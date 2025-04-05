Does Batana Oil for Hair Growth Really Work? (2025)

These days, there’s no shortage of serums, treatments and DIY solutions to help regrow and thicken thinning hair. And if you’re like us and feeling self-conscious about your less-than-voluminous mane, you’re willing to try any and all! The latest option getting a lot of traction on social media as an inexpensive, natural cure for thinning hair is batana oil. But does it live up to the hype? We spoke with hair restoration surgeon Ross Kopelman, DO, who performs hair transplants in Palm Beach, Florida, to find out if you should use batana oil for hair growth.

What is batana oil?

The oil is making waves in the world of hair care and on TikTok, touted by some as a natural elixir for promoting hair growth. Derived from the nuts of the American palm tree native to Central and South America—primarily from Honduras—this is rich in nutrients that are known to be beneficial for hair and scalp health.

How does batana oil for hair work?

“Batana oil is not a scientifically proven hair growth stimulant like minoxidil,” says Dr. Kopelman. “However, the oil is packed with essential fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamin E, nutrients that help lock in moisture, reduce oxidative stress—which can contribute to hair damage—and strengthen the hair shaft.”

The oil’s thick, buttery consistency is particularly beneficial for those with dry, brittle or damaged hair as it provides intense hydration. Plus, its anti-inflammatory properties and deep moisturizing capabilities can help calm mild scalp irritation, especially dryness and sensitivity, adds Dr. Kopelman.

“A well-hydrated scalp with reduced inflammation is more conducive to hair retention and a healthier scalp environment supports stronger, healthier hair growth.” So in short, if your thinning is due to breakage or scalp dryness, batana oil can improve scalp health and indirectly support hair health. “While I wouldn’t call it a miracle hair growth solution, I do think its nutrient profile makes it a solid option for scalp and hair nourishment,” says Dr. Kopelman.

The best way to use batana oil for hair growth

Banata oil scalp treatment

Dr. Kopelman recommends using the oil as a scalp treatment twice a week. One to try that we like is YBW 100% Natural Raw Batana Oil for Hair Growth. To use it: Warm the oil slightly to make it easier to spread, then massage it directly into the scalp. “Scalp massage alone is beneficial for blood circulation, so combining that with batana oil could have added benefits for scalp hydration,” explains Dr. Kopelman.

You can apply the oil and leave it on for a few hours before rinsing it out, or leave it on overnight—just cover hair with a shower cap and wash it out in the morning. And for very dry or damaged hair, you can apply a small amount to the ends of hair for added moisture.

One caveat: Those prone to buildup or oily hair should use batana oil sparingly, as heavy oils can sometimes clog pores and hair follicles. This can lead to inflammation and shedding or breakage.

Watch this video from Dr. Kopelman’s YouTube channel to learn more about batana oil for hair growth.

Batana oil deep conditioning mask

“Hair care brands are starting to include batana oil in their formulations, particularly in deep-conditioning masks and scalp treatments,” notes Dr. Kopelman. He suggests looking for one that combines batana oil with other well-researched hair-supporting ingredients like rosemary oil, caffeine, peptides or keratin. One to try: Suga Plum Bodycare Batana Hair Mask Deep Conditioner.

“But, while a scalp serum or leave-in treatment containing batana oil could be a good option for hydration and scalp care, I’d still recommend that anyone experiencing significant hair loss focuses on proven treatments first,” advises Dr. Kopelman. “Then, batana oil can be added into your routine as a complementary step rather than the main solution.”

For more ways to use batana oil for hair growth, watch this YouTube video from Karen Flowers, trichologist and founder of Curl House.

