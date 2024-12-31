Doom3 Textures For Doom v5.3 - the BRIGHTMAPS update addon (2024)

MasterZeroFlash - Sep 8 2023 - 41 comments

"added patch with expanded flats and liquids and some minor texture fixes"

Could you elaborate on this, what fixes and what textures, also how come it is not just baked into the main mod?

Also, what is the Pal wad for?

EDIT: I'm asking because I am a noob btw and not a negative critisism.