clinics can benefit from it. Steam and a high temperature between 121 and 137 °C with a pressure of 1.5 to 2 atmospheres are what cause sterilization. lasts for twenty to thirty minutes. The water is distilled.

An autoclave cycle comprises heating, sterilizing, and cooling the instrument. About 50 to 55 minutes will pass during the entire process.

The ability to process any product and manicure tools is an advantage of the autoclave. In contrast to a dry-heat cabinet, several materials that are ruined by high temperatures cannot be placed there.

For autoclave processing, paper or plastic bags are utilized. Although plastic bags cost a little more and are transparent, they maintain the instrument’s sterility for a longer period of time.

During autoclave sterilization, a Sterilization Quality Log is required by SES standards. Test strips are bought and used to fill it out; after each sterilization, they are either placed on bags or inside bags containing instruments. Stickers with color indicators on the procedure’s quality are added to the log following the processing cycle.

How to maintain PSO quality control logs and SanPiN-compliant working solution concentrations for disinfection and sterilization

The European standard categorizes autoclaves into three classes:

Since Category N devices aren’t able to use packaging, nail salons shouldn’t use them. They process fabric and solid metal objects in the absence of planes and channels. The bags in these models are wet after sterilization because they lack the initial vacuumization and drying. Wet craft bags cannot be discussed or stored in the future.

Work in a salon or manicure parlor can be done with autoclaves of categories S and B. They process the instrument in bags and offer vacuumization and drying.

An autoclave cycle comprises heating, sterilizing, and cooling the instrument. The entire procedure will take fifty to fifty-five minutes.

Infrared sterilizer

There are just two infrared sterilizer models available on the market that have been approved by Roszdravnadzor:

ST-IK RELMA;

ST-IK MAI.

Each costs roughly fifty thousand rubles. About 200 degrees is the temperature at which processing takes place in devices, but since this is infrared radiation, the metal is not damaged.

RELMA packaging is offered in ST-IK. It costs a lot and is reusable. A cutter stand is another item in the kit.

Processing takes only 10 minutes for packaged instruments and 6 minutes for unpackaged ones. For one day, the packaging keeps its sterility.

Maintaining a Quality Log is also required for infrared sterilizers. The packages have Class 1 indicators adhered to them. They join the package’s lid to the main component. For one, one indicator is sufficient.

Additionally, class 5 indicators are available for infrared sterilizers. After being processed, they are glued into the log and placed straight into the packaging.

There is no packaging available for the ST-IK MAI model. After being processed in an open manner, instruments need to be used right away or kept in sterile cabinets, sterile boxes, or UV sterilizers.

Chemical sterilization

An approach that makes use of unique solutions. Needs to be done in sterile settings with sterile rags, containers, and tweezers for instrument contact. There must be created conditions for additional sterile storage. The outcome is good for three days. While it’s not always the best solution in nail salon operations, it’s still the best fallback if all the requirements are satisfied.

Quartz, ball or glass bead sterilizer

Has advantages as well as disadvantages. Advantages:

fast sterilization under the influence of high temperature, takes 20 seconds

mobility – convenient for use by one master in the salon, at home and on the go

the ability to sterilize cutters for hardware manicure.

incomplete immersion of the instrument in the processing area (balls), and as a result, the risk of repeated spread of pathogenic microflora

the operating temperature of the device does not always correspond to the declared one, which leads to incomplete sterilization

the need to replace the balls every six months, which many masters do not know

rapid wear of cutting parts due to frequent contact with hard balls.

Ultrasonic sterilizer , despite its name, it is intended for the first two stages – disinfection and pre-sterilization cleaning.

, despite its name, it is intended for the first two stages – disinfection and pre-sterilization cleaning. Ultraviolet sterilizer is intended only for storing already sterilized instruments.

Processing manicure instruments according to SanPiN

You can use a variety of sterilizers that are approved by SanPiN 2.1.2.2631-10 and SanPiN 2.1.3.2630-10 to sterilise instruments in nail salons:

Dry heat cabinet

Infrared sterilizer

Autoclave

Glass bead sterilizer

You can use a UV sterilizer to store previously sterilized open instruments; they will stay that way for up to three days before needing to be cleaned again. Open manicure tools are arranged inside on trays with holes in them. SanPiN standards state that gloves must be worn during manipulations.

Point 9.22 Sterilization and storage of consumables and instruments in craft bags or sterilization packaging materials are required by SanPiN standards for a nail salon or office. The instruments must be stored on special perforated trays in closed UV sterilizers for up to three days or reused within an hour if sterilization is done without packaging.

After a manicure or pedicure, instruments are cleaned and sterilised using an ultrasonic sterilizer. The instruments must be dried and heated in an autoclave or dry-heat oven following ultrasonic cleaning.

According to SanPiN, the SES specifies three steps for the sterilization process:

After performing a manicure or pedicure, all instruments are soaked in a disinfectant solution in accordance with the exposure time and concentration recommended by SanPiN. After disinfection, the instruments undergo pre-sterilization mechanical cleaning under running water using brushes or brushes, depending on the hardness of the surface being treated. Processing time under running water – from 2 to 10 minutes. This is necessary in order to remove not only the remaining protein particles on the surface, but also to thoroughly wash off the disinfectant solution, which can cause corrosion during further sterilization under the influence of high temperatures.

Using a machine, such as an ultrasonic cleaner, pre-sterilization cleaning and disinfection can be done mechanically.

Please refer to the following documents for more specific details on sterilization requirements for offices and nail salons:

Beginning on January 1, 2021, Sanitary and Epidemiological Rules SP 2.1.3678-20:

SP 2.1.3.2630-10

Additionally, each master’s workspace must have a minimum of three standard manicure sets, as stipulated in clause 9.21. With a high client traffic, this is required to guarantee continuous sterilization and disinfection. Each salon has its own standard set that is approved by the institution’s administration. Additionally, the administration needs to designate a person with prior training who will be in charge of disinfection and sterilization. SanPiN 2.1.2.2631-10 paragraph 9.26 makes reference to this.

Dry heat oven: processing and sterilization of instruments according to SanPiN

The most widely used tools for sterilizing manicure tools in salons and by professionals at home are a dry heat oven and a glass bead sterilizer.

An electrical device called a "dry heat oven" raises the temperature of manicure tools to between 160 and 220 °C. The duration of exposure to dry air varies in accordance with the predetermined temperature. After 30 minutes at 180–220 °C, 90 minutes at 170-180 °C, and 150 minutes at 160–170 °C.

Because these specifications can differ slightly between models, you should always read the instructions before using the product. Temporary SanPiN standards are also available for various materials and instruments.

It is imperative to consider the duration required for the cabinet to reach the intended temperature. The countdown to the sterilization time can last anywhere from five to ten minutes. This is indicated by a colored indicator light on many models.

The following is the algorithm for processing in a dry-heat oven:

The instruments are placed in a tray or on a tray and sent to the chamber. When using craft bags, they are first packaged in bags, and then laid out on a tray or tray; The lid is closed and the processing time and temperature are set; After completing the procedure and turning off, it is necessary to wait for the cooling time, and then remove the sterilized material and place it in storage or reuse.

Only components made of heat-resistant metal that can tolerate temperatures between 180 and 220 °C are sterilized in an autoclave and dry-heat oven.

Like other sterilizers, dry-heat ovens need to be certified for use in Russia and have a passport, maintenance guarantee, and instructions in Russian, according to SanPiN standards. In the salon, only models who have been approved by the Ministry of Health may be used.

An invoice and a contract for the sale of equipment are required.

The typical device is no larger than 45 cm in size. Installing it on a level surface with an 8-cm indentation from the front edge, a 10-cm indentation from the sides and back wall with an electrical wire, and a 30-cm indentation from above is required by SES standards. Setting aside a specific table for a dry-heat oven is not required.

Processing and caring for a dry cabinet after operation on SanPiN

Every day, the device’s internal components go through at least one sterilization procedure. It is advised to use a disposable napkin to wipe the inside and upper surfaces of the dry heat sterilizer with a 3% hydrogen peroxide solution at the conclusion of each shift.

Use any approved disinfectant in the ratios given in the instructions for treating the surfaces of the office or salon to treat a dry-heat cabinet in accordance with SanPiN. To avoid damaging their surface, the solution shouldn’t come into contact with the fuse, sensors, or any external rubber or plastic components.

Please feel free to ask any questions you may have in the comments section, and we will be pleased to respond.

Popular on the topic Business SanPiN Care

How to maintain PSO quality control logs and SanPiN-recommended working solution concentrations

CRM testing for the beauty salon UNIVERSE-Beauty

Gehwol products to address skin issues on the feet

What nail services are regulated by GOST R?

Scripts written for a beauty salon administrator

Selecting a school for manicurist training: A guide

Sanitary guidelines for hairdressers, manicure parlors, and beauty salons. Revised specifications for 2021

How to properly draft employment contracts for salon staff

When getting a manicure and pedicure, a beginner master should be mindful of nail health.

How a beauty salon can use a CRM system

Magazine Sections

Express your opinion or ask a question! Cancel reply

57 comments on “How and what to disinfect, sterilize and clean manicure instruments with”

Inna

Hi there. Could you please tell me how to sanitize the grinding cutters for the pedicure? Regards

Editorial staff

Good afternoon, Inna! We discussed this in our article at https://nails-mag.ru/instrumenty/frezy/#. When and how to change the fresy dlya manikure. Kindly refer to the answers provided there and below regarding sterilizing frezy.

Ekaterina

Greetings! Is the panacea thermal sterilizer safe for use? Does it actually work and is it safe? I’m grateful.

Editorial staff

Hi, Ekaterina! The registration certificate for this sterilizer’s validity ended in 2016, according to data from Roszdravnadzor’s State Register of Medical Devices. It cannot be used legally. We wrote about this sterilizer here: nails-mag.ru/instrumenty/reyting-suhozharov. We also explained how to verify if any device is listed in the state register.

AnnaEditorial staff

Good afternoon, Anna! Selecting a disinfectant is a major decision. Please look at the nails. Sredstva dlya dezinfektsii -mag.ru/zdorove – There, we talked about this subject.

Natalia

Could you please tell me if this is a home-use option? 4% Multidez solution should be stored in a UV LED sterilizer after being cleaned and sterilized using an ultrasonic washer.

Editorial staff

Hi, Natalia! Use a 1.5% working solution of Multidez with the instruments soaked for 60 minutes or a 2.5% solution with the instruments soaked for 15 minutes for disinfection and PSO in an ultrasonic wash. The instruments need to be thoroughly dried and cleaned of any remaining disinfectant residue after disinfection and PSO. A UV cabinet can be used to store sterile instruments, maintaining sterility without eradicating bacteria or viruses. A 4% or 5% solution is used for 30 minutes or 15 minutes, respectively, for chemical sterilization. However, carrying out chemical sterilization is a very complicated procedure; one solution is insufficient. Further details about it nails-mag.ru/zdorove/instrumentov-khimicheskaya-sterilizatsiya/.

KatyaEditorial staff

Hi, Katya! Ultrasonic cleaning is done with disinfectants; according to the instructions, these disinfectants can be used for "disinfection combined with pre-sterilization cleaning." The "Register of Disinfection Agents" website has comprehensive instructions for all disinfectants that are legal in Russia. Alaminol, Septolite, Aquaminol, and Mirodez, for instance, are appropriate for ultrasonic cleaning. The application of ultrasonic cleaning is demonstrated at nails-mag.ru/instrumenty/ultrazvukovaya-moyka/.

Arsenia

Hi, thank you. Everything is clear and easy to understand, but I still have a question: How many tools can fit in a craft bag?

Editorial staff

Hi there, Arsenia! One set of used tools, such as nippers, scissors, pushers, and milling cutters, is typically included in a craft bag. This is handy because you’ll have a fully sterilized set when you serve the next client. Generally, a craft package has a large number of instruments packed inside it to allow for air circulation and prevent the instruments from being "in bulk" stacked on top of one another. The sterilization process won’t be complete if they come into contact with each other.

Anastasia

Salutations for the afternoon! Tell me, are there any requirements that must be met in order to complete a craft package? Should I specify whether the tools are for a manicure or pedicure? Do the tools for manicures and pedicures need to be kept separate, even though they go through a thorough cleaning and sterilization process?

Editorial staff

Nastya, hello!

The craft packages indicate: the contents of the package, the date and time of sterilization, as well as the signature of the employee who carried out the treatment. All this data is needed, first of all, for the convenience of the master – you can always see how many days have passed and whether sterilization is still “working”, without opening it, identify what tools are there and select a package with the necessary contents, find out whose tools – if sterilization is carried out by several masters.

There are no prohibitions on the combined sterilization of manicure and pedicure instruments in the guidelines and SanPiN. However, think about whether it will be convenient – if you need instruments only for manicure, and you open the package, the pedicure ones will then have to be sterilized again.

Olga

Hi there! To what extent does the SN-360T dry heat oven meet SES requirements? In the salon, how should a log be kept? and how long—80 to 90 minutes—should you process the tool (a metal spoon) for cleaning, considering that heating it to 200 degrees is sufficient?

Editorial staff

Hi there, Olga! The CH-360T dry heat oven cannot be utilized in establishments that offer the public cosmetic services because it is not listed in Roszdravnadzor’s register of medical devices. An oven with this kind of dry heat is appropriate for use at home for processing manicure tools. Visit the Roszdravnadzor website at http://www.roszdravnadzor.ru/services/misearch to see if a particular sterilizer is listed in the state register. The Methodological Guidelines for Disinfection, PSO, and Sterilization dictate when to process instruments. This document states that metal, glass, and rubber products must be air sterilized (hot, dry air) for 30 minutes at 200 degrees.

Maria

Hello. How should eyelash extension tweezers be processed? Is complete sterilization required or is disinfection sufficient and how to store after disinfection if it is sufficient? And how to process eyebrow tweezers? I would like to find an optimal and less expensive option, but one that complies with SanPiN standards. And if it is possible to sterilize eyebrow tweezers in Ultratech-SD 780, then how to sterilize? Where to store the instrument before and after, or disinfect and sterilize only before the client and not after him or how? As an action plan after working with instruments and before the next work with a new client? And another question – is chemical suitable for tweezers for eyelashes and eyebrows sterilization? Thanks in advance for your answers

Editorial board

Disinfection – soaking in a disinfect. solution;

Pre-sterilization cleaning;

Sterilization.

The following plan can be used for processing extension tools: 1. Right away following the client: pre-sterilization cleaning, glue cleaning, and solution disinfection; 2. Until the next client, keep the instrument in a box or other container. 3. Sterilization in Ultratech-SD 780 right before a new client. The Ultratech SD-780 has a Ministry of Health registration certificate and is sterilizable. However, the tweezers have to be fully submerged (inserted) in the balls. After sterilizing the instruments in accordance with the sterilizer’s operating instructions, use them right away for the intended purpose.

Sterilization with chemicals in a salon or office is probably very challenging. The room, air exchange, has specific requirements.

Elena

Greetings for the afternoon. In our salon, we have an autoclave where we sterilize the instruments for half an hour, one by one in bags. When we remove the bags, the instruments are wet and covered in water! The manager keeps them moist in a sterile instrument cabinet. What caused them to start rusting then?

Editorial staffGalia

I appreciate your response. How long does it take an infrared sterilizer to sterilize an instrument? Even though I set it for 20 minutes, my bags darken at 180°. I can tolerate 160* now that I’ve adjusted to it; I can hold it for 40 minutes. Regards

Editorial staffGaliaGalia

I recently noticed the response regarding my infrared sterilizer below. I purchased this because my SN-360 stopped heating to the proper temperature and I don’t know how to fix it. Here, the cost of the problem was a factor. I am my own boss. Is it possible to use Optimax in a narrow sink, as another question? My instrument is stored in a craft bag with a sterilizer inside, first in 3% optimaks, then in water in a narrow sink, and finally, dry. Regards

Editorial staff

Galia, "Optimaks Prof" can be used in ultrasonic cleaners. It contains anti-corrosion and cleaning additives. More detailed information can be found in the instructions for the product. On the sterilizer. Unfortunately, there is no information on the instrument processing modes for Sanitizing Box WX-12C, only general data. That is, for the specified model, the sterilization mode is selected empirically, but not less than 10 minutes of processing time after reaching the operating temperature of 160 degrees C. For comparison – infrared sterilizers approved by Roszdravnadzor have modes for 4, 6, 10 minutes at a temperature of 200 degrees C. Time to reach the mode is at least 15 seconds. Based on these parameters, you need to select your sterilization mode.

Anastasia

Hi there! And I appreciate the chance to ask: How long and at what temperature should rubber bases for sand caps be sterilized?

Editorial staff

We spoke with the manufacturers, Anastasia, and they responded to us as follows: Sand cap rubber bases cannot be heat-treated in an autoclave or dry heat oven. There are two methods for processing the bases: 1. Immersing the rubber base in a disinfectant solution and then washing it under running water; 2. Immersing the rubber base in a disinfectant solution, PSO, and finally chemical sterilization. Soaking in a disinfectant solution is sufficient because rubber bases typically do not come into contact with the skin or compromise its integrity.

Sergey

The Sanitizing Box WX-12C device is not an analogue of infrared sterilizers such as ST-IK, so their modes cannot be applied to it, this would be a big mistake. Selecting modes independently is also unacceptable. What criteria will the user rely on when selecting modes? In addition, it is impossible to check the selected modes for microbiology in non-laboratory conditions. If you rely on the indicator on the kraft bag, then this is also a mistake, since.. kraft bags have a class 1 indicator, which does not confirm sterility, it only indicates that the bag has undergone heat treatment and allows you to distinguish heat-treated bags from untreated ones. And your bags darken because they are intended for heat treatment in dry heat ovens. Sanitizing Box WX-12C devices use a method for heat transfer that is different from dry heat ovens, so the bags burn, it is unlikely that kraft bags are applicable in these devices, since.. they are an obstacle to infrared radiation. The modes for this device must be selected by the manufacturer and confirmed by tests in special laboratories.

Sorry, I hope I didn"t offend anyone.

Galiya

Hello there. Could you please explain the infrared dry heat sterilizer? These days, Aliexpress has a ton of them, and sales of them have begun in Russia. both advantages and disadvantages. Does it also adhere to epidemiological and hygienic standards? Regards

Editorial staff

Good day, Galiya! The infrared sterilizer is approved for use in beauty salons, manicure salons and other institutions if it has a declaration of conformity of the customs union, instructions in Russian and, most importantly, a registration certificate from Roszdavnadzor. The operating temperature of the infrared dry heat sterilizer is in the same range as earlier models, so its use is just as effective. The main thing is to buy a sterilizer from trusted manufacturers.

The main advantage of the infrared sterilizer is the speed of preheating. It heats up to the set temperature in a few minutes. As for the disadvantages – at temperatures above 220 degrees in such a device, craft bags can burn.

Thank you for the question! Victoria

Sergey

Good afternoon!

If we are talking about the WX-12C sterilizer, then it does not have permitting documentation, we asked different sellers and nothing, it seems that it does not even have instructions. This sterilizer is a hybrid between a dry heat sterilizer and an infrared sterilizer. At the same time, there are no regulated modes for processing instruments for it. The modes that are used in dry heat sterilizers and infrared sterilizers are not suitable for it. All modes must be selected empirically and then confirmed by microbiological tests in special institutions accredited for this purpose, and only after these tests (as well as electrical safety tests) the permitting documentation is issued: a registration certificate, a declaration and a certificate of conformity. Otherwise, the sterility of the instrument cannot be guaranteed. Even if the indicator on the craft bag has worked, this does not mean sterility, t.k. on craft bags, an indicator of class 1 (t.n. indicator "witness"), which does not confirm sterility, but only says that the package was exposed to a certain temperature, without taking into account the exposure time, and the exposure time for this type of sterilizers is not established, and with the temperature of the indicator in this case, not everything is clear, because.. thermal action is used that is different from dry heat sterilizers and classic infrared sterilizers. If you work in a salon, then you will not pass the test with this sterilizer. Sorry for butting in, but it seems to me that people should know about this.

Editorial board

Hi, Sergey! I appreciate your insightful comment. We also asked for a WX-12C certificate. Please look at it; the quality is truly poor.

Editorial team

Thank you for the information, Sergey! It is true that neither the RuNail dry heat oven nor the Sanitizing Box WX-12C dry heat oven are listed in Roszdravnadzor’s state register of medical devices, meaning they lack registration certificates. In the review of dry heat sterilizers at https://nails-mag.ru/instrumenty/reyting-suhozharov/, we provided clarification on the information regarding them.

Anna

Hi there!Could you please tell me what the disinfectant’s pH should be?solution to prevent the manicure tool from becoming darker.

Editorial team

Hi there, Anna! For the disinfectant solution, a pH range of 5.0 to 7.5 units is advised. Metal is not actively destroyed by a disinfectant solution of this kind. This information is available in section 1.1, "General information," of the medication instructions. Additionally, note that the product’s composition and presence of anti-corrosion additives were disclosed. They will also prevent corrosion on manicure tools. Usually, section 2.2 of the product instructions contains this information.

Tanya

Greetings for the afternoon. I acquired a sterilizer with dry heat. Please advise me on how to dry the instrument before loading it after washing it. Should I wait until it dries completely, or can I just use a towel to wipe it dry?

Editorial staff

Good afternoon, Tanya! Simply wipe off any extra moisture before placing the instrument in the dry heat sterilizer if the device has a pre-drying feature. If such a feature is absent, you must use a paper towel or dry napkin to wipe off any moisture from the instruments’ surface. Because the fabric can leave lint, use a paper towel or a lint-free napkin. Recently, we wrote this article about using sterilizers with dry heat: https://nails-mag.ru/instrumenty/suhozhar/

Anastasia

Hello there. I wanted to purchase a small dry heat sterilizer because I am a beginner manicurist and I intend to work from home. However, after reading a lot of reviews, the masters say that generally speaking, they do not sterilize, the indicators on the craft packages do not change color, and they do not eradicate all dangerous infections like HIV and AIDS. can suggest any particular model that would likewise satisfy the needs. I’m grateful.

Editors

Anastasia, good afternoon!

• Reducing and “smoking” of packages in Sukhozhara is a result of high heating of the paper product. To prevent such situations, carefully read the instructions for the sterilizer. Perhaps you have incorrectly placed the grill and the packages are very close to the bottom of the dry. Subject to all instructions and the serviceability of the apparatus of the craft packages should not burn.

• For a novice master with a small stream of customers, a dried cabinet Runail is suitable. Camera volume 1.8 liters. The price of this device is about 5200 rubles. This model has a certificate of conformity and is allowed for sterilization in accordance with SanPin 2.1.2.2631-10. Please look about the selection of a dried gun https: // nails-mag.ru/instrumenty/suhozhar/ – if you have any questions, write there, we will try to help.

Sergey

Salutations for the afternoon! I apologize, but I could not locate all of the ruNail dry-heat oven permits. All I could find was a certificate of conformance attesting to the device’s electrical safety, but this is insufficient. Documents attesting to the sterilizer’s safety are required, per SanPiN 2.1.2.2631-10. Additionally, a registration certificate, certificate, or declaration of conformance is what sterilizers need. For example, not only electrical safety but also records attesting to the sterilizer’s ability to actually sterilize.

AnastasiaNataliaEditorial staff

Natalia, good afternoon! permitted the reusable files that have completed the sterilization cycle to be used. This is only appropriate for steel, ceramic, and glass files-bases for replaceable files. without the actual abrasive files. Similar to other instruments, this cycle is as follows: The steps involved in sterilization are as follows: • Cleaning prior to sterilization; • Sterilization via autoclave, dry heat oven, or chemical sterilization in a working solution; • Storage. Victoria

Svetlana

Good night! Could you please tell me if the Optimaks prof disinfectant solution I use is contagious when it needs to be changed after I use it? Is it safe to pour into a home sink? Thank you for responding in advance!

Editorial staff

Hi there, Svetlana! The solution is no longer 100% effective at disinfecting or sterilizing instruments after use, but it is still not infectious. You can dispose of it at home by pouring it down the toilet or sink. After emptying the used material from the sink, you can also clean it with a rag, cellulose napkin, or sponge dipped in a freshly made disinfection solution before rinsing it with water. Wear gloves for every action. Stay well! Victoria

Svetlana

Thank you, Victoria! We were informed during the courses that 12 ml of concentrate is needed for a 400 ml container. x (amount of concentrate) = % of the needed solution multiplied by ml of the container and: by 100, according to the computation. I’ve read online that they approach it slightly differently. Which proportion of Optimaks Prof is ideal for cleaning manicure tools? Regards.)

Editorial staff

Svetlana, good afternoon! When preparing a working solution for disinfection or disinfection combined with PSO, focus on the requirements specified in tables 7, 8 and 9 in the instructions for the drug. It can be downloaded from the Internet. The percentage of concentration will also depend on the exposure time: 3% at 15 min, 2% at 30 min and 1% at 60 min of treatment. How to prepare the solution is indicated in Table 1 Instructions. If we take the fastest disinfection option with immersion for 15 minutes, then to prepare 1 liter of solution you will need 30 ml of the drug. To prepare 0.5 l of solution, divide everything by 2: you will need 15 ml of the product and 500 ml of water. Measure out 500 ml of water, collect 15 ml with a measuring syringe, get 485 ml of water, and pour 15 ml of the product there. Stir – done. All calculations for any mode are made according to the same scheme. Choose a convenient mode for you in terms of time and look at the table for the required concentration.

In the courses, you were told everything according to the instructions and calculations were made for the disinfection mode with immersion for 15 minutes: 12 ml of the product for 400 ml of water.

Galina

Hi there. I will be working from home as a beginner master. Is it still preferable to purchase a glass bead sterilizer or a dry heat sterilizer given the small number of customers? To avoid going against SanPiN

Editorial Board

Galina, good afternoon!

and the first and second option are allowed for use according to SanPiN standards. Please note that a glass bead sterilizer can only be used if it is possible to completely immerse the instrument in a thermo flask with balls. Only in this case, proper heat treatment occurs.

Also, before sterilization, the instruments must undergo mandatory stages of disinfection and pre-sterilization cleaning, dry, and then be exposed to high temperatures.

A dry-heat cabinet will provide high-quality sterilization, since after processing in it, the instruments can be stored in craft bags and used when visiting the next client for a long time.

Sealed instruments can be stored from 3 to 60 days, depending on the method of sealing the craft bag. With a small flow of clients, this is much more convenient. And clients have greater trust in the masters who care about their health, opening craft bags with sterilized instruments directly in front of them.

A glass bead sterilizer assumes that you place the instrument in it in an open form, and in this case it is not possible to store it in sterile conditions at home for a long time, it must be used immediately after removal.

SanPiN allows storing instruments sterilized in a glass bead sterilizer for up to 6 hours on a sterile table or in a UV sterilizer.

Victoria

Natalia

Hi, could you please tell me if working from home (providing manicure services) requires a health certificate? Regards ahead of time.

Victoria

Greetings, Natalia! Even when offering services from home, if you are registered as an individual entrepreneur, a health certificate is necessary. It is not required if you are not registered. exclusively for you.

AnastasiaEditorial staff

Anastasia, please submit the following paperwork to the SES in order to get a dry heat oven: 1. a certificate of conformity; 2. a registration certificate; and 3. instructions in Russian. 4. A warranty and a service agreement for use afterward; 5. A sales contract.

IrinaVictoria Schwartz

Hello, Irina! For home use, certification of the dry heat oven is not required. For using the device in a salon, it must be certified by a certification center. This is done by importers who bring products into the country, or sellers – for further distribution of the product on the domestic market.

To do this, an application and the required documents are submitted to the body accredited by the State Standard.

Certification takes place in three stages:

1. Device models are selected, identified, conclusions are drawn up;

2. An accredited laboratory conducts tests and draws up a protocol;

3. Experts of the certification center analyze the protocol and documentation, and issue / do not issue a certificate.

That is, you will need a certificate of state registration and positive results of device checks. Only the Ministry of Health can check medical equipment.

Certifying devices for personal use or work in a salon on your own or through an intermediary is a labor-intensive and costly process

If you are opening a salon, it is better to immediately purchase certified models of devices in order to pass the SES inspection.

For more detailed information on the list of documents for certification of dry-heat ovens, we recommend contacting an accredited certification center.

Tatiana

Salutations for the afternoon! Could you please clarify if the new LED sterilizers on the market are intended for storage or for the last stage of sterilization, i.e., dry heating?

Victoria Schwartz

Hi there, Tatiana! An analog of the UV sterilizer, the LED sterilizer is made to store instruments that have already been sterilized without the need for craft bags in an autoclave or dry-heat oven. It should be noted that UV sterilizers continuously irradiate the instrument because they are plugged into the network. After 3 to 15 minutes of operation, the LED sterilizer is switched off. Makeup brushes that have already been cleaned can be processed and stored using LED sterilizers. Not for cutting instruments that have come into contact with the skin, but also for keeping reusable and previously sanitized files.

For the sake of both your clients’ health and safety, you must always use clean manicure tools. Not only do routine cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization procedures prolong the life of your instruments, but they also stop dangerous bacteria and infections from spreading.

You can make sure that your tools stay in excellent condition and are safe to use by using the appropriate techniques and supplies. Recall that maintaining a professional and hygienic manicure requires careful attention to every step of the process, from cleaning to sterilizing.

Maintaining consistency in your methods will help you gain your clients’ trust by reassuring them that they are in capable hands. It’s well worth the effort because using clean tools results in gorgeous, healthy nails.

It’s essential to properly clean, disinfect, and sterilize your manicure tools to guarantee their safety and hygiene. Debris is removed by routine cleaning with soap and water, and most germs are killed by disinfection with alcohol or disinfectant solutions. Using heat or UV light to sterilize tools eradicates all bacteria, viruses, and fungi, ensuring their safety for use. Maintaining your tools properly keeps you and your clients safe from infections while also extending their lifespan.

Video on the topic

Disinfection and Sterilization of CUTTERS for Manicure | Which I Use

Optimax / disinfection of manicure instruments

DISINFECTION and STERILIZATION of manicure instruments. STEP-BY-STEP

MISTAKES | Sterilization and disinfection of manicure instruments. Everyone should know this

STERILIZATION of manicure instruments IN DETAIL 🦠 You are sterilizing INCORRECTLY 😱

Don"t make mistakes in sterilizing instruments! How to process manicure instruments correctly?