Do Keto ACV Gummies Work? A Dietitian Explains.  (2025)

As a dietitian, I have heard countless claims of “miracle cures” for weight loss.

A perfect example of that is keto apple cider vinegar (ACV) gummies. These supplements claim to provide all the benefits of traditional ACV in a convenient and tasty gummy form, while aiding in weight loss through the popular keto diet.

But do keto ACV gummies work?

In short, not so much.

Let’s dive into the details to understand why.

What are keto ACV gummies?

Keto ACV gummies are dietary supplements that are designed to give you the proposed health benefits of apple cider vinegar, without the harsh taste of the vinegar itself. They’re made by infusing apple cider vinegar into a sweet gummy, often with other flavorful ingredients to mask the vinegar’s strong taste.

The popularity of these weight loss gummies can largely be attributed to their palatable nature. Consuming apple cider vinegar in its raw, liquid form can be unpleasant due to its potent taste and smell.

These gummy supplements come with lots of claims to help your health problems, from burning body fat to improving energy levels to detoxing the body.

In addition, these gummies are marketed as a good match for those following a ketogenic diet, which is a high-fat, low-carb diet (I have a whole blog post on the keto diet here).

This makes them a popular choice among keto enthusiasts looking for convenient ways to maintain their diet regimen while potentially gaining the benefits associated with apple cider vinegar.

Common claims made by keto ACV gummy manufacturers

Manufacturers of keto ACV gummies often make many enticing claims to attract buyers. Some of these include:

Weight Loss Support: One of the most common promises is that these gummies aid in weight loss. Manufacturers link this claim to the properties of apple cider vinegar and the ketogenic diet, suggesting that the combination of these two can accelerate fat-burning and lead to rapid weight loss. They’re also a popular keto supplement because they often claim to help you stay in a state of ketosis aka fat-burning mode. Detoxification: Many brands claim that their gummies can detoxify the body. They attribute this benefit to the acetic acid in apple cider vinegar, which they allege helps cleanse the body of toxins. Improved Digestion: Some manufacturers claim their keto ACV gummies can enhance digestion. The logic behind this claim is that apple cider vinegar supposedly increases stomach acid and aids in the breakdown of food. Increased Energy Levels: A few brands also suggest that their gummies can boost energy levels. They tie this to the B vitamins contained in the gummies, which are known to help convert food into energy, but don’t actually provide energy on their own. Heart Health: Some manufacturers assert that their ACV gummies can contribute to heart health. They link this to the potential of apple cider vinegar to lower bad cholesterol levels.

So, can a keto gummy really do all that? Unfortunately, it’s important to remember that these claims are generally not backed by scientific studies or evidence. As consumers, we should be cautious and discerning while considering these statements.

Keto ACV gummies can be a part of a balanced diet, but they’re not a magic bullet for health and wellness. Let’s get into what the research actually says about apple cider next.

What does the research say about apple cider vinegar?

It’s true that some research has shown the potential benefits of apple cider vinegar (ACV). However, it’s important to keep in mind that these studies are primarily based on studies involving liquid ACV, not ACV gummies.

Possible benefits of apple cider vinegar

The following are some potential benefits of apple cider vinegar that have been explored in various studies:

Blood Sugar Control: Some research done in rats suggests that apple cider vinegar may help lower blood sugar levels. For instance, a study published in The Journal of Diabetes Care found that consuming vinegar before a meal significantly reduced blood sugar spikes in people with insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes (1). For those struggling with blood sugar regulation, this makes them super appealing. Weight Management: A study from 2009 found that participants who consumed a tablespoon of ACV daily experienced a smaller waist circumference, lower body weight, and less abdominal fat compared to the control group. However, the amount of weight loss was modest, and more extensive studies are needed to understand this effect better (2). Cholesterol Lowering: A meta-analysis of nine different studies found that ACV has the significant effect of lowering total cholesterol (3). Antimicrobial Properties: According to a study in the Scientific Reports, apple cider vinegar showed antimicrobial activity against E. coli, S. aureus, and C. albicans (4). This has led to the hypothesis that ACV might help fight bacterial infections, but more research is needed in this area. Improved Insulin Sensitivity – In some studies, having ACV with meals improved the participant’s insulin response (5). Improved Mood – A recent study of college students taking ACV for 4 weeks found an improvement in mood (6).

Remember, these are all based on apple cider vinegar in liquid form. And while these potential benefits are definitely cool, we still need more research!

Research on ACV Gummies

Currently, there are no peer-reviewed studies that specifically investigate the potential health benefits of keto apple cider gummies. It’s a bit of a leap to assume that the possible benefits of liquid ACV are exactly the same when it is consumed in a gummy form.

When it comes to keto ACV gummies, the bottom line is that there’s a significant gap in scientific research; ie, companies are making claims without proof to support what they’re saying.

It’s also worth considering that the added sugars and other ingredients in gummies can influence health outcomes, and these factors are not accounted for in studies on liquid ACV.

