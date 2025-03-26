DOOM: The Dark Ages Wearable Helmet Replica (2025)

Wear a piece of the DOOM Slayer’s origin story.

This piece of art brings an iconic part of the DOOM Slayer’s origin story to the real world. It boasts meticulous attention to detail - from the design, to the textures, to the battle damage. Oh, and it also lights up!

See the world through the Slayer’s eyes whenever you put on your DOOM: The Dark Ages Wearable Helmet Replica! But be warned: it might make you feel a righteous wrath! Make sure you aim that at Hell’s hordes.

FEATURES & INCLUSIONS

1x DOOM Slayer Helmet As it appears in DOOM: The Dark Ages Wearable with adjustable band With LED lighting effects User Manual included

Materials (Helmet): ABS, PP Materials (Overhead Band): ABS, PP Dimensions: 1 size, fits adult Weight: (2.98 lbs) 1.35 kg LED Placement: Front, both sides, and back of helmet (4 locations) Requires two (2) AA batteries (NOT included) Dimensions: 11.53 x 14.25 x 12.87 (29.3 x 36.2 x 32.7 cm) Head Opening (W X L): (6.89 x 9.57 in) 17.5 x 24.3 cm

1x Metal Keycard Blue keycard Size (L X W): 3.8 x 2.35 in (9.65 x 5.96 cm) Thickness: 6.8 mm Material: Zinc Alloy

1x Set of 3 Patches 3 pcs woven patches With iron-on backings Attached to a backer card Patch Size (W X H): 3 x 3.5 in (7.62 x 8.89 cm) Backer Card Size (L X H): 6 x 8 in (15.24 x 20.32 cm)

DOOM: The Dark Ages logo Shield Saw Helmet

Packaged in a Printed Box Size (L X W X H): 16.54 x 13.78 x 15.75 in (42 x 35 x 40 cm) Materials: 350 G CCNB Board + E flute k9+(130+130) 4C printing & glossy lamination on front; no printing inside

Product color may vary from images shown due to monitor display variance.

IMPORTANT NOTICES AND RESTRICTIONS. THIS PRODUCT IS PRE-SALE. ANY ORDER CONTAINING PRE-SALE ITEMS WILL NOT SHIP UNTIL ALL ITEMS ARE AVAILABLE TO SHIP. THIS ITEM IS ESTIMATED TO BE READY TO SHIP DURING THE MONTH OF MAY 2025.

Related Links

DOOM Gear Collection

Bethesda Gear Store Collectibles