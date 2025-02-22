Do Economists Think Egg Prices Will Drop Soon? We Asked Them (2025)

Why are egg prices so high right now? The national average for a dozen eggs hit $4.15 by the end of 2024, and prices haven't improved much in January. The situation has gotten so dire that Waffle House is nowcharging an extra fifty cents per egg.

A major bird flu outbreak has led to millions of hens being culled, causing a severe supply shortage. As a result, prices have surged --more than doubling in some areas over the past six months.

The impact goes beyond higher costs; empty shelves are becoming more common, and some grocery stores are now limiting egg purchases.

Though you can find asubstitute for eggsin many cases, even if you're baking, it can still be frustrating to go without this kitchen staple. We'll explain the bird flu's impact on egg supplies and discuss when you might start to see the price of eggs go down.

Read more:Raw Cat Food Linked to Bird Flu: A Vet Shares How to Protect Your Pets From the Virus

When do experts think egg prices will come down?

There are too many unknown factors for experts to accurately predict when egg prices will drop. Severe winter weather has been one cause of the recent price spike, but it seems to be bird flu that's causing the overall price increase. The most recentUSDA Egg Market Overview report, published Feb. 7, shows that the average price for a dozen eggs in California rose to a whopping $8.65. California has been one of thestates hit hardest by bird flu.

"Unless you can forecast the course of the bird flu in chickens -- and I can't -- I don't see how you can forecast the price of eggs." says Robert Fry, chief economist of Robert Fry Economics.

However, other experts think there might be some relief coming.

"If the bird flu outbreak does not become significantly worse, I expect that egg prices will take a downward path," says David A. Anderson, a professor of economics and business at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky. "Over time, destroyed hen populations will be replaced, new egg sources will appear in response to the high prices, and consumers with low-to-moderate preferences for egg products will adapt to substitutes, especially in the places with the highest egg prices. These increases in supply and decreases in demand will usher the prices lower."

The USDA has projected that egg prices will start to return to normal by April 2025. According to its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimatesreport, the price will drop back down to $2.50 per dozen in the second quarter of 2025, and down to $2.10 in the third quarter. However, eggs are likely to remain expensive throughout the winter, and prices could still increase if bird flu cases continue to spread.

How is bird flu affecting the price of eggs?

This spike in egg prices has been driven by a virulent strain of bird flu that caused the death of20 million egg-laying chickensin the last quarter of 2024.

According tothe US Department of Agriculture, bird flu has resulted in close to100 million chickens, turkeys and other poultrybeing killed since early 2022. Most of the birds culled to stop the epidemic have been egg-laying hens, causing the price of eggs to skyrocket and availability to plummet.

Bird flu iscaused by avian influenza Type A viruses, which spread among waterfowl and can infect other wild birds, domestic poultry and other animals. Though bird flu rarely infects humans, the current outbreak is responsible for67 human cases in the USandone death, as of this writing.

Why are eggs so expensive while chicken prices are low?

You may be wondering why the cost of chicken has barely changed, when egg prices have gone up so much. Shouldn't bird flu affect both chicken and eggs equally?

The short answer is no: The birds that produce eggs aren't the same ones raised for meat. Egg-laying chickens tend to be older and therefore more vulnerable to bird flu. They don't start laying eggs until they're 18 weeks old; if a flock of layers is wiped out, it takes at least six months to recover. Younger chickens raised for meat can still get bird flu, but they can be replaced after just seven weeks.

What happened in 2015 when bird flu made egg prices spike?

It's not the first time bird flu has caused egg prices to rise dramatically. Back in late 2014 to June 2015, an earlier bird flu pandemic in the US caused the price of eggs to nearly double.

According to the USDA, more than 50 million chickens were killed by the bird flu or euthanized during those seven months, causing the price of a dozen grade A large eggs in the New York market to spike from $1.29 in April 2015 to $2.61 in August. That price didn't revert back down to its former average until early 2016.

The USDA called the 2014-2015 bird flu epidemic "the largest poultry health disaster in US history," but the current bird flu epidemic that started in 2022 is even larger -- more than 13 million chickens have been affected in the past 30 days alone.