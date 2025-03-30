Do Hair Growth Shampoos for Men Actually Work? (2025)

Alright, let's get real for a moment here. It's a fact of life for many of us as we get older. One day, you catch a glimpse of your hair in the mirror and notice it's looking a bit thin on top. It's not exactly a confidence booster, is it?
You’re not alone, though. A study carried out by the American Hair Loss Association revealed that approximately 66% of men suffer from visible hair loss by the age of 35, with thinning hair the most prevalent type.
But fear not, because using a hair growth shampoo that's specifically designed to thicken can make a difference. No more struggling to style thinning strands or feeling like you're ageing faster than you'd like. With the best shampoos for thinning hair, you can enjoy a lid that looks and feels thicker in no time.
Our Men's Health Lab rigorously tested a variety of men's shampoos, all with claims to promote hair growth and thickness, and the results are in. So, if you're ready to take action, check out our top picks below.
Best Hair Thickening Shampoos For Men
1
Best hair growth shampoo
Kevin Murphy Stimulate-Me.Wash Shampoo 250ml
Read more
2
Runner-up
L'Oreal Professional Serioxyl Clarifying & Densifying Shampoo 250ml
Read more
3
Best for anti-dandruff
Philip Kingsley Density Thickening Shampoo, 200ml
Read more
4
Best vegan shampoo
Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Shampoo 200ml
Read more
5
Best for sensitive scalps
Patricks SH1 | Daily Thickening Shampoo
Read more
6
Best shampoo for thickness
Redken Extreme Shampoo 300ml
Read more
7
Best for strengthening hair
Percy & Reed Give Me Strength Strengthening Shampoo 250ml
Read more
8
Best budget shampoo
Head & Shoulders Anti Dandruff Shampoo, Repaır Argan Oil 400ml
Read more
9
Best for reducing breakage
Umberto Giannini Grow Root Stimulating Shampoo 250ml
Read more
10
Best for curly hair
Pantene Grow Strong Shampoo With Bamboo And Biotin 400ml
Read more
Read more: How to Fight Male Pattern Baldness
Do Hair Growth Shampoos Really Work?
If you're dealing with genetic hair loss, you're going to need more than just your run-of-the-mill thickening shampoo. Male pattern baldness is a one-way street — short of getting a hair transplant, your best bet is to make the most of what you've got, and head to the barber for a decent cut (no comb overs please).
According to Helen Reavey, expert trichologist and founder of Act+Acre, losing around 50-100 strands of hair daily is normal, but if hair loss exceeds this amount, taking both internal and external measures is recommended to manage shedding. To combat hair thinning or loss, tools such as hair growth shampoos, stimulating serums, and dermarollers can be effective. Additionally, making changes to your diet and finding ways to manage stress and anxiety can help.
While products such as minoxidil and finasteride have been proven to help with hair loss, they can have some less-than-ideal side effects, which include messing with your testosterone levels as well as dryness and irritation. The shampoos tested here are designed to reduce thinning and give the illusion of more hair, as opposed to reversing hair loss. So, if you're not ready to go full-on transplant, these products could be just what you need to keep your hair looking its best.
When your hair starts thinning, it's usually missing some key elements — namely, keratin (a protein) and water. The best shampoos for thinning hair tackle this problem head-on by adding back in what's missing. Most thickening shampoos contain an ingredient called panthenol, which is a type of vitamin B-5 that helps attract moisture. The result? Your hair looks and feels thicker, making it much easier to style those suave 'dos you've been dreaming of.
How Often Should I Wash My Hair If it's Thinning?
Maintaining scalp cleanliness is crucial for reducing the effects of DHT (a hormone linked to hair loss), which is carried through sweat and sebum.
Reavey suggests daily cleansing to minimise negative effects on hair growth and thinning. ‘It really is a myth that you shouldn’t wash your hair too often,’ she explains. ‘Dead skin, pollution and sweat can all contribute to the hair shaft weakening, which causes unhealthy hair growth and thinning.
‘Additionally, the natural sebum we produce is not able to moisturise the hair as the molecule is too big to penetrate, so washing regularly helps to moisturise the hair sufficiently for growth.’
What Not To Do When Hair Is Thinning
To slow the hair loss process or create the illusion of more hair, consider lifestyle changes such as eating a more nutritious diet, sleeping on a soft pillowcase or discussing a new haircut with your barber.
Avoid hair care products with silicones and sulphates, which can hinder the hair growth cycle. Reavey also emphasises the importance of diet for healthy hair growth. She explains that if hair follicles do not receive the right nutrients during the birth stage, there is a chance they grow much thinner, making them more brittle and susceptible to split ends and breakage.
Reavey recommends consuming foods rich in protein, such as eggs and Brazil nuts, and for those who follow a plant-based diet, plant-based substitute spirulina is an excellent option. Additionally, foods rich in selenium and biotin, such as nuts, seeds, and sweet potatoes, can also promote healthy hair growth.
Ingredients To Look Out For
When shopping for a hair growth shampoo, Reavey suggests you look out for vitamins E, C, and Beta Carotene, which are antioxidants. They can help to increase blood flow and nutrient delivery to the scalp, stimulating hair growth and forming a protective layer around each hair strand to keep it healthy.
It’s also worth keeping an eye out for stimulating ingredients. ‘Rosemary oil, lavender, ginseng, peppermint oil, and basil leaf extract work to promote hair growth while stimulating blood flow, ultimately strengthening the hair follicle,’ Reavy explains.
How We Test
Our panel of 700 testers, all self-diagnosed with mild to extreme hair loss or thinning hair, each tried a hair-thickening shampoo for at least one month. Every product tested claimed to correct at least one of the three main hair loss concerns: breakage, thinning and root or scalp issues. Testers made a note of any changes to their hair’s condition, including its overall appearance and how their scalp felt during the trial.
In the Men's Health Lab, our experts assessed the efficacy of anti-breakage shampoos by combing treated hair strands and comparing them to untreated ones. The less hair breakage and fallout, the more effective the shampoo. They also used a HairMetrix machine to analyse hair density and thickness, putting root-stimulating and thickening claims to the test.
Disclaimer: These hair products are designed for everyday hair loss and not medically or genetically related conditions such as alopecia or male pattern baldness. If you're dealing with these issues, seek the advice of a medical professional who can guide you towards the best treatment for your specific needs.
1
Best hair growth shampoo
Kevin Murphy Stimulate-Me.Wash Shampoo 250ml
Stimulating your hair follicles could be the remedy for thinning if this shampoo is anything to go by. It helped transform desert-dry hair by boosting hydration, with many of our testers noticing less shedding in their combs.
Not only did they find their hair loss situation improved, but our lab test results also showed it to be effective at boosting thickness and density.
2
Runner-up
L'Oreal Professional Serioxyl Clarifying & Densifying Shampoo 250ml
This shampoo was a champ at getting hair growth going, with many testers seeing results in a flash.
Our lab test backed up its density-boosting powers, while our panel were chuffed to see added fullness to their lids. Oh, and it soothed itchiness too. Not bad.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Best for anti-dandruff
Philip Kingsley Density Thickening Shampoo, 200ml
Dandruff is not only uncomfortable for your scalp but for your social life too. Banish flakes once and for all with this face-saving shampoo; it employs exfoliating BHAs (beta hydroxy acids) to send dead skin packing.
Despite its punchy ingredients list, none of our panel reported irritated scalps, and many found it hugely effective. Hair looked thicker, with fewer strands clogging up the plughole.
4
Best vegan shampoo
Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Shampoo 200ml
If you're not quite ready to go vegan in the diet department, making the switch in your shower will make a difference too.
This certified vegan duo not only kept breakages and fallout to a minimum, but also made hair easier to comb. It was left looking stronger and healthier, with many testers saying their scalps also felt less irritated. One tester even saw results after just one wash. Talk about efficient.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Best for sensitive scalps
Patricks SH1 | Daily Thickening Shampoo
Most of our testers loved how easy their hair was to style when using this shampoo, which added a little length and volume to even the limpest of hair.
The vetiver and amber fragrance won it some fans among our panel, who also praised how gentle the formulation was on sensitive scalps. And the packaging adds a little suave to any shower shelf.
6
Best shampoo for thickness
Redken Extreme Shampoo 300ml
Eliminate that post-workday scruff with this pH-balancing, ultra-smoothing shampoo, which helped restore locks to their former slick, hydrated glory. Hair was left looking both sharper and fuller, with many testers reporting a healthier feel, too.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Best for strengthening hair
Percy & Reed Give Me Strength Strengthening Shampoo 250ml
Make strength training a part of your shower routine, minus all that heavy lifting.
This shampoo was just the ticket for helping to reduce fallout and flyways, with many testers finding their hair easier to comb and style after use. It cranked up volume and hydration and helped to tackle breakages.
8
Best budget shampoo
Head & Shoulders Anti Dandruff Shampoo, Repaır Argan Oil 400ml
A bargain at £5, this shampoo aced our tests when it came to volume, with our panel noticing added body and less hair loss overall.
The conditioner was a particular favourite for leaving lengths feeling softer and ends bouncier. One tester noticed regrowth, with the majority seeing stronger, healthier strands after the trial.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9
Best for reducing breakage
Umberto Giannini Grow Root Stimulating Shampoo 250ml
Our testers raved about the smell of this thickening shampoo, as well as its rich lathering effect (ideal for a post-workout shower). Lab analysis found it to be effective at improving hair density, stimulating hair growth and reducing fall out and breakage.
Some even reported it tamed frizz so effectively they quit their styling regime! We're all about the low maintenance look.
10
Best for curly hair
Pantene Grow Strong Shampoo With Bamboo And Biotin 400ml
If you're looking for a Timothee Chalamet-level 'do, this is the hair growth shampoo for you. It delivered a thicker, fuller and more hyrdrated barnet, along with bouncy curls.
Scalps felt particularly clean, despite its gentle formula.
Tested byMaria Kumar
Beauty and Grooming Testing Manager
Maria is our Beauty and Grooming Testing Manager, and since joining in mid-2022, she has managed the testing for mutiple categories including scalp scrubs, collagen supplements and retinol serums. In addition to her master's degree in chemical engineering and a diploma in cosmetic science, she recently received her MBA from the London College of Fashion, focusing on case studies within the beauty industry. Prior to joining the company, she worked within the global technical team at the Estee Lauder Companies for over six years, collaborating with the chemists and engineers to launch luxury beauty products at scale and to quality. She has also worked as a formulation scientist within the pharmaceutical industry and takes this evidence based approach into all her product testing.