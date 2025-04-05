Doom in VR - everything you need to know (2025)

Rememberthis? That could be you! Classic doom translates surprisingly well into VR, though it's obviously not for those with weak stomach. Having played through all of Doom 1 and 2 including Sigil and the first 7 maps of Going Down (yes -I took a break before The Spooky One), I've jumped straight into the current edition of the DWmegawad Club with PUSS IX: Mapping at Warpspeed and I'm having a blast. More importantly, it seems people are also enjoying my playthrough, so I decided to make this thread to share all I know about Doom in VR. Also to control the urge to derail that thread and talk about VR instead of PUSS.
Ultimately I'd like to make a few maps tailor-made for VR play, but that plan is on the backburner. It's probably best to get some more mapping experience under my belt first, and I'm still in the process of figuring out what works and what doesn't.
I will be updating this post with new information as I do more research, think of other things and maybe have other people chime in with their own experiences. I already added some suggestions posted by@Helmin the DWmegawad Club thread, thanks!
I. My setup
Spoiler
I'm using the excellentQuestZDoomby Team Beef, a ZDoom standalone port for the Quest and (I believe) Pico 4 headsets. It comes with optional upscaled textures, remastered sounds, a few mods (including brutal doom and some lightweight variants, since it reportedly eats a chunk of CPU power), a small selection of 3D weapons and some of the more popular map packs. More mods can be found onTeam Beef discord, though I have yet to sift through those, and you can just drop any wad into the mod folder on your headset and most of the times it just works.
I haven't looked into a PCVR alternative yet, but it's Doom, there has to be one. I'll update this post once I find the time to try it out.
1) Weapon models
I'm alternating between 3D VR weapons vanilla, a good looking "realistic" set, and Voxel VRweapons vanillafor the nostalgia factor. The set3D VR weapons alternative vanillais the best looking by far, but comes with visible hands which are way too tiny. Might be good for a dinosaur themed wad, maybe.
2) General settings
I'm actually close to the default settings, having done a clean install not long ago. There's all the familiar VR options - hand/head movement orientation, handedness, height adjust, snap/smooth turning etc. Of interest is sprite and wall culling distance tucked away under Display -> OpenGL. The default values are fine for the iWADs, but you may want to increase this for certain custom wads.
QuestZDoom has a very rudimentary form of two handed aiming - since your off hand is invisible (unless playing a mod with dual wield, I guess), you don't have to grab the gun like in most other games. Simply holding down the left grip button snaps the weapon into the two-handed stance. It felt awkward to use at first, but I've grown to really like it. Anecdotallyusing both hands is useful for more precision in games like Quake III in a lot of situations, but Doom isn't really about precision, so it's more about immersion for me. Notably, left grip button being used for this purpose makes using it as an input combo (see point 4) awkward, so I'm sacrificing a lot of utility with this, but it's worth it for me.
I've turned off all levels of autoaim. Aiming is what motion controls are for.
3) Locomotion
There is teleport, though I imagine that's going to break stuff in ways that jumping couldn't even dream of.
Doom's trademark slidey motion is on by default and takes a while getting used to. Alternatively you can just turn it off, though be aware that this messeswith Boom's scrolling floors. Thankfully it doesn't seem to affect voodoo dolls, so it doesn't break stuff too hard.
You can adjust your movement speed too. Given that you're using an analog stick, there is no strafing and thus no straferunning (doesn't stop me from trying from time to time). Forget about SR50 too, obviously. So far I didn't have much trouble in the wads I've played, but you may need to adjust this up for some specific jumps. On the other hand you may want to turn this down a bit if your VR legs aren't quite strong enough yet.
4) Controls
You can set up controls in any way you want and I recommend spending some time until you come up with a setup you're comfortable with. Make sure you have "allow seconary button mappings" on underVR options. This allows you to use the grip buttons as modifiers, greatly expanding the number of inputs you can map to limited number of buttons on the Quest controllers. I got rid of the jump and crouch buttons in favour of mapping all weapons except for the pistol to their own (combination of) buttons. There seems to be a bug which prevents you from cycling to the "lesser" shotgun/melee option once you get the SSG/chainsaw, so I have a "previous weapon" input mapped as well, which also allows me to get to the pistol if I want to for some reason.
I've seen a selection wheel mod posted on the discord linked above, so that might be a good alternative, but I've personally always disliked selection wheels so I haven't tried it yet. You definitely do not want to be cycling your weapons one by one in the heat of the battle though.
5) Misc
Voxel Doom isamazingin VR. The 3D models look great on a computer screen, but they really pop when you can see them in 3D. Additionally it fixes the awkwardness of looking at sprites above or below you. Alas, it's Doom 1 only for now, but once the Doom2 version comes out, I'm never turning that thing off.
II. Weapons
Spoiler
1) Melee
Punching demons by swinging your fists isnotimplemented. You just press the trigger and the fist moves forward a bit. This is not very satisfying and a bit awkward even with berserk. Chainsaw is much better. It moves you around just as in vanilla, which is quite familiar and easy to adjust to. Of note is that you can look around while chainsawing the demon in front of you and easily switch between targets around you. I think you can also reach just a tiny bit farther than in vanilla if you stick your arm out.
2) Pistol
Pistol is kinda miserable, but same goes for vanilla, no surprises there. I like sniping low level enemies from a distance by aiming down the sights, but that doesn't come up very often. Some manner of shooting gallery using either shootable switches or pre-damaged enemies could be fun with it, maybe.
3) Shotguns
The shotgun feels great, especially killing imps and zombies, but that applies to vanilla too.Without autoaim it can be a bit harder to hit monsters at long range, but that falls squarely under the git gud category. The weapon pack I like to use has nice sights, so there really is no excuse for sloppiness.
The SSG, eh, it dependson the weapon models you are using. The issue is the lack of the reload animation. While the rhythm is the same as in vanilla Doom, it just doesn't feel great waiting for it to be reloaded. Its has a great stopping power of course, so there's no avoiding it in normal maps. And shooting demons from the hit at close range never gets old. The 3D model I use looks like a sawn-off. I would prefer something with longer barrels, but it makes it easy to shoot behind corners.
One trick with both of theshotguns is to tilt the gun sideways - this will makes the pellet spread go vertical too, which can be helpful to get more damage on enemies at medium distances. But it makes aiming harder. Holding guns sideways is for posers, and you will feel like a dumbass when your point-blank shot goes wide.
4) Chaingun
Not much to say here. It behaves exactly as in vanilla. You can aim down the lack-of-sights to get more precision, but I prefer holding it at my hip, pretending it's heavy.
5) Rocket Launcher
This weapon requires practice. Same goes for the vanilla version, but here I'm finding myself having to re-learn how to operate it safely. Of note is that it fires from the side (where your hand is)rather than from the middle like in vanilla (unless you contort your arm), which also messes with my muscle memory.
Voxel Doom helps immensely, since everything including explosions becomes 3D making it much easier to gauge splash, but I haven't played with it a lot, since it came out after I was done with Doom 1 and most wads I've played since use Doom 2 as their base. I like to go into fights with the RL equipped so I can spend some of its damage potential before switching to a safer weapon.
Much like when using freelook, you can aim your rockets at the ground to guarantee splash on monters who could otherwise dodge the shot. What you can't do wtih free look is to raise your hand above your head to get a much better angle when doing this. A bit exploity, but fun. When in a safe spot, I like to shoot it from the shoulder,but in a fray I forget immersion and aim it one-handed like I would a pistol. It works, even though I still usually have to expend one rocket as a tracer shot when shooting at far distances. The voxel version is easier to aim, but it doesn't look as good. The 3D version has a little sight thing which is really hard to use effectively.
Oh, and rocket jumping is much easier in VR, since you can just aim at the ground behind your back while still looking forward, so that's neat.
