Do you put fake lashes above or below real lashes? - Glue Things (2025)

Whether you’re a makeup pro or just starting out, applying falsies can feel a bit daunting. One question that often perplexes even the most skilled beauty enthusiasts is where exactly to position those alluring wisps – above or below our real lashes?

But fret not, my friends, for we’re here to unravel this intriguing dilemma. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll delve into the captivating realm of fake eyelashes, exploring the pros and cons of each application technique: above the natural lashes or beneath them. So grab your trusty lash glue, get comfy, and let’s unlock the secrets to achieving breathtaking lashes in no time.

Join us as we dive into the differences, techniques, and handy tips for placing fake eyelashes either above or below our natural lashes. Whether you’re aiming for a subtle enhancement or a bold statement, sit back, relax, and allow us to guide you towards lashes that will leave everyone spellbound.

What are False Eyelashes?

False eyelashes, also known as fake lashes or strip lashes, are a must-have accessory for those looking to enhance the appearance of their eyes. These synthetic lashes are designed to mimic the natural eyelashes, instantly adding volume, length, and drama to your look.

There are various types of false eyelashes available, each offering a different effect. They come in different shapes, sizes, and styles, allowing individuals to customize their look according to their preferences. Whether you want a natural everyday look or a bold and glamorous one for a special occasion, there is a pair of false eyelashes out there for you.

False eyelashes are typically made from materials such as nylon, silk, or mink hair. Nylon lashes are the most common and affordable option, offering a wide range of styles and lengths. Silk lashes have a softer and more natural appearance, while mink lashes provide a luxurious and lightweight feel.

To apply false eyelashes correctly, start by measuring the length of the lash strip against your own lash line. Trim any excess length if necessary. Next, apply a thin layer of high-quality lash glue along the band of the false lashes and wait for a few seconds until it becomes tacky. Then, using tweezers or your fingers, carefully place the false lashes just above your natural lash line, starting from the inner corner of the eye and working your way outwards. Gently press the lashes down to ensure they are securely attached.

It is important to note that false eyelashes should be placed above your natural lash line, not below them. Placing them below can cause discomfort and interfere with your natural lash growth. The purpose of false lashes is to enhance and add volume to your natural lashes, so placing them above ensures a seamless blend.

Before applying false lashes, make sure your natural lashes are clean and free from any mascara or other products. This creates a smooth surface for the false lashes to adhere to. Once the false lashes are applied, you can use an eyelash curler and mascara to further blend them with your natural lashes.

When it comes to removing false eyelashes, it is crucial to do it gently and properly to avoid any damage or irritation. Use a specialized adhesive remover or soak a cotton pad in oil-based makeup remover and place it on the lash line for a few seconds to loosen the glue. Carefully lift the false lashes off, starting from the outer corner and moving towards the inner corner of the eye.

Why Should You Put False Lashes Above Real Lashes?

When it comes to wearing false eyelashes, the placement above your real lashes offers numerous advantages. The technique of putting false lashes above your real lashes creates a more natural and seamless look that enhances your overall appearance. By blending in with your natural lashes, false lashes placed above them create a fuller and more voluminous effect. This is particularly beneficial if you desire a more natural-looking result.

Contrastingly, placing false lashes below your real lashes can result in an unnatural and clumpy appearance. The added weight of the false lashes can cause your natural lashes to droop or appear weighed down, ultimately making your eyes seem heavy and tired.

One of the key reasons for placing false lashes above your real lashes is the improved control and precision it allows during application. This technique ensures that the false lashes are closer to the roots of your natural lashes, providing a secure hold. Consequently, this prevents the false lashes from shifting or falling off throughout the day, giving you peace of mind and long-lasting wear.

Furthermore, placing false lashes above your real lashes makes it easier to blend them with mascara or other eye makeup. The cohesive integration of mascara-coated natural lashes with false lashes creates a polished and seamless look. This not only enhances the overall effect of the false lashes but also contributes to their natural and realistic appearance.

It is important to note that individual eye shapes and preferences may vary. Some individuals may find that placing false lashes below their natural lashes works better for their unique eye shape or desired outcome. However, for most people, putting false lashes above real lashes is the preferred and recommended technique for achieving a flawless and natural-looking result.

To apply false lashes above your real lashes, lash glue is commonly used. Various types of lash glue are available in the market, including latex-based, latex-free, and waterproof options. It is crucial to choose a lash glue that suits your needs while prioritizing safety and comfort for your eyes.

How to Properly Place False Lashes Above Real Lashes

Prepare Your Natural Lashes

To achieve a flawless and natural look, it’s essential to start by preparing your natural lashes. Begin by curling them with an eyelash curler, which will give them some much-needed volume and lift. Next, apply a coat of mascara to add even more volume and create a seamless blend with the false lashes.

Measure and Trim the False Lashes

Before applying the false lashes, it’s important to ensure that they are the correct size and shape for your eye. Take the false lashes and measure them against your natural lash line. If they are too long, trim them using small scissors until they fit perfectly. By matching the length of the false lashes to your natural ones, you’ll achieve a more natural and harmonious look.

Apply Lash Adhesive

To ensure that the false lashes adhere properly, apply a thin layer of lash adhesive along the band of the false lashes. It’s crucial to wait for about 30 seconds to allow the adhesive to become tacky before applying the lashes. This step is vital because if you apply the false lashes while the adhesive is still wet, they may slip or not adhere properly, resulting in an uneven and uncomfortable application.

Place the False Lashes

Using tweezers or a lash applicator, gently place the false lashes above your natural lash line. Start from the inner corner of your eye and work your way towards the outer corner. Take your time during this step to ensure precision and avoid any discomfort or damage to your natural lashes. The goal is to achieve a seamless transition between your real and false lashes.

Press and Blend

Once you have placed the false lashes, gently press them onto your natural lashes to ensure they are securely attached and well-blended. To do this, you can use your fingers or a clean cotton swab to press down on the band for a few seconds. This pressing motion helps the false lashes adhere better and creates a seamless integration with your real lashes.

Finish with Mascara

To further enhance the blend between your real and false lashes and add extra volume, apply another coat of mascara. This final step will help create a cohesive look and make the false lashes appear more natural. Make sure to coat both sets of lashes evenly, ensuring that they are well-integrated.

Remember, proper removal of the false lashes is just as important as their application. Gently peel them off starting from the outer corner, being careful not to pull on your natural lashes. After removing them, clean the false lashes with a gentle makeup remover or warm water before storing them for future use.

Benefits of Putting False Lashes Above Real Lashes

False lashes have the power to transform your look, providing a dose of glamour and allure. But have you ever considered placing them above your natural lashes? This technique offers a range of benefits that are worth exploring. Let’s delve into the advantages of putting false lashes above real lashes:

Enhanced Volume: By adding an extra layer of lashes, you instantly boost the volume of your natural lashes. The result? A fuller, more dramatic effect that makes your eyes appear bigger and utterly captivating.

Lengthening Effect: False lashes are typically longer than natural lashes, allowing you to achieve a desired length that may be impossible with your own lashes alone. Placing them above your real lashes ensures that the added length is clearly visible, creating a striking and elongated look.

Increased Curl: Many false lashes come with a natural curl that lifts and opens up your eyes. By placing them above your real lashes, you maintain the curl of both sets, resulting in a more wide-eyed and awake appearance.

Easy Application: For beginners, this technique makes applying false lashes easier than ever. With better visibility and control, you can see exactly where you’re placing the lashes on your lash line, ensuring a seamless application.

Reduced Damage: Placing false lashes above real lashes protects your natural lashes from potential damage caused by adhesive. By applying the adhesive to the false lash band instead of directly onto your own lashes, you minimize the risk of pulling or tugging on your natural hairs.

Longer Lifespan: False lashes placed above real lashes are less likely to come into contact with oils from your skin or makeup products. This helps prevent the breakdown of adhesive, ensuring that properly applied false lashes last longer and stay in place throughout the day.

Customizable Look: With false lashes above real ones, you gain more versatility in creating different looks. Mix and match various styles, lengths, or even colors to achieve your desired effect. This flexibility allows you to experiment and find the perfect combination that suits your personal style.

How to Ensure a Seamless Blend with Your Natural Lashes

Achieving a seamless blend between your natural lashes and fake lashes requires careful attention to detail and precise application. Here are five key steps to ensure a flawless result:

Prepare Your Natural Lashes

Before applying fake lashes, make sure your natural lashes are clean and free from any mascara or other product residue. Use a gentle eye makeup remover to thoroughly cleanse your lashes, taking care not to tug or pull on them. This will provide a smooth surface for the fake lashes to adhere to and prevent any clumping or unevenness.

Choose the Right Style and Length

Opt for fake lashes that are similar in length and thickness to your own lashes for a more seamless blend. If the fake lashes are too long or too voluminous, they may look unnatural and obvious. Carefully measure and trim the lash strip to fit your lash line, ensuring that it is not longer than your natural lash line.

Proper Placement

When applying the fake lashes, place them slightly above your natural lash line rather than directly on top of it. This allows the fake lashes to blend seamlessly with your own lashes and creates a more natural-looking effect. Use tweezers or a lash applicator tool to press the fake lashes gently onto your natural lashes, starting from the inner corner and working your way outwards.

Secure Attachment

Apply a thin layer of high-quality lash adhesive along the band of the fake lashes. Wait a few seconds for the adhesive to become tacky before carefully placing the lash strip on your lash line. Gently press down on the fake lashes along the entire lash line to ensure that they are securely attached. Avoid any gaps between the fake lashes and your natural lashes.

Blend with Mascara

To further blend the fake lashes with your natural lashes, apply a coat of mascara to both. Use a mascara that is compatible with false lashes and apply it sparingly to avoid clumping. This will help blend the lashes together and create a cohesive appearance.

