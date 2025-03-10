Doom III (Doom II Mod) v.1.0a file (2025)

skdursh - Oct 10 2024 - 559 comments
Why is this almost 4GB? Don't get me wrong, looking at the screenshots it looks decent and like a good amount of work was put into making it, but there are still much more complex looking mods for DOOM II which are well below 4GB. For instance, Ashes Afterglow, an extremely complex and detailed mod, is less than 300MB. For this to be 4GB I'm wondering if a lot of that filesize comes down to using uncompressed .wav files for custom music instead of converting it to .ogg or something (and in my opinion all music used in DOOM wads should be exclusively in MIDI format anyways; modern studio recorded metal music or whatever in old-school DOOM just isn't a great fit, plus MIDI also allows for a lot more personalization as the player can use whatever soundfont they wish in conjunction with it). I'm downloading it to check it out, but if my suspicion is correct then all of the .wav files should definitely be converted to .ogg. There isn't much of a player-noticeable difference between the quality of the two formats and using .ogg would SIGNIFICANTLY reduce the filesize.
Edit: Yup, I was right, more than half of the total file size is due to unoptimized music files. The total file size would be under 2GB, just by using a more sensible audio format and likely even much smaller than that depending on how much else is being wasted on unoptimized formats throughout the mod.
camaxide - Oct 10 2024 - 43 comments
Hi skdursh. There are only two formats that can be used for looping music in Doom, that is ogg and flac - where the superior format between them in terms of sound quality is Flac.
There is a 2 GB version for you to download if you don't want to download the 4GB. You will also get lower resolution compressed graphics with the 2GB version, which should not be too noticable if you run a lower resolution.
skdursh - Oct 13 2024 - 559 comments
The audible difference of sound quality between flac and ogg is insignificant and not worth the diskspace requied to include such bloated audio in any mod. The average person doesn't even have headphones with sonal qualities that are even capable of distinguishing the difference and typical computer speakers even less so. There is no argument one could possibly make where it is worth overbloating the size of a mod by several GIGABYTES just for the sake of marginally higher quality audio. If more than half the size of your mod is eaten up with just the soundtrack, you're doing something wrong. "11 years" is more than enough time to look up what the best practices for custom audio in DOOM mods are.
camaxide - Oct 13 2024 - 43 comments
Thanks for the feedback skdursh, the new 1.0b Lite version does come with Ogg music
Czudak - Oct 11 2024 - 224 comments
Damn. Why no portable optional .INI for your mod that can be unpacked directly (in)(to) the directory where GZDoom executable is (since you decided to not implement the GZDoom files in the archive)?
This is a minor thing but I already had one person asking me to setting this mod up for them.
I will look into playing it later myself as well.
camaxide - Oct 11 2024 - 43 comments
there is a ini file in the zip, and D3README.pdf tells you how to place it in your folder.
However, having it auto-overwrite the users current existing ini would be a horrible decision as it would mess up the users already set up settings. And like with Doom III, if you go and delte your ini file after playing Doom III you will lose all progress, as it's all kept in the ini.
This is why the D3README.pdf also warns the user to please back up theirt old ini before replacing it, to ensure they can revert if they need something in the old one.*
If you already have GzDoom set up however, I recommend going through the settings stated in the readme and manually change to that ingame, as that way you keep all your old settings and keybinds as well as potential needed functions from other mods that is already stored in your ini file.
Czudak - Oct 11 2024 - 224 comments
Alright. I can see you don't know what I'm talking about. GZDoom supports own "portable" configuration files for mods. You could have it too instead of leaving a note in readme of "your own choice if you want my config file".
Rex705 - Oct 11 2024 - 53 comments
Very cool can't wait to get into this. I played the first map it's looking good but the ammo is a bit low I end up knifing.
camaxide - Oct 11 2024 - 43 comments
Yes, I do recommend new Doom III players to start out at the easy end of the skill list.. Go with 0.75 or 0.9 on your first playthrough - I should have given a tip about this more clearly in the hints section as many are used to playing say UV, and that is a very hard mode in Doom III. Good to see your additional mods also runs fine without breaking anything so far.
8bitrichy - Oct 11 2024 - 2 comments
Men i just created an account here in Moddb because you can't imagine how high i appreciate all your effort... 11 years, working, hard, for free, thank you for all this and wish you the best in every project you dive in.
PD: dude what is wrong with people? jaja reading the comments and people complaining, plz people show some appreciation, anyway just wanted to leave here some respect for your work, sorry for my english is not my main.
camaxide - Oct 12 2024 - 43 comments
Thanks, I'm glad you like it. Enjoy the Mod, and happy 30'th Anniversary for Doom II :)
metivan - Oct 13 2024 - 103 comments
By your twisted logic, we can't criticize works here that are bad. Got it.
8bitrichy - Oct 13 2024 - 2 comments
lol, twisted logic, that's new, you can do whatever you want dude we live in a free world, but one thing is to make a constructive criticism, and quite another to just screw around for the sake of screwing around, showing that you were never even taught to value someone's hard work.
metivan - Oct 13 2024 - 103 comments
"just screw around for the sake of screwing around" to which you actually did and are doing right now. By the way, you never countered my point that criticizing bad works isn't okay.
MannenMedSpannen - Oct 12 2024 - 1 comments
Looks amazing, downloading now and very hyped for this. Thanks for all your hard work!!
supremebiovizier - Oct 12 2024 - 122 comments
so big I cant even open it in slade
camaxide - Oct 13 2024 - 43 comments
Try the new 1.0b Lite version, it should be managable by most :)
Rex705 - Oct 13 2024 - 53 comments
I swapped in the awesome EVP monsters to get more of that Doom 3 feel but no worries custom monsters still show up like zombie girls and baby caco.
camaxide - Oct 13 2024 - 43 comments
version 1.0b should also allow for a few more mods that had issues before I believe. I know some BD mods used the same armor-name as Doom III - and thus had problems, that should be solved now.
