Do Breast Enlargement Creams and Capsules Work? | Enhance Medical Group (2025)

With social media, television and magazines continuing to promote women with ’perfect’ bodies – often the result of airbrushing and surgery – the pressure to have the ideal figure is continuing to grow. That is pushing women to explore products, such as breast creams, pills and lotions, that make big claims but do not have the data to back them up.

Just do a quick online search for ‘natural breast enlargement’ or ‘how do I make my breasts grow’ and you’ll find hundreds of breast growth creams, pills and even hypnosis tapes, all accompanied by heartfelt testimonials from ‘real’ people about how they’ve changed their breasts and their lives. The reality, however, is very different.

What are breast enhancement pills and creams?

Breast enhancement pills, creams and lotions are products that are sold as non-surgical breast enhancement options and claim to increase the size of your breasts. These products are often advertised as a cheaper and non-surgical alternative to breast augmentation, and anything that promises natural breast enlargement is going to have a wide appeal.

They contain a range of ingredients that can differ significantly from one product to the next. However, they typically feature plant-derived substances such as saw palmetto, wild yam, dandelion root and blessed thistle. These substances are known as phytoestrogens, which are oestrogen-like compounds derived from plants. However, there has never been any significant scientific research to show that phytoestrogens enhance human breast growth in any way.

As they are cosmetic rather than medical products, they are regulated much less strictly and can still be offered for sale despite there being no evidence they actually work. However, they cannot make false or misleading claims. Things to look out for with this type of product include:

Promises of immediate or guaranteed results;

Case studies and testimonials from ‘satisfied customers’;

References to clinical studies, as no studies have been done that prove the effectiveness of this type of product;

Words and phrases such as ‘breakthrough’, ‘miracle’ and ‘secret remedy’, which try to tap into the hopes of users.

Why are breast enhancement pills and creams becoming popular?

Breast augmentation, also known as a ‘boob job’, is the most commonly carried out cosmetic surery in the UK. According to the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS), there were 66% more breast augmentation procedures performed in 2022 than there were the year before.

That shows there’s a growing demand among women for bigger breasts. Companies are trying to tap into this demand by marketing so-called ‘natural breast enlargement’ alternatives. These types of products are nothing new. They used to be consigned to the back of fashion magazines, but now the internet has provided them with a new way to reach young consumers.

In the last year, there has been a 200% increase in the number of online searches for ‘breast growth cream’, with slick marketing, false claims and money-back guarantees all lending these products an air of legitimacy. Unfortunately, for the many consumers who have parted with their hard-earned cash, there is no evidence to show that any ‘natural breast enhancement’ products work.

Do breast enhancement creams and pills work?

There has never been a significant scientific study which shows that any breast enhancement creams, pills, lotions or anything else are effective. And that’s not for the lack of trying. You can imagine just how lucrative it would be if a company created a product that was proven to provide natural breast enlargement. So there has been plenty of money spent on clinical trials, it’s just that none of them have been successful.

As well as whether these products work, another very relevant question is ‘are they safe?’ While companies may make claims stating their products are ‘safe’ or ‘natural’, there is no evidence to support those claims. The ingredients commonly used in breast enlargement creams and bills can unbalance your hormones and prolonged use could lead to negative health effects.

How to make your boobs look bigger

The only way to make your breasts bigger is through breast enlargement surgery. However, there are some techniques you can use to make your breasts appear bigger without going under the knife.

For example, there are exercises you can do to strengthen and develop the muscles that support the breasts. Although it will not really increase breast size, it can provide better support so you hold them in a more uplifted position. Padded and push-up bras can also lift and enhance and give your breasts the appearance of being a couple of cup sizes larger.

