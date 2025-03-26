DOOM: The Dark Ages Wearable Helmet Replica (2025)

Pre-Order Product Notice

This item is available for pre-order.
Any order that contains a pre-order item will not ship until all items in the order are available for shipping.
In purchasing a pre-order item you're acknowledging you've read and understood our policy on pre-order items outlined in our policy pages.

DOOM: The Dark Ages Wearable Helmet Replica

Regular price $175.00 USD

Sale price $175.00 USD Regular price

Unit price / per

In stock

Wear a piece of the DOOM Slayer’s origin story.

This piece of art brings an iconic part of the DOOM Slayer’s origin story to the real world. It boasts meticulous attention to detail - from the design, to the textures, to the battle damage. Oh, and it also lights up!

See the world through the Slayer’s eyes whenever you put on your DOOM: The Dark Ages Wearable Helmet Replica! But be warned: it might make you feel a righteous wrath! Make sure you aim that at Hell’s hordes.

FEATURES & INCLUSIONS

  • 1x DOOM Slayer Helmet
    • As it appears in DOOM: The Dark Ages
    • Wearable with adjustable band
    • With LED lighting effects
    • User Manual included
    • Materials (Helmet): ABS, PP
    • Materials (Overhead Band): ABS, PP
    • Dimensions: 1 size, fits adult
    • Weight: (2.98 lbs) 1.35 kg
    • LED Placement: Front, both sides, and back of helmet (4 locations)
    • Requires two (2) AA batteries (NOT included)
    • Dimensions: 11.53 x 14.25 x 12.87 (29.3 x 36.2 x 32.7 cm)
    • Head Opening (W X L): (6.89 x 9.57 in) 17.5 x 24.3 cm
  • 1x Metal Keycard
    • Blue keycard
    • Size (L X W): 3.8 x 2.35 in (9.65 x 5.96 cm)
    • Thickness: 6.8 mm
    • Material: Zinc Alloy
  • 1x Set of 3 Patches
    • 3 pcs woven patches
    • With iron-on backings
    • Attached to a backer card
    • Patch Size (W X H): 3 x 3.5 in (7.62 x 8.89 cm)
    • Backer Card Size (L X H): 6 x 8 in (15.24 x 20.32 cm)
  • DOOM: The Dark Ages logo
    • Shield Saw
    • Helmet
  • Packaged in a Printed Box
    • Size (L X W X H): 16.54 x 13.78 x 15.75 in (42 x 35 x 40 cm)
    • Materials: 350 G CCNB Board + E flute k9+(130+130)
    • 4C printing & glossy lamination on front; no printing inside
  • Product color may vary from images shown due to monitor display variance.

IMPORTANT NOTICES AND RESTRICTIONS. THIS PRODUCT IS PRE-SALE. ANY ORDER CONTAINING PRE-SALE ITEMS WILL NOT SHIP UNTIL ALL ITEMS ARE AVAILABLE TO SHIP. THIS ITEM IS ESTIMATED TO BE READY TO SHIP DURING THE MONTH OF MAY 2025.

DOOM Gear Collection
Bethesda Gear Store Collectibles

