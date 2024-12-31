Doom III (Doom II Mod) v.1.0c file (2024)

Harjawalðr - Oct 28 2024 - 1 comments

1.0c Lite version has shaved off a lot of the filesize all the way down to 1.01 GB. (.ogg music files instead of .flac and .png to .jpg.)

The 4GB version is intended to be the lossless version with full quality in every aspect. So if you need smaller size the Lite version is there for you. Enjoy the ride and buckle up into OG Doom II world in the continuation with Doom III mod!