6) Plasma Rifle
I love it. It's simply amazing. It obscures your view with its shots quite a bit, but that's normal. What isn't normal is the constant haptic feedback with every single shot. Wonderful. Gameplay-wise it's fairly close to vanilla, but you can raise it above your head to get a clearer shot at monsters on raised platforms and in a pinch you can shoot blindly behind yourself as you're running away from danger.
Shooting from behind a corner is less viable than with hitscan weapons because of the relatively large hitbox of the projectiles.
7) BFG 9000
You press a button and stuff dies, some things just don't change. You can shoot the ball at your feet to get the tracer damage ASAP, which also helps prevent your vision from being obscured by the massive blast.
III. Other gameplay considerations
Playing in VR is funny. Some things are easier, some are much harder, a and lot of stuff is just the way you remember it. So what works?
Spoiler
1) Shooting from cover
Doom in VR can kinda turn into a cover shooter if you let it. When playing in roomscale, you can often park yourself at a corner and just peek around it by moving in real life without touching the analog stick. Hell, you can even just stick your arms out and shoot blindly. It works, sometimes. What's even better is shooting through windows, over walls and obstacles and down from ledges. There is a spot in One Humanity where there's a window at about the height of your knees leading to a room with monsters that can pelt you as you make your way to the door to take care of them. In VR you can just drop down on the floor and shoot them that way. Immensely satisfying.
2) Shooting without looking
I've touched on this a couple of times already but it's worth repeating. Your weapon is decoupled from your view, so you can do a lot of crazy stuff. Or just dispatch a demon to your side without giving it a glance to be cool. If you set your movement to be hand-relative rather than view relative, you can also look around while going in a different direction. What that usually means for me is that I get to see revenant missiles chasing me while I'm scrambling for safety, only to run into a wall because I wasn't paying attention to where I'm going. But it's fun and exciting, so I'll keep it in this column.
3) Running and gunning
Your mileage may vary if you get motion sickness easily, but for me being able to run around at full speed, perhaps in a large circle around a big arena andblasting demons left and right (without changing movement direction) is such a rush! Even circlestrafing can be quite enjoyable. I do it by spinning in place while moving around the virtual space in the opposite direction. There needs to be enough room, though. More on that later.
4) Doomcute and detailing in general
You see in 3D in VR, which amplifies the effect of any doomcute present in the map. It makes the map pop up and in VRyou can get close to examine it in detail. Detailing on the floor and ceiling is also important. Anything which breaks the normal flats looks gorgeous, more so than in vanilla.
5) Chasms, pits and towers
One thing VR gives you is an amazing sense of scale. The cyberdemon towers over you like you wouldn't believe. Revenants are extremely imposing with their size. Spider mastermind looks amazing up-close. The Icon of Sin is a total letdown. It looks like a painted wall. But the arena itself is great! I was dreading The Chasm in my Doom 2 playthrough because ledges are totally miserable (more on that later), but the level actually looks so. damn. good in VR that the ledges were only a small price to pay.
6) Boom deep water effect
It looks great. You feel like you're really wading through some water. The only problem is that QuestZDoom doesn't render the geometry under the water's surface and it's easy to look under it in VR. Still, I think its worth it for the effect.
So what doesn't work so well then?
Spoiler
1) Platforming
It might be just a me problem - I never owned any sort of console in my whole life until I bought the Quest (in my defense, I thought I was buying a monitor) so I'm not used to movement using the analog stick. But there's also the sliding which takes a whole lot of practice to master. I'm quite far from that actually. Even just running across a few raised platforms poses a problem to me, since I often just start running in the wrong direction and before I can correct my course, I'm in a damaging floor looking for a teleporter. Or shooting a rocket at my feet to reload a save without going through the menu. Ledges with chasm on both sides require me to walk very slowly and rather than using the stick, make course corrections by moving my hand. Ledges running along a wall are safe in theory, but only if I'm running into the wall which slows me down. I've yet to come across any platforming that is more complex but I can already feel the pain it will bring me.
