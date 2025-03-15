Does A Foot Detox Work? Know the Facts (2025)

Some people believe a foot detox can help pull toxins from your body. But research hasn’t shown this. Still, soaking the feet may provide some benefits. Foot detoxes are becoming increasingly popular as a way to rid the body of harmful toxins. Potential toxins can range from impurities in the air to chemicals in your home and beauty products. Because of their surge in popularity, ionic foot detoxes are now offered at some health and wellness spas, alternative health offices, and even at home. If you’re curious about a foot detox and whether it can help you, here’s what you need to know.

How is an ionic foot detox supposed to work? An ionic foot detox works by pulling toxins out of your body through your feet. Take, for example, the popular foot detox bath IonCleanse. Advertised as a safe and relaxing way to clear out the body, the ionizing machine ionizes the foot bath water. This process is said to give the hydrogen in the water a positive charge, which attracts the negatively charged toxins in your body. The ions in the foot bath water supposedly hold a charge that enables them to bind to any heavy metals and toxins in your body, similar to how a magnet works. This allows the toxins to be pulled out through the bottoms of your feet.

Why do foot detox baths turn brown? Some foot detox advocates claim that if the water in the foot bath changes color, it means the detox is working. This is not true. Whether the detox works has nothing to do with the color of the water. The water color can change for several mundane reasons, namely the presence of impurities in the water. This often happens when using tap water. The water changing color may even be due to the foot bath itself. Although foot bath manufacturers say the ionizing charge will remove metals and toxins from the body of the person using it, they don’t explain how the charge skips over the metals that are actually in the foot bath. The electricity in the product may cause some of the metal in the foot bath to corrode from use, which could account for some of the discoloration in the water. Most foot detoxes also use special salts in the water, which can interact and cause the water to change color.

Who should consider a foot detox? Most everyone, except those with open sores or an infection on their feet, can benefit from the relaxation a warm foot soak provides. That said, purchasing an expensive foot detox product isn’t necessary. Instead, use Epsom salts, with or without a foot detox product, in a foot bath to refresh and clean the feet. Foot soaks can be a wonderful way to relax after a hard day or to help revive circulation in the feet. They may also be beneficial if you’re experiencing athlete’s foot. Learn more: Can you use Epsom salts if you have diabetes.

Risks and warnings If you purchase foot detox equipment at home, ensure you know how to use the machine correctly before your first use. Potential side effects of the foot detox include nausea, vomiting, or dizziness. If you have diabetes, you should consult your doctor before trying a foot detox. The process may affect your blood sugar levels. If your feet have decreased sensation, you may be more likely to experience burns due to prolonged submersion in hot water.