Do Hair Growth Shampoos for Men Actually Work? (2025)

Alright, let's get real for a moment here. It's a fact of life for many of us as we get older. One day, you catch a glimpse of your hair in the mirror and notice it's looking a bit thin on top. It's not exactly a confidence booster, is it?

You’re not alone, though. A study carried out by the American Hair Loss Association revealed that approximately 66% of men suffer from visible hair loss by the age of 35, with thinning hair the most prevalent type.

But fear not, because using a hair growth shampoo that's specifically designed to thicken can make a difference. No more struggling to style thinning strands or feeling like you're ageing faster than you'd like. With the best shampoos for thinning hair, you can enjoy a lid that looks and feels thicker in no time.

Our Men's Health Lab rigorously tested a variety of men's shampoos, all with claims to promote hair growth and thickness, and the results are in. So, if you're ready to take action, check out our top picks below.

Do Hair Growth Shampoos Really Work?

If you're dealing with genetic hair loss, you're going to need more than just your run-of-the-mill thickening shampoo. Male pattern baldness is a one-way street — short of getting a hair transplant, your best bet is to make the most of what you've got, and head to the barber for a decent cut (no comb overs please).

According to Helen Reavey, expert trichologist and founder of Act+Acre, losing around 50-100 strands of hair daily is normal, but if hair loss exceeds this amount, taking both internal and external measures is recommended to manage shedding. To combat hair thinning or loss, tools such as hair growth shampoos, stimulating serums, and dermarollers can be effective. Additionally, making changes to your diet and finding ways to manage stress and anxiety can help.

While products such as minoxidil and finasteride have been proven to help with hair loss, they can have some less-than-ideal side effects, which include messing with your testosterone levels as well as dryness and irritation. The shampoos tested here are designed to reduce thinning and give the illusion of more hair, as opposed to reversing hair loss. So, if you're not ready to go full-on transplant, these products could be just what you need to keep your hair looking its best.

When your hair starts thinning, it's usually missing some key elements — namely, keratin (a protein) and water. The best shampoos for thinning hair tackle this problem head-on by adding back in what's missing. Most thickening shampoos contain an ingredient called panthenol, which is a type of vitamin B-5 that helps attract moisture. The result? Your hair looks and feels thicker, making it much easier to style those suave 'dos you've been dreaming of.

How Often Should I Wash My Hair If it's Thinning?

Maintaining scalp cleanliness is crucial for reducing the effects of DHT (a hormone linked to hair loss), which is carried through sweat and sebum.

Reavey suggests daily cleansing to minimise negative effects on hair growth and thinning. ‘It really is a myth that you shouldn’t wash your hair too often,’ she explains. ‘Dead skin, pollution and sweat can all contribute to the hair shaft weakening, which causes unhealthy hair growth and thinning.

‘Additionally, the natural sebum we produce is not able to moisturise the hair as the molecule is too big to penetrate, so washing regularly helps to moisturise the hair sufficiently for growth.’



What Not To Do When Hair Is Thinning

To slow the hair loss process or create the illusion of more hair, consider lifestyle changes such as eating a more nutritious diet, sleeping on a soft pillowcase or discussing a new haircut with your barber.

Avoid hair care products with silicones and sulphates, which can hinder the hair growth cycle. Reavey also emphasises the importance of diet for healthy hair growth. She explains that if hair follicles do not receive the right nutrients during the birth stage, there is a chance they grow much thinner, making them more brittle and susceptible to split ends and breakage.

Reavey recommends consuming foods rich in protein, such as eggs and Brazil nuts, and for those who follow a plant-based diet, plant-based substitute spirulina is an excellent option. Additionally, foods rich in selenium and biotin, such as nuts, seeds, and sweet potatoes, can also promote healthy hair growth.



Ingredients To Look Out For

When shopping for a hair growth shampoo, Reavey suggests you look out for vitamins E, C, and Beta Carotene, which are antioxidants. They can help to increase blood flow and nutrient delivery to the scalp, stimulating hair growth and forming a protective layer around each hair strand to keep it healthy.

It’s also worth keeping an eye out for stimulating ingredients. ‘Rosemary oil, lavender, ginseng, peppermint oil, and basil leaf extract work to promote hair growth while stimulating blood flow, ultimately strengthening the hair follicle,’ Reavy explains.



How We Test

Our panel of 700 testers, all self-diagnosed with mild to extreme hair loss or thinning hair, each tried a hair-thickening shampoo for at least one month. Every product tested claimed to correct at least one of the three main hair loss concerns: breakage, thinning and root or scalp issues. Testers made a note of any changes to their hair’s condition, including its overall appearance and how their scalp felt during the trial.

In the Men's Health Lab, our experts assessed the efficacy of anti-breakage shampoos by combing treated hair strands and comparing them to untreated ones. The less hair breakage and fallout, the more effective the shampoo. They also used a HairMetrix machine to analyse hair density and thickness, putting root-stimulating and thickening claims to the test.

Disclaimer: These hair products are designed for everyday hair loss and not medically or genetically related conditions such as alopecia or male pattern baldness. If you're dealing with these issues, seek the advice of a medical professional who can guide you towards the best treatment for your specific needs.