2) Tight arenas
I've been thinking about this ever since I got my ass handed to me byMyolden's Ancient Covenant and I think I know what the problem was - Doom physics tend to take all of your momentum whenever you run into a wall (or a dozen of angry skeletons) and that does not go well together with not looking where you're going. A lot of it was my poor grasp of analog controls, but the extra awareness you get by quick glances around while running from danger costs you dearly if there's too much stuff to run into or tight spaces you'd ideally squeeze through to get ahead of the monsters (and rockets) chasing you.
3) Berserk
Just give me a chainsaw and I'm happy.
4) Falling
Falling in VR can be quite uncomfortable for a lot of people. Chasms look great, but railings are definitely a thing to consider. Luckily Doom gameplay doesn't typically rely on jumping and falling all that much. And it goes well with the shooting over small walls thing.
5) Hiding things on tall pillars
This might have been a one-off brainfart type of thing, but when I was playing @Steve D'sBellicose Barista, I completely missed a very obvious RL because I was looking at my feet while stepping over nukage. It may not be obvious from the video, but keep in mind my eyes are not always focused at the centre of the screen. So yeah. Maybe I just did a dumb here, but the lesson here is that a VR player views the map very differently from even player with freelook.
6) Pushing buttons
In the heat of the battle, that is. The use action targets the middle of your view (like in normal Doom), so if there's a button with a short linedef, you need to be looking straight at it, not just glancing roughly in its direction. Until I realised this, I was trying to aim my weapons at buttons, which doesn't work if you're not looking at them too. This also means you can't activate a linedef by reaching behind your back.
IV. General rules for VR mapmaking
Spoiler
This section in particular is going to change a lot as I get more experience and test things out, but let's start with some of the ideas I have now:
- Difficulty should be kept low. I think the iwads are quite a good baseline. Maybe some trickier fights wouldn't hurt, but playing in VR adds its own layer of difficulty, so no need to go crazy here.
- Maps should be small and use very large rooms only sparingly. This is obviously a consideration for standalone headsets only, which is my preferred way to play at the moment, but not the only way. While VR will always eat more processing power than pancake play, with the need for high framerate, relatively high resolution and all that being multiplied by two (for each eye), people with PCVR setups should have PCs powerful enough for most of anything Doom has to offer. There's probably only a handful of us VR Doomers, though, so it's probably a good idea to tailor any maps to the lowest common denominator not to fracture the already small player pool.
- Use setups which encourage stationary play and leverage real life movement like leaning, peeking and ducking.
- Give the player enough space to move around. Try to minimise opportunities where you can get stuck on geometry, make corridors wide enough with curved corners. I've been experimenting with using Boom's fake floor/ceiling action to give the player the ability to get closer to certain walls and objects, though the idea still needs more testing. Less important in calm moments - some claustrophobic rooms/corridors can be great and lead to some cover to cover action, but bigger fights should always give the player enough space.
- Leverage free aiming. Aiming in VR is fun! It's like real life, except there is no recoil and you can't kill anyone. QuestZDoom has the option for a laser sight which is great if your aiming is not up to snuff. On the other hand...
- While making a map which is impossible to finish outside of VR would be a simple matter, I'd prefer to keep it friendly towards flascreen players, much like a map made with freelook in mind can be made so it's beatable without it.
- NO LEDGES OR PLATFORMING. EVER. SERIOUSLY.
V. Recommended existing maps
PUSS IX: Mapping at Warpspeed, MAP31:Lazarus Labsby Cheesewheel
While most of the maps in the wad are not very VR friendly, this one checks almost all the boxes.
VI. FAQ
Spoiler
Q: Why have a FAQ before anyone asked anything?
A: Futureproofing
That will do for now. Any comments, questions, suggestions? I'd love to hear it.
Edited by Klear