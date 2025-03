Doom 3 GAME MOD Doom 3 to Doom 2 v.1.0 - download (2025)

Doom 3 to Doom 2 is a mod for Doom 3, created by Santiago_Rocha.

Description:

This mod converts your Doom 3 to the classic Doom 2, Giving you more frames per second and increasing the number of baddies that you will be up against.

It also changes some of the Doom 3 monsters' colors back to match their original Doom 1 and 2 counterparts

For installation instructions consult the included documentation.