Doom III (Doom II Mod) v.1.0a file (2025)

skdursh - Oct 10 2024 - 559 comments

Why is this almost 4GB? Don't get me wrong, looking at the screenshots it looks decent and like a good amount of work was put into making it, but there are still much more complex looking mods for DOOM II which are well below 4GB. For instance, Ashes Afterglow, an extremely complex and detailed mod, is less than 300MB. For this to be 4GB I'm wondering if a lot of that filesize comes down to using uncompressed .wav files for custom music instead of converting it to .ogg or something (and in my opinion all music used in DOOM wads should be exclusively in MIDI format anyways; modern studio recorded metal music or whatever in old-school DOOM just isn't a great fit, plus MIDI also allows for a lot more personalization as the player can use whatever soundfont they wish in conjunction with it). I'm downloading it to check it out, but if my suspicion is correct then all of the .wav files should definitely be converted to .ogg. There isn't much of a player-noticeable difference between the quality of the two formats and using .ogg would SIGNIFICANTLY reduce the filesize.

Edit: Yup, I was right, more than half of the total file size is due to unoptimized music files. The total file size would be under 2GB, just by using a more sensible audio format and likely even much smaller than that depending on how much else is being wasted on unoptimized formats throughout the mod.