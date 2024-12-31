Doom3 Textures For Doom v5.3 - the BRIGHTMAPS update addon (2024)

Hello guest register or sign in
Doom
id Software |
The complete megahit game that set the world afire. Plus All-New Episode IV: Thy Flesh Consumed.The demons came and the marines died. Except one. You are the last defense against these hell-spawned hordes. Prepare for the most intense mutant-laden, blood-splattered action ever! The texture-mapped virtual world is so real, you don't just play DOOM - you live it.The Ultimate DOOM takes you beyond anything you've ever experienced. First, you get all three original episodes - that's 27 levels of awesome, explosive excitement. Then it really blows you away with an all-new episode: Thy Flesh Consumed. Now you're dead meat. Just when you think you're getting pretty good at DOOM, you get hit with Perfect Hatