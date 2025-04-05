Doom in VR - everything you need to know (2025)

Spoiler

I'm using the excellentQuestZDoomby Team Beef, a ZDoom standalone port for the Quest and (I believe) Pico 4 headsets. It comes with optional upscaled textures, remastered sounds, a few mods (including brutal doom and some lightweight variants, since it reportedly eats a chunk of CPU power), a small selection of 3D weapons and some of the more popular map packs. More mods can be found onTeam Beef discord, though I have yet to sift through those, and you can just drop any wad into the mod folder on your headset and most of the times it just works.

I haven't looked into a PCVR alternative yet, but it's Doom, there has to be one. I'll update this post once I find the time to try it out.

1) Weapon models

I'm alternating between 3D VR weapons vanilla, a good looking "realistic" set, and Voxel VRweapons vanillafor the nostalgia factor. The set3D VR weapons alternative vanillais the best looking by far, but comes with visible hands which are way too tiny. Might be good for a dinosaur themed wad, maybe.

2) General settings

I'm actually close to the default settings, having done a clean install not long ago. There's all the familiar VR options - hand/head movement orientation, handedness, height adjust, snap/smooth turning etc. Of interest is sprite and wall culling distance tucked away under Display -> OpenGL. The default values are fine for the iWADs, but you may want to increase this for certain custom wads.

QuestZDoom has a very rudimentary form of two handed aiming - since your off hand is invisible (unless playing a mod with dual wield, I guess), you don't have to grab the gun like in most other games. Simply holding down the left grip button snaps the weapon into the two-handed stance. It felt awkward to use at first, but I've grown to really like it. Anecdotallyusing both hands is useful for more precision in games like Quake III in a lot of situations, but Doom isn't really about precision, so it's more about immersion for me. Notably, left grip button being used for this purpose makes using it as an input combo (see point 4) awkward, so I'm sacrificing a lot of utility with this, but it's worth it for me.

I've turned off all levels of autoaim. Aiming is what motion controls are for.

3) Locomotion

There is teleport, though I imagine that's going to break stuff in ways that jumping couldn't even dream of.

Doom's trademark slidey motion is on by default and takes a while getting used to. Alternatively you can just turn it off, though be aware that this messeswith Boom's scrolling floors. Thankfully it doesn't seem to affect voodoo dolls, so it doesn't break stuff too hard.

You can adjust your movement speed too. Given that you're using an analog stick, there is no strafing and thus no straferunning (doesn't stop me from trying from time to time). Forget about SR50 too, obviously. So far I didn't have much trouble in the wads I've played, but you may need to adjust this up for some specific jumps. On the other hand you may want to turn this down a bit if your VR legs aren't quite strong enough yet.

4) Controls

You can set up controls in any way you want and I recommend spending some time until you come up with a setup you're comfortable with. Make sure you have "allow seconary button mappings" on underVR options. This allows you to use the grip buttons as modifiers, greatly expanding the number of inputs you can map to limited number of buttons on the Quest controllers. I got rid of the jump and crouch buttons in favour of mapping all weapons except for the pistol to their own (combination of) buttons. There seems to be a bug which prevents you from cycling to the "lesser" shotgun/melee option once you get the SSG/chainsaw, so I have a "previous weapon" input mapped as well, which also allows me to get to the pistol if I want to for some reason.

I've seen a selection wheel mod posted on the discord linked above, so that might be a good alternative, but I've personally always disliked selection wheels so I haven't tried it yet. You definitely do not want to be cycling your weapons one by one in the heat of the battle though.

5) Misc

Voxel Doom isamazingin VR. The 3D models look great on a computer screen, but they really pop when you can see them in 3D. Additionally it fixes the awkwardness of looking at sprites above or below you. Alas, it's Doom 1 only for now, but once the Doom2 version comes out, I'm never turning that thing off.