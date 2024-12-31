Doom3 Textures For Doom v5.3 - the BRIGHTMAPS update addon (2024)

Table of Contents
Doom id Software | Released 1993 References

Hello guest register or sign in

  • HOME
  • Today
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year

Doom

id Software |

The complete megahit game that set the world afire. Plus All-New Episode IV: Thy Flesh Consumed.The demons came and the marines died. Except one. You are the last defense against these hell-spawned hordes. Prepare for the most intense mutant-laden, blood-splattered action ever! The texture-mapped virtual world is so real, you don't just play DOOM - you live it.The Ultimate DOOM takes you beyond anything you've ever experienced. First, you get all three original episodes - that's 27 levels of awesome, explosive excitement. Then it really blows you away with an all-new episode: Thy Flesh Consumed. Now you're dead meat. Just when you think you're getting pretty good at DOOM, you get hit with Perfect Hatred, Sever the Wicked and seven other expert levels never seen before! They're so incredibly tough, the first 27 levels will seem like a walk in the park!

Add addon ReportDoom3 Textures For Doom v5.3 - the BRIGHTMAPS update

Location

Games : Doom : Addons

Filename

Doom3Textures_v5.3_hotfix2.rar

Category

Prop Skin

Licence

Creative Commons

Uploader

Craneo

Credits

Please see Credits.txt

Added

Updated

Size

49.88mb (52,300,611 bytes)

Downloads

7,632 (10 today)

MD5 Hash

5019c84acd1f7567adb3f1460a07db53

Embed Button
Embed Widget

49.88mbDownload Now

Description

A simple Doom texture replacer, works for Doom 1, Doom 2, Final Doom and some PWADS, as of v4, TNT support has been fully implemented!

Preview

Post commentComments

See Also
Doom III (Doom II Mod) v.1.0c file

Seiler36 - May 24 2021 - 139 comments

Nice very immersive to environment!

Reply Good karma Bad karma+4 votes

MILFHunter667 - Jul 27 2022 - 145 comments

Really nice indeed. Looking forward for a Doom Eternal Texture Pack made by you.

Reply Good karma Bad karma+4 votes

Oddy_The_Bastard - Jul 5 2023 - 8 comments

FINALLY!! Hero Brian was ******* me off

Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote

Bellaco666 - Sep 6 2023 - 70 comments

It's getting better and better... but I really wish you'd post an HD version of these textures.

Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote

MasterZeroFlash - Sep 8 2023 - 41 comments

"added patch with expanded flats and liquids and some minor texture fixes"

Could you elaborate on this, what fixes and what textures, also how come it is not just baked into the main mod?

Also, what is the Pal wad for?

EDIT: I'm asking because I am a noob btw and not a negative critisism.

Reply Good karma Bad karma+2 votes

Author

Craneo - Nov 22 2023 - 36 comments

Late AF reply but
the palette is a custom palette for "palette tonemap" filter mode on GZDoom, just a palette I like colors-wise and translates nicely to the textures, as for the fixes, I guess it came down to some stuff relating to liquids and the way pwads treat them, may merge it if I ever make another update, not sure, cuz at the end now some of the files have patches on top too so...

Reply Good karma+1 vote

Guest - Nov 26 2023 - 718,696 comments

Hey bro, soy nuevo en esto de crear mapas para DOOM, así que quería preguntarte si podía usar este addon en algún wad que llegue a crear, obviamente dándote créditos

Reply Good karma Bad karma0 votes

Author

Craneo - Dec 7 2023 - 36 comments

Claro, incluye a hidfan y otros en los creditos tambien

Reply Good karma+1 vote

SupremeOasis - Jan 10 2024 - 31 comments

The best alternative textures pack. I Love it.

Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote

i_love_old_hardware - Jul 2 2024 - 51 comments

Works great on Doom Legacy for PSP!

Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote

BlacklightVoid - Jul 28 2024 - 31 comments

WOW! Is it still being updated? Cool!

One of the cool graphics mods that perfectly replaces textures on levels.

Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote

alkimael - Sep 11 2024 - 4 comments

MEN THIS A GREAT WORK, THIS PACK DESERVE A GOOD PBR MATERIAL...WITHJ OCCLUSION PARALLAX.... DAAMM AS LOOKING A TRULY GOOOOD

Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote

Post a comment

Follow ReportProfile

Icon

Doom3 Textures For Doom v5.3 - the BRIGHTMAPS update addon (14)

Platforms

Windows, Mac, Linux, DOS, X360, XBOX, PS1, SNES, GBA

Developer & Publisher

id Software

Engine

Doom Engine

Contact

Send Message

Release date

Game watch

Follow

RTX Remix

RTX Remix is a modding platform by NVIDIA, which allows modders to create stunning HD remasters of classic games (see all supported), with ray tracing and DLSS.

Learn more about this games compatiblity with RTX Remix and ModDB's collaboration with the Remix community to organize all compatible games. Hide this dialog.

Addon

Browse

Addons

New

Add addon

Report

Report

Share

Community Rating

Average

9.5

8 votes submitted.

Related Games

DoomFirst Person Shooter

Related Engines

Doom EngineGPL

Related Groups

id SoftwareDeveloper & Publisher

Tags

").appendTo(".column.span-300");}}});

Doom3 Textures For Doom v5.3 - the BRIGHTMAPS update addon (2024)

References

Top Articles
Red Light Therapy vs Infrared Sauna: What's the Difference?
How To Prevent Wrinkles In Your 20s
How To Get Smooth Skin: 3 Proven Tips
Latest Posts
The best Black Friday beauty deals on skin care, hair tools and more
38 Last-Minute Black Friday Beauty Deals Too Good to Pass Up
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Patricia Veum II

Last Updated:

Views: 5833

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (64 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Patricia Veum II

Birthday: 1994-12-16

Address: 2064 Little Summit, Goldieton, MS 97651-0862

Phone: +6873952696715

Job: Principal Officer

Hobby: Rafting, Cabaret, Candle making, Jigsaw puzzles, Inline skating, Magic, Graffiti

Introduction: My name is Patricia Veum II, I am a vast, combative, smiling, famous, inexpensive, zealous, sparkling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.