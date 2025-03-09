Dog Knee Brace for Torn Acl Hind Leg - Relieves Ligament Injury and Joint Pain, Adjustable Leg Support Bracket for Warmth and Support, Universal Dog Knee Brace for Four Legs, L. (2025)

{"id":8161417396424,"title":"Dog Knee Brace for Torn Acl Hind Leg - Relieves Ligament Injury and Joint Pain, Adjustable Leg Support Bracket for Warmth and Support, Universal Dog Knee Brace for Four Legs, L.","handle":"dog-knee-brace-for-torn-acl-hind-leg-relieves-ligament-injury-and-joint-pain-adjustable-leg-support-bracket-for-warmth-and-support-universal-dog-knee-brace-for-four-legs-l","description":"\u003ch3\u003eDog Knee Brace for Torn Acl Hind Leg - Relieves Ligament Injury and Joint Pain, Adjustable Leg Support Bracket for Warmth and Support, Universal Dog Knee Brace for Four Legs, L.\u003c\/h3\u003e

\u003ch3\u003eProduct Features\u003c\/h3\u003e

\u003cli\u003eDURABLE AND SUPPORTIVE: Moysoon dog knee pads use metal spring stabilizers for better stability and 1.5mm perforated fabric for enhanced breathability, making your dog more comfortable during wear. Meanwhile, the precise fit design better fits your dog's legs and provides strong support to help your dog move better and freely.\u003c\/li\u003e

\u003cli\u003eDOG JOINT RECOVERY:When your dog's joints are damaged, our knee pads can relieve your dog's joint strain and reduce pain. It promotes rapid wound healing and helps your dog regain strength and athletic confidence. When your dog needs to recover after surgery or suffers from a chronic disease, our dog knee pads can accelerate the recovery of your dog's legs.\u003c\/li\u003e

\u003cli\u003eReflective Design: our dog knee pads use highly reflective material, when you travel with your dog at night, the reflective design can improve the safety of your dog traveling at night, improve the visibility of your dog in low-light conditions, and the highly reflective fabrics can be seen within 100 meters away from your dog with the reflective effect.\u003c\/li\u003e

\u003cli\u003eMulti-functional and convenient design: our dog knee pads are suitable for dogs of different sizes and can be used on all four legs of your dog. Featuring adjustable Velcro straps for a better fit on your dog's legs and fabric with a non-slip design, the Moysoon dog knee pads are ideal for dogs when your dog needs to recover from an injury or surgery.\u003c\/li\u003e

\u003cli\u003eWarm Tips:Please measure and follow the size chart to choose the correct front or back leg size. If your dog has a leg injury problem, we this dog knee pads are designed for dog daily joint repair use. If you have any questions about our products, please contact us in time, we will solve the problems you encountered and give you a satisfactory answer.\u003c\/li\u003e

