Donald Trump 'respected Canada's sovereignty' in call, says Mark Carney (2025)

3 days ago Bernd Debusmann Jr BBC News, Washington DC

Historically, Canadian leaders prioritise an early call with their US counterpart soon after becoming prime minister. The call between Carney and Trump, however, is the first since the new prime minister took office on 14 March. The Canadian prime minister's office said the two leaders agreed to begin comprehensive negotiations about a new economic and security relationship immediately following the election, which will be held on 28 April. The US president's tone on Friday stood in contrast to his past remarks about Canada - particularly his frequent jabs at Carney's predecessor, Justin Trudeau, whom he mockingly referred to as "Governor Trudeau". See Also A remote Australian town seeks a doctor, offering a $400,000 salary and free rent "I've always loved Canada," Trump told reporters after the call. "We had a very good conversation. The prime minister - they've got an election going on, so we're going to meet after the election." The US has already partially imposed a blanket 25% tariff on Canadian goods, along with a 25% duty on all aluminium and steel imports. Canada has so far retaliated with about C$60bn ($42bn; £32bn) of tariffs on US goods. The new car tariffs will come into effect next month, the White House has said. Taxes on parts are set to start in May or later. On Thursday evening, Carney had said the US was "no longer a reliable trading partner" and that Canada's old relationship with the US "is over". Carney, who leads Canada's Liberal Party, has vowed to impose retaliatory tariffs with "maximum impact" on the US. On Friday, he conveyed the message once again to Trump, according to the statement from his office, suggesting further retaliatory tariffs could be announced if Trump moves ahead with threatened levies on 2 April. The US president's proposed vehice tariffs could impact as many as 500,000 jobs in the Canadian auto industry. "I think things will work out very well between Canada and the United States," Trump said to reporters after the call. "We have liberation day, as you know, on April 2 and, I'm not referring to Canada, but many countries have taken advantage of us."