Tips for Applying and Removing False Eyelashes

False eyelashes can transform your look and make your eyes appear more captivating. However, it is vital to understand the correct placement of false lashes to maintain the health and integrity of your real lashes.

Above or Below: Placing false lashes above or below your natural lashes depends on personal preference and the desired look. However, experts generally recommend applying false lashes above your natural lash line. Placing them below can cause discomfort and interfere with the natural growth of your lashes.

Seamless Blend: The purpose of false lashes is to enhance and add volume to your natural lashes, so placing them above ensures a seamless blend. This creates a more natural appearance and avoids any unnatural gaps or lines between the false lashes and your real ones.

Clean and Prepped Lashes: Before applying false lashes, ensure that your natural lashes are clean and free from any mascara or other products. This will help the adhesive stick better and ensure a longer wear time for the false lashes.

Proper Adhesive Application: Apply a thin layer of high-quality eyelash adhesive along the band of the false lashes. Wait for a few seconds until the adhesive becomes tacky before placing the lashes on top of your natural lash line.

Gentle Placement: Gently place the false lashes on top of your natural lash line, starting from the inner corner of your eye and moving towards the outer corner. Use tweezers or a lash applicator to carefully press them into place, ensuring they are securely adhered to your natural lashes.

Common Mistakes When Applying False Eyelashes

When it comes to applying false eyelashes, there are a few common mistakes that people tend to make. These mistakes can result in a less-than-flawless application and can even make your lashes look unnatural. To help you avoid these pitfalls, here are some of the most common mistakes to be aware of:

Improper preparation: Before applying false lashes, it’s essential to properly prepare your natural lashes. This means curling them and applying a coat of mascara. By curling your lashes, you create a beautiful upward lift that will blend seamlessly with the false lashes. Applying mascara beforehand will also help create a solid foundation for the false lashes to adhere to and will help them blend in with your natural lashes.

Using too much glue: One of the biggest mistakes people make is applying an excessive amount of glue. Using just the right amount of glue is crucial to avoiding a messy and clumpy application. It’s important to apply a thin layer of glue along the lash band, ensuring that it is evenly distributed. Remember, less is more when it comes to lash glue.

Incorrect placement: Another common mistake is not placing the false lashes properly along the lash line. The ideal placement is right along the lash line so that they blend seamlessly with your natural lashes. Placing them too close or too far away from the lash line can make them look obvious and unnatural. Take your time and use tweezers for precision placement.

Failure to trim the lashes: False lashes often come in a standard length that may not fit your eye shape perfectly. It’s important to measure and trim the false lashes to fit your eye shape before applying them. If they are too long, they can poke into your eyes and cause discomfort. If they are too short, they may not provide enough coverage for your desired look.

Not allowing enough drying time: Once you’ve applied the false lashes, it’s crucial to allow enough time for the glue to dry before moving on with your makeup routine. Waiting at least 30 seconds for the glue to become tacky will ensure that the lashes stick properly and stay in place throughout the day. Patience is key here, so resist the temptation to rush.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the consensus is clear: when it comes to applying false eyelashes, they should be placed above your natural lashes. Why? Because this technique offers a multitude of benefits that will leave you feeling like a true beauty queen.

Placing false lashes above your real ones instantly adds volume and length, giving your eyes a mesmerizing effect that can’t be ignored. Not only that, but it also enhances the curl of your lashes, making them look effortlessly glamorous.

But the advantages don’t stop there. Applying false lashes above your natural ones is a breeze. With easy application and reduced risk of damage to your real lashes, you’ll be able to achieve those flirty flutterers in no time.

And let’s not forget about longevity. By placing fake lashes above your real ones, you’ll enjoy a longer lifespan for those fabulous falsies. That means more bang for your buck and more opportunities to rock that customized look you’ve been dreaming of.

To ensure a seamless blend between your real and fake lashes, it’s crucial to prepare properly. Curling and coating your natural lashes with mascara sets the stage for a flawless application.

Now comes the fun part – placement. Use tweezers or a lash applicator tool to delicately position the false lashes just above your natural lash line. Gently press them onto your real lashes for a secure attachment that will last all day long.

Of course, we can’t forget about adhesive. A thin layer of high-quality lash glue along the band of the false lashes ensures they stay put throughout any adventure life throws at you.

When it’s time to bid farewell to those stunning falsies, removal is simple yet oh-so-important. Start from the outer corner and gently peel off each lash, ensuring they’re clean before storing them away for future use.

While we’re on the subject, let’s address some common mistakes to avoid. Improper preparation, excessive glue application, incorrect placement, failure to trim the lashes to fit your eye shape, and impatience when allowing the glue to dry – these are all pitfalls that can be easily avoided with a little care and attention.

So, go ahead, embrace those luscious and captivating falsies. With these tips and techniques for placing false eyelashes above your real ones, you’ll achieve a flawless and natural-looking result that will leave everyone spellbound.