While there is some evidence suggesting that liquid ACV may offer health benefits, translating these findings to keto ACV gummies is a little premature. Consumers should approach these products with caution and skepticism until further research validates their health claims.

As with any supplement, it is important to know if you’re getting a high-quality product that actually contains what the label claims to; that is why I never recommend supplements without a 3rd party review for safety and quality.

Do Keto ACV gummies work for weight loss?

The simple answer to this question is: not really.

The specific health benefits of the keto ACV gummies are yet to be validated by robust scientific research.

Keto ACV gummies are not the magic solution for weight loss goals that they’re often marketed to be.

While it’s true that some research suggests potential benefits of liquid apple cider vinegar for weight management, it’s important to remember that these studies were based on the participants drinking liquid ACV, not chowing down on ACV gummies.

It’s also important to note that the weight loss observed in these studies is modest and requires further studies to back up the initial results. Even if you were to incorporate apple cider into your day-to-day to on your weight loss journey, it needs to be alongside lifestyle changes too.

In this day and age where the cost of groceries is through the roof, it is worth mentioning that these gummy supplements often come with a hefty price tag.

Considering their cost and the lack of substantial evidence backing their effectiveness, keto ACV gummies might be more accurately described as a popular fad rather than a reliable and sustainable solution for weight loss.

As a dietitian, I’m happy to remind you that healthy, sustainable weight loss is best achieved through balanced eating habits and regular physical activity. If you’d like to make healthy changes in a safe way that doesn’t touch a fad diet with a ten-foot pole, I’ve got the perfect resource to recommend to you in just a moment.

Weight loss methods should always be based on gentle, sustainable tactics, not quick fixes in the form of fad diets or trendy supplements.

Popular Keto ACV Gummy Brands

Several brands have capitalized on the demand for keto-friendly ACV gummies. Here are a few notable ones:

Goli Nutrition – Goli Nutrition offers keto-friendly ACV gummies that they claim are made with “the mother,” a combination of beneficial bacteria, yeast, and acetic acid. These gummies are also said to be vegan, gluten-free, and organic (7). These are the first ACV gummies that came on the market.

WellPath – WellPath provides ACV gummies that are not only keto-friendly but also support a “detox cleanse”, according to the company. They claim their gummies are made with real apples, are packed with vitamins B12 and B9, and are pectin-based which makes them vegan-friendly (8).

BUBS Naturals – BUBS Naturals is yet another option for ACV gummies. These also have vitamin B12, iodine, and folate as well as beetroot powder and pomegranate powder (9). It is worth noting that this brand is 3rd party reviewed for quality, which is always a good idea when considering any supplement brand.

The jury’s out on which brand has the best keto gummies. Each of these brands have unique marketing angles and has garnered a significant following among consumers. You’ll see some positive reviews, but you’ll see lots of people who haven’t had success too.

It’s essential to note that while these products may complement a healthy lifestyle, they are not a “miracle cure” for weight loss or other health conditions. And another reminder in case you need it, their claims are not backed by research.

There are other brands of ACV gummies that are far more sketchy, like the one that I reviewed that claimed to be on Shark Tank. If you are going to try an ACV product, I would not recommend this brand.And, it’s a gentle reminder to be super careful where you’re getting supplements.

Do I recommend ACV supplements?

As a dietitian I’m not going out of my way to recommend apple cider vinegar gummies.

While there are real possible benefits of having apple cider vinegar regularly, we don’t have any research to back that these benefits happen with a gummy supplement. If you still want to give them a try, there’s probably little harm in doing so (just always run a supplement by your doctor to check for interactions with any medical conditions or medications).

If you’re looking for some easy ways to incorporate apple cider vinegar, a super cost-effective way is by incorporating them into salad dressings! For example, swap out the vinegar in any homemade dressing recipes (Check out my or my BEST Italian Grinder Salad for some inspo).

You could also add apple cider vinegar to other drinks, like my Easy Sparkling Apple Cider Mocktail (Two Ingredients!).

That’s a wrap

Keto ACV gummies, despite their marketing claims, are not a miracle answer to weight loss or health issues. Are there benefits of keto gummies? Maybe, but maybe not.

The benefits of apple cider vinegar have some basis in scientific research, but these findings pertain to liquid ACV, not gummies.

Plus, the positive effects and amount of potential weight loss associated with ACV is modest and requires further exploration.

If you’re wanting to incorporate ACV into your daily routine, the gummies are not the most cost-effective solution or research-backed solution, judging by their high price and the lack of solid evidence supporting their effectiveness.

But, if you’re looking for tasty way to try ACV and you want to test them out, by all means, go for it! Just keep in mind that you may not experience any miraculous benefits, including weight loss, from gummy supplements.

Instead, turn to proven, sustainable strategies like a balanced, healthy diet and regular physical exercise. I know it’s boring, but that will always give you better results for overall health.

If you want to build healthy eating habits without resorting to fad diets or supplements, download my ebook, The Balanced Basics Handbook. It’s packed with practical, evidence-based advice to help you navigate your health journey effectively.