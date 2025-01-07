Do we ever see industrialized agriculture in Star Wars? | Other Media (2025)

A
Adam Reynolds
- Dec 6, 2023
This is one of those things that must logically exist, but I can't recall that we have ever actually seen any visuals or eve much mention of it. All of the examples we see are small scale subsistence farmers either on either The Mandalorian or the animated series that might have a few droids but never seem to have larger industrial equipment like tractors.
The Ahsoka novel features the Empire exploiting an agriworld, but even in that case we don't don't see the Empire bringing in more industrial equipment, they just exploit the workers harder and use short term fertilizers. The farming equipment we see is still referred to as hand controlled (if using repulsorlifts), and in the Tales of the Jedi episode that weirdly seems to adapt the same events we see almost entirely hand labor with a few droids and a repulsor sled, showing much less industrialization that one would see on a modern grain farm of any type.
There are references to agriworlds in some of the novels and reference books, but I don't think we ever see much of them directly. Chandrilla, Mon Mothma's homeworld, is referred to as one of them.
Remmington Smythe
- Dec 6, 2023
It looks like this CD-2 Harvester from the Han Solo novel/comic is the only one that looks like heavy farm equipment. See also Category:Agricultural_technology on Wookieepedia.
- Dec 6, 2023
The Legends Jedi ran an agricultural corps, but I never read any of the stories about them and I don't know what tech they used.
Isator Levie
- Dec 6, 2023
Perhaps it's farming primarily for fruits and vegetables.
That Other Geek
- Dec 6, 2023
In the High Republic novel Light of the Jedi there's the planet Hetzal Prime which used all of its available space (includign it's two moons) for industrial, kind-of solarpunk agriculture to export food across the outer rim
DanielC
- Dec 6, 2023
Star Wars as a whole has a tech base similar to the WW2 or even Western pulp serials of Lucas’s youth, only very high tech versions of that. The tech always serves the laws of drama. I mean, look at the office work in the Coruscant sections of the Mandalorian—a droid hand-delivers racks of files. (Which are themselves digital data slates.)
Luke’s family had big bulky vaporators that needed regular attention, but the three of them (plus some droids, when they could get them) tan that whole farm themselves. Not because of practicality, but because the idyllic myth of the homesteader family served the needs of the story.
Peter Stone
- Dec 6, 2023
To be fair, the only place a bunch of homesteaders could find land being the ass end of the universe in a desert also is worldbuilding by itself.
RK_Striker_JK_5
- Dec 6, 2023
The planet Ukio, conquered by Thrawn in the beginning of the Last Command, was an agri-world with extensive food production facilities.
Peter Stone
- Dec 6, 2023
The Empire taking over a agri-world was the premise of the Ahsoka novel. Notably, she starts a revolution before the Empire has even done anything.
junglefowl26
- Dec 6, 2023
Yes. Well, kind of - if a few exceptions already mentioned like Ukio and Hetzal, such worlds tend to be more in the background, but they do get mentioned from time to time. Salliche, for instance, is an industrialized agricultural world owned by the Salliche Agricultural Corporation which has been referred to as the "breadbasket of Coruscant" and one of 18 worlds on the Agricultural Circuit that provide much of the food of the core worlds.
Notably, a big part of the Republic being forced to sign the treaty of Coruscant was the Sith and Mandalorians bloackading access to these worlds and almost starving the core out, and in the Jedi knight story in the game you go up against a sith who wants to collapse the republic by burning all the worlds of the Agricultural Circuit with his new superweapon.
Nemodia is another world of heavily industrial agriculture, and notably it sucks and the stereotype of Nemodian greed is sometimes attributed to the desire to afford a ticket off planet as soon as possible. (Not to be confused with the more prominent Cato Nemodia which is where Nemodians move to once they make it rich)
Yup. The Lars family backstory mentions that Cliegg grew up on an overcrowded core world who got sold on a romantic dream of homesteading by a shady land company and was disappointed with what the life is actually like. From what I understand, similar things happen to lots of people on the rim. Including Shmi's parents, though they never got to their destination thanks to a pirate attack...
Though the weird thing is there seems to be a fair few nicer planets that are uninhabited or barely inhabited, like Daro and Pabu from the Bad Batch, so I am not sure why you would move to Tatooine instead of there, but whatever. Might be some hyperlane thing.
It also has a prominent role in a clone wars comic where we get to see more of it.
Notably in that comic the Republic defeats several CIS invasions, only to lose the world anyway when the corporatations behind the CIS just buy out the agricultural megacorp that ran the planetary government.
Though that was very small scale. In fact, the whole reason they were testing their land destroying super crop there was that it was small enough to not be missed.
