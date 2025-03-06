Do false lashes go on top or under real lashes? (2025)

Author: Titus Bode Jr.|Last update: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

For starters, remember that you are adhering the falsies to your natural lashes (read: not the waterline). From there, work in small sections and keep cotton swabs and makeup remover on standby in case you need to clean up any miscues.

Do lashes go above or below?

Do you put individual lashes on the top or bottom of your eye? You can apply individual lashes to the top or bottom of your eye. It's up to you and your style.

Where should you place your false lashes?

The strip should start where most of your natural lashes begin. If it's too close to the inner corner of your eye, it'll have trouble staying on and it can irritate your eyes. To determine where they should end, count about two to four lashes inward from the edge of your outer counter.

Is it safe to apply false lashes under your natural ones?

Application Technique I'm sure you've seen the 'beauty hack' of putting false eyelashes under your natural lashes - this is an awful idea for so many reasons! While it's not strictly damaging to your eyelashes, it poses a huge risk for your eyes themselves.

Do you glue individual lashes to skin or lashes?

HOW TO APPLY FALSE LASHES UNDERNEATH REAL LASHES! *how I have applied my lashes for 4 years*

How many lashes is a full set?

50 lashes per eye can be considered a complete set for some and only be a partial set for others. A skilled eyelash technician should be able to look at your natural lashes and then determine what a full set is FOR YOU.

How do you apply fake eyelashes for beginners?

How to Apply Fake Lashes for Beginners

Customize Your Fit. Some eyelashes will fit you straight out of the packaging, others will need to be trimmed. ... Curl Your Own Lashes & Add Mascara. Prepping your natural lashes before applying fake ones is essential. ... Add Glue & Wait. ... Apply With Open Eyes. ... Fix Mistakes with Eyeliner.

How long can you safely wear false eyelashes?

Generally, most salon-applied eyelash extensions stay for anywhere from two to four weeks. This takes into account that some lashes will fall out prematurely, especially within the first couple of days.

How far should lash extensions be placed?

Extensions must be placed 0.5mm-0.1mm away from the skin, along the lash line. If the false lash is placed too close to the skin, it can result in two serious issues.

What not to do with false lashes?

False Lashes Do's & Don'ts

#1 Don't apply false lashes directly.

#2 Apply the lash glue like a pro!

#3 Don't go overboard with the glue!

Too much glue can prove to be harmful to your natural lashes. ...

#5 Stick your lashes right over your lash line!

#6 Don't skip applying mascara!

Do lash extensions go on every lash?

A lot of new lash artists look for an ideal natural lash to apply the extension to - always keep in mind that every lash needs an extension applying to it, so it really doesn't matter which lash you choose to do first.

Can you apply lash extensions under lashes?

“It is safe to apply lashes under your lashes as opposed to on top of your lashes because they don't actually get glued to the skin of the waterline, or the edge of the skin under your top lashes,” explains Lynn Simpson, a celebrity makeup artist at Facial Lounge in Corona Del Mar, CA.

How much do you tip for eyelash extensions?

How Much to Tip for Eyelash Extensions and Lifts. "Twenty percent of the price of any service is considered pretty standard as far as how much to tip your lash stylist at our salon," Clementina Richardson, founder of Envious Lashes (a Victoria's Secret Angel frequent), tells Allure.

Why do my lash extensions only last a week?

Your lash extensions only last a week! This often happens when not enough lash extensions have been applied. If you think you've found the cheapest technician around then the chances are they aren't spending enough time during the appointment to provide a long lasting, full lash effect.

How many hours can you wear false eyelashes?

False lashes can stay on for up to twelve hours per application, as long as they are applied correctly. If they are well looked after and regularly cleaned, they can also be removed and reused up to 15 times per pair. That means two sets of lashes could essentially last you all month!

What are the easiest false eyelashes to apply?

According to Tommy, the Eylure Luxe Silk Marquise Lashes are the way to go. "Not only are they affordable but they are also super easy to apply from the box to the eye," he says. Just one layer of the glue they provide and these super-thin bands stick to your lash line for hours upon hours (no touch-ups needed).

What not to do after lash extensions?

Eyelash Extension Aftercare

Avoid getting them wet for up to 48 hours after application. Do not rub or touch your eyes. Clean with eyelash foam cleanser every 3 days. Brush through your eyelash tips in the morning. Do not use oil based products around or on the eyes. Do not sleep on your face.

How many lash extensions go on each eye?

Lash extensions are adhered to individual lashes, so a “full set” really differs from person to person. On average, people can have anywhere between 90 to 150 lashes per eye on the upper lid and between 70 and 80 smaller lashes on the lower lash line.

Why I stopped eyelash extensions?

If your lashes fall out naturally, they will grow back in time and with a little help from lash serums, even faster. However, lash extensions mess up the entire cycle. All those chemicals seeping into the follicles destroy your natural lashes and the constant fill-ins will minimize their growth.

Do false eyelashes ruin your eyelashes?

Unfortunately, fake eyelashes may also cause temporary or permanent loss of your real eyelashes. Taking the fake lashes off can break your natural lashes, and even damage the hair follicle. When this happens, your own lashes can fail to grow back.