Do At-Home Skincare Devices Really Work? – Jacksonville Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery (2025)

At Jacksonville Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery, we believe in providing evidence-based guidance for our patients.

The skincare industry has recently seen a surge in at-home skincare devices, from LED masks and microcurrent tools to laser devices and ultrasonic cleansers. Many of these gadgets promise professional-level results in the comfort of your own home. But do they work? And are they a safe and effective alternative to in-office dermatological treatments?

Want to achieve your skincare goals faster? Schedule a consultation with Jacksonville Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery today!