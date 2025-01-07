Do we ever see industrialized agriculture in Star Wars? | Other Media (2025)

Yes. Well, kind of - if a few exceptions already mentioned like Ukio and Hetzal, such worlds tend to be more in the background, but they do get mentioned from time to time. Salliche, for instance, is an industrialized agricultural world owned by the Salliche Agricultural Corporation which has been referred to as the "breadbasket of Coruscant" and one of 18 worlds on the Agricultural Circuit that provide much of the food of the core worlds.

Notably, a big part of the Republic being forced to sign the treaty of Coruscant was the Sith and Mandalorians bloackading access to these worlds and almost starving the core out, and in the Jedi knight story in the game you go up against a sith who wants to collapse the republic by burning all the worlds of the Agricultural Circuit with his new superweapon.

Nemodia is another world of heavily industrial agriculture, and notably it sucks and the stereotype of Nemodian greed is sometimes attributed to the desire to afford a ticket off planet as soon as possible. (Not to be confused with the more prominent Cato Nemodia which is where Nemodians move to once they make it rich)

To be fair, the only place a bunch of homesteaders could find land being the ass end of the universe in a desert also is worldbuilding by itself.

Yup. The Lars family backstory mentions that Cliegg grew up on an overcrowded core world who got sold on a romantic dream of homesteading by a shady land company and was disappointed with what the life is actually like. From what I understand, similar things happen to lots of people on the rim. Including Shmi's parents, though they never got to their destination thanks to a pirate attack...

Though the weird thing is there seems to be a fair few nicer planets that are uninhabited or barely inhabited, like Daro and Pabu from the Bad Batch, so I am not sure why you would move to Tatooine instead of there, but whatever. Might be some hyperlane thing.

The planet Ukio, conquered by Thrawn in the beginning of the Last Command, was an agri-world with extensive food production facilities.

It also has a prominent role in a clone wars comic where we get to see more of it.

Notably in that comic the Republic defeats several CIS invasions, only to lose the world anyway when the corporatations behind the CIS just buy out the agricultural megacorp that ran the planetary government.

The Empire taking over a agri-world was the premise of the Ahsoka novel. Notably, she starts a revolution before the Empire has even done anything.

Though that was very small scale. In fact, the whole reason they were testing their land destroying super crop there was that it was small enough to not be missed.