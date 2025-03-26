doom 3 helmet pack addon (2025)

SergeantDiggs - May 27 2019 - 174 comments
Does this work in ROE as well?
Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote
Author
DoomedSpartan360 - May 28 2019 - 166 comments
Im not sure
Reply Good karma+1 vote
DoMiNaNt_HuNtEr - Jul 1 2019 - 551 comments
Aww hell yeeeah been wanting this for a while now, having your helmet on in cutscenes, sweet.
Reply Good karma Bad karma+2 votes
DoMiNaNt_HuNtEr - Jul 1 2019 - 551 comments
Uh oh got a problem. I'm wearing the normal helmet. During cutscenes everything is fine. But when I go third person in game for the player model's pants texture is bugged. Basically his *** is white for some reason, the rest of his uniform and armor is colored correctly.
Reply Good karma Bad karma+2 votes
Author
DoomedSpartan360 - Aug 10 2019 - 166 comments
Yeah it’s not bugged it’s just the way it is but It will be fixed
Reply Good karma+1 vote
DoMiNaNt_HuNtEr - Aug 18 2019 - 551 comments
Right on. Definitely not a big deal cause I only play in 1st person anyways. But now when I go on the martian surface I feel a lot safer knowing that I actually have a helmet on xD
Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote
Author
DoomedSpartan360 - Aug 15 2019 - 166 comments
This Does not work for resurrection of evil
Reply Good karma+1 vote
DoMiNaNt_HuNtEr - Aug 18 2019 - 551 comments
Yeah different marine in RoE.
Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote
DoMiNaNt_HuNtEr - Aug 18 2019 - 551 comments
FOUND A BUG - for some reason this add on prevents you from using grenades, like at all, you can't even switch to them even when you first pick them up.
Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote
Author
DoomedSpartan360 - Aug 18 2019 - 166 comments
Which Helmet are you using?Classic or normal????
Reply Good karma+1 vote
DoMiNaNt_HuNtEr - Aug 29 2019 - 551 comments
Normal
Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote
Author
DoomedSpartan360 - Aug 18 2019 - 166 comments
Weird I’ll check it out
Reply Good karma+1 vote
DoMiNaNt_HuNtEr - Aug 29 2019 - 551 comments
Im using normal helmet. You might have to talk to Vgames about this - he had this weird glitch in his mod, where in 3rd person camera you would see a grenade stuck inside your head! I think the reason you have this glitch is due to Vgame's recent fix for that bug.
Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote
Author
DoomedSpartan360 - Aug 29 2019 - 166 comments
hmmm that grenade stuff is really an issue.I Am sorry to say that development for this addon has been at a pause for a while.I really appreciate your feedback.What I would recommend is downloading The latest PD3 patch with this addon if it doesn’t work try it without that patch.Surely there will be a difference and I’m not gonna talk to Vgames
Reply Good karma+1 vote
DoMiNaNt_HuNtEr - Aug 30 2019 - 551 comments
hey no worries man, this is a hobby, not work. Its a shame though, I can't even use the original helmet left behind in the sikmod code. I don't want to downgrade either - I'd rather play with the most up to date version, plus in the older versions there is that grenade stuck in head bug anyways, so no point in regressing.
Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote
SmackHead2 - May 17 2024 - 190 comments
WAIT! The grenade thing is fixable by using console command give ammo_grenade_small. This works in Perfected Doom 3 and with your mod. You can still throw grenades! The only problem with this mod is the marine's pant's textures being all weird.
Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote
R0ADKILL - Aug 20 2019 - 1,266 comments
Can you make normal marine model for player in game and cuscenes, you knownthe marines from game like bravo squad and any marine guy you see?
Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote
Author
DoomedSpartan360 - Aug 29 2019 - 166 comments
Well there’s not much of a difference other than armor
Reply Good karma+1 vote
FPSGameFan - Sep 10 2019 - 26 comments
I have Doom 3 BFG Edition, and I noticed the helmet from Resurrection of Evil is similar to the classic helmet and the Doom Slayer helmet, but I have not been able to find the coding to give the helmet from Resurrection of Evil to the player character of Doom 3 or Resurrection of Evil during regular gameplay. I use Doom 3 BFG Hi-Def and the modified Arl's Helmet Mod. Can you add the Resurrection of Evil helmet?
Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote
Author
DoomedSpartan360 - Jan 1 2020 - 166 comments
I’m trying Cuzz I like that helmet better than the other marine helmets For my own brutal BFG edition addon. Tell me more about what you did .And The modified version of Arls helmet.Because I did it and It puts the ROE helmet in the marines neck.I gonna trie and mix it with this addon to see if that works.Because The Classic Doom Slayer helmets works but not with cutscenes
Reply Good karma+1 vote
Author
DoomedSpartan360 - May 11 2020 - 166 comments
Guys I’m taking this addon down because I will be uploading a new one, Moddb.com
Reply Good karma+1 vote
SmackHead2 - May 9 2024 - 190 comments
THIS ADDON IS STILL UP! AND YOU STILL HAVN'T FIXED IT!1 PLZ SIR FIX IT FIX IT FIX IT!!!!! I NEED MY PERFECTED DOOM 3 HELMET!
Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote