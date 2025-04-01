Distichiasis (Double Eyelashes): Symptoms, Causes, Treatment (2025)

What is the prognosis for individuals with Distichiasis (Double Eyelashes)?

Prognosis for individuals with Distichiasis depends on the severity of the condition. In milder cases, the prognosis is good, and symptoms can be managed with conservative measures like lubricants, artificial tears, and warm compresses. However, more severe cases with symptoms like corneal abrasion, scarring, and irritation may require surgical intervention. In such cases, the prognosis is favorable if the surgery is performed correctly.2. Distichiasis can lead to vision problems if the condition is left untreated or if it progresses to a more severe form. Eyelashes growing in the wrong direction can cause corneal abrasions, scarring, and inflammation leading to blurry vision, sensitivity to light, and redness in the eyes.3. Distichiasis can progress to a more severe form if left untreated or managed insufficiently. The condition may worsen over time, leading to more significant symptoms and complications like corneal ulcers, permanent vision damage, and eyelid deformities.4. The prognosis for Distichiasis is not influenced by age or gender. Anyone can develop the condition, and the prognosis depends on the severity and treatment of the condition.5. The likelihood of recurrence after treatment for Distichiasis is low if the surgical procedure is performed correctly. Recurrence may occur if not all the abnormal eyelashes are removed, leading to new growths. In such cases, additional treatment may be required to remove any new lashes.