Do Foot Detoxes Actually Remove Toxins From Your Body? (2025)

A foot detox involves soaking your feet in a medicinal or ionized bath to help remove toxins from the body through the feet. Some foot detoxes incorporate salts, herbs, scrubs, and masks. Foot detox pads are also available to apply directly to your feet.

In addition todetoxifying the body, people may use foot detoxes to reduce swelling, stress, or pain. However, there is no solid research to support that foot detoxes offer actual health benefits or "detoxify" the body. Most claims on the benefits of a foot detox are purely anecdotal.



Despite this lack of evidence, many people still enjoy foot detoxes as a relaxing way to unwind and destress.

A foot detox aims to pull toxins through the bottom of your feet, potentially improving health issues caused byheavy metals, inflammation, and other toxins accumulating in the body.



A foot detox typically involves soaking your feet in a machine that emits a low-voltage electric current through the water. This creates positively charged particles, called ions, that are thought to attract negatively charged toxins in your body. This effect supposedly pulls toxins out of your feet and into the water, changing the color of the bath.



Special salts orherbsmay also be added to help draw out toxins. Again, no studies have proven that ionized water or special herbal baths can remove toxins from feet.

Types of Foot Detoxes

Different foot detox methods are available at spas or can be done using at-home tools or products. Some types of foot detoxes include:



Ionic foot bath: The most popular foot detoxes involve using an ionic foot bath for about 30 minutes. This machine uses ions in the water to draw toxins from the feet. Sometimes, salts or herbs are added. Spas may also include a foot massage , foot scrub, or foot mask.

The most popular foot detoxes involve using an ionic foot bath for about 30 minutes. This machine uses ions in the water to draw toxins from the feet. Sometimes, salts or herbs are added. Spas may also include a foot , foot scrub, or foot mask. Detox foot pad: These adhesive pads are stuck to the feet overnight to remove toxins. Foot pads may use ions or herbs to pull toxins out of the bottom of the feet.

These adhesive pads are stuck to the feet overnight to remove toxins. Foot pads may use ions or herbs to pull toxins out of the bottom of the feet. Salt foot soak: Feet are soaked in a warm Epsom salt or sea salt bath to help relax foot tension and soak up toxins.

Feet are soaked in a warm or sea salt bath to help relax foot tension and soak up toxins. Herbal foot soak: This traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) foot detox involves soaking feet in a warm, herbal bath for about an hour. Herbal blends may include capsicum, rutaceae, frankincense , myrrh, and safflower. Other soaks include herbs or essential oils from peppermint , rose, chamomile, or ginger.

This traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) foot detox involves soaking feet in a warm, herbal bath for about an hour. Herbal blends may include capsicum, rutaceae, , myrrh, and safflower. Other soaks include herbs or essential oils from , rose, chamomile, or ginger. Reflexology massage:A specialist applies pressure to specific points on the feet to relax the body and unblock energy holding onto toxins.

In addition to removing toxins from the body, proponents of foot detoxes claim foot baths offer health benefits like:

Reduced swelling and inflammation

and Improved energy

Reduced stress levels

Improved mood

Weight management

Improved blood circulation

Pain relief

Immune support

Most of these claims are not supported by science. However, limited research shows different foot baths may offer a relaxing effect that helps improve mood,stress, and muscle soreness. One study found a combination of foot baths and massage helped enhance relaxation and reduce mood symptoms in patients withschizophrenia. However, the study only included six patients, and the massages and baths were done three times a week.



Another study found that warm foot baths and aromatic massages helped reduce stress, improve mood, and improve sleep instrokepatients. However, the study only included 14 participants.

Other research has found that warm salt foot baths help improve relaxation. These baths also helped reduce nerve pain in the legs related to diabetes (diabetic neuropathy) and fatigue fromchemotherapy.

Do Foot Detoxes Work?

Despite the hype and manufacturer claims, there is no evidence that foot detoxes and herbs can detoxify the body.A study of ionic foot baths found that the machine was unable to remove toxins from the feet. The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also banned several foot detox pads in 2010 forfalsely claiming to treatillnesses and medical conditions.



Still, many people are convinced foot detoxes work because the water or foot pads change color. This color change is often touted as a "sign" that toxins have been removed.

In reality, the color change is likely caused by impurities in the water, dirt from your feet, or salts added to the foot bath. Electricity from ionic foot baths may also slowly corrode metal, causing water discoloration. When foot detox pads change color, this is likely due to your feet sweating and interacting with the pad.

Even though a foot detox bath likely won't remove toxins from your body, it can be a relaxingself-care practice. You can purchase ionic foot baths online and at some homeware retail stores. Just note that they can be pricey for a product that doesn't work as advertised—with some models costing $100 or more.



To do an ionic foot detox bath at home:

Fill the foot bath with warm water

Add the salt or herbs to the tub as instructed

Place the ionizer device into the tub and turn it on

Soak your feet for 20-30 minutes

Rinse and dry your feet completely following the soak

You can also do a foot detox bath using Epsom salts or medicinal herbs in a bathtub, large bowl, or wash tub you already have at home. You can also purchase an inexpensive, non-ionic foot bath.

Epsom salt soaks may be plain or includeessential oilslike spearmint,lavender, peppermint, tea tree, eucalyptus, and chamomile. Herbal soaks often come in a bag that resembles a giant tea bag with TCM herbs like ginger and safflower.



To create an at-home foot detox bath:

Fill a large bowl, wash tub, or foot bath with warm water

For an Epsom salt foot bath:Add ½ cup Epsom salt soak to the water and let it dissolve. Add a few drops of essential oils if desired

For an herbal foot bath:Add the instructed amount or premade bag to the water. Let it steep for a few minutes

Soak your feet for 20-30 minutes

Dry your feet completely following the soak

Potential Risks of a Foot Detox

Foot detoxes are generally considered safe. Still, it is possible to experience side effects like:

Burns from too-hot water

from too-hot water Allergic reactions to herbs or adhesives

to herbs or adhesives Skin irritation or dryness from herbs, salts, or prolonged water immersion

or from herbs, salts, or prolonged water immersion Skin infections from dirty tap water or ionic bath machines

You should also avoid a foot detox bath if you have open sores or wounds on your feet. Salt and herbal ingredients can irritate wounds, and open sores increase your risk of infection.



Other people who should consider avoiding foot detox include:

Children and pregnant people: No research proves whether foot detoxes are safe or unsafe for these populations.

No research proves whether foot detoxes are safe or unsafe for these populations. People with electrical implants like pacemakers: Ionic baths may disrupt electrical implants and pacemakers in the body, potentially causing failure and complications.

Ionic baths may disrupt electrical implants and pacemakers in the body, potentially causing failure and complications. People with diabetes:People with diabetes are more likely to experience foot sores and may want to avoid foot detoxes as a precaution.

A foot detox is meant to remove toxins from the body through the feet by soaking the feet in a medicinal or ionized bath, or by applying medicinal pads to the feet. However, there is no evidence that foot detox baths or pads can remove toxins from your body and improve your health.

Some people may still enjoy foot detox baths as a relaxing experience. Limited research also shows Epsom salt foot baths and herbal foot baths may helpreduce stress, improve mood, and reduce pain. If you have any underlying health condition, talk with your healthcare provider before trying any new foot detox regime.