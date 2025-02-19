Disturbing true story behind Amazon Prime's The Order (2025)

*Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Order on Amazon Prime*

A new Amazon Prime film is actually based on a disturbing true story with characters played by Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult inspired by real people.

The Order is now available to stream for subscribers on the platform after it received a limited cinematic release in the US late last year. Following that initial run, it was praised as one of the best films of the year, with performances from Hoult and Law in particular being singled out for praise.

In the film, a string of violent robberies leads veteran FBI agent Terry Husk, played by Law, to a white supremacist group. Husk, who has moved to a new position in Idaho, hope for a lighter case load after working on investigations into the Ku Klux Klan and the Mafia. Instead, he finds a new dangerous foe lurking near his front door. This new militia inspired group, lead by a man named Bob Mathews, played by Hoult, want to overthrow the federal government.

This story is actually based on real life events. While some parts are fictionalised they still hold some truth to them. Here's the real story behind the film and real people used as basis for its characters.

The Order was a real neo-Nazi group, also known as The Silent Brotherhood. Run by white supremacist Robert Mathews, it was active between 1983 and 1984 and much like in the film, funded themselves by proceeds from armed robberies and also declared war on the US government.

Both in the film and in real life, the group were inspired by The Turner Diaries, a novel published in 1978 by William Luther Pierce, the founder and chairman of National Alliance, a white nationalist group, published under the pseudonym Andrew Macdonald. The book is a key part of evidence for Jude Law's character in the film.

While Law's character is fictional, he is very much inspired by a real person. Wayne Manis was the actual FBI agent who was lead on case investigating The Order. He retired from the FBI in 1994 but still lives in the area.

Manis wrote a book called The Street Agent, about his career, including the case into The Order. Law has said that the film uses a fictional agent in order to examine his character's personal life and have him interact with Hoult's character, "without upsetting or embarrassing anyone."

Talking about the group's real crimes, Manis told a local news station: "They assassinated, they bombed a synagogue, they did armoured car robberies, multiple armoured car robberies, bank robberies, they did counterfeit. Robert Matthews formed a group of would-be terrorists and these people had decided there was too much talk, too much rhetoric and not enough action."

However, the Amazon film actually uses a different book as its source material. Kevin Flynn, who wrote The Order: Inside America's Racist Underground , explains that the ultimate goal of the group, was to have “five Northwestern states—Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming— to be a whites-only nation.”

The most notorious of their robberies is depicted in the film, where the group surrounded an armoured car and made off with $3.6 million cash. They also robbed adult book stores, which they saw as immoral and bombed an adult movie theatre.

However, the crime that sparked their downfall was the murder of Jewish radio host Alan Berg, played comedian Marc Maron in the film, who was an outspoken critic of white nationalist groups. According to Time, one member even called into the show before the killing to make an anti-Semitic rant.

The Order was brought to an end following a stand-off with the FBI which resulted in the death of leader Mathews. While officers demanded his surrender, Mathews refused and a flare is said to have accidentally caused a house fire. Mathews died in the flames.

Manis said of that night: "I stand there in the darkness all night and watch the house until there's nothing left but just smouldering ashes." Other members of The Order were eventually rounded up, with more than a dozen convicted for crimes including racketeering. Many key members, including Bruce Pierce, would eventually die in prison.

The Order is streaming on Amazon Prime Video