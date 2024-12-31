Doom III (Doom II Mod) v.1.0c file (2024)

RubyEyeShabranigdu - Oct 25 2024 - 99 comments
This MOD is awesome! Rip and tear...until it is done!
stan_n1 - Oct 27 2024
please explain to me, how is it that on initial version i believe there was a marine who pointed out how the music is handled in this gigatnic zip file, and i believe that i read (maybe on doomworld i dont remember) your answer that you will do something about it, now i see 1.0c and its still almost 4gb, can you create zip with mod and music-only as seperate download ? this is really not something we should see these days.
Harjawalðr - Oct 28 2024
1.0c Lite version has shaved off a lot of the filesize all the way down to 1.01 GB. (.ogg music files instead of .flac and .png to .jpg.)
The 4GB version is intended to be the lossless version with full quality in every aspect. So if you need smaller size the Lite version is there for you. Enjoy the ride and buckle up into OG Doom II world in the continuation with Doom III mod!
jones321 - Oct 28 2024
The mod does not run well combined with `Project brutality`.
As example are ammo pickups and health positions upscaled.
Any way to help fix this??
Author
camaxide - Oct 30 2024
the mod uses the original doom graphics for the vanilla ammo, so not sure why brutality would rescale them - likely project brutality replaces the textures with higher res ones - but fails to change the scaling property. likely from being loaded before Doom III. but loading it after might break other things. are you able to turn off high res sprites from brutality?
jones321 - Oct 30 2024
Thanks for your reply.
Unfortunately it is not possible to turn off high res from PB options.
But thanks for your suggestion and your mod looks awesome by the way;)
Guest - Nov 4 2024
Hi cam, when I drag and drop the d3.pk3 into GZDoom it loads into vanilla Doom 2. Any specific reason for this?
Author
camaxide - Nov 9 2024
Hi, the previous person who had this issue had something wrong with the gzdoom.ini.
this file is located in my documents\my games\gzdoom\gzdoom.ini
I would try to rename that file (don't delete it incase you need it back).
then try again.
if that does not work, join the discord server and I'll help you find the problem.
Guest - Nov 8 2024
How to transfer saves to a new version?
Author
camaxide - Nov 9 2024
Doom unfortunately does not allow transfer of savegames to other versions. it can only load savegames from the same version. So if you have played a long way on one version it's best to complete the playthrough on that version before updating.
However, once you have completed a full playthrough, any unlocks and achievements you have unlocked will be kept between versions as long as you do not overwrite or delete your gzdoom.ini
Guest - Nov 9 2024
Crouch, Jump, and Screen are disabled, can't look up and down, Doom 1 style, despite using Doom2WAD. I tried going to the options, but don't understand why despite there are the commands activated, like Crouch (C), or Jump (Backspace), they still don't work.
Can someone help me?
How can I activate them?
Author
camaxide - Nov 9 2024
Hi, go into full options menu, gameplay options, in there you can set allow jump, allow crouch and allow freelook to YES.
default is 'Default' which will not allow them.
I recommend you set freelook ON - but that you keep jump and crouch off since jumping can breake gameplay since level design is not designed with jumping in mind.
There is also a autoexec.cfg in the zip file under the D3 Optional Freelook folder, place this in your gzdoom folder to auto-enable mouselook every time you start the game (gzdoom refuse to remember freelook YES otherwise).
also make sure under mouse settings freelook is set on.
if you still struggle, feel free to join the discord server and I will help you get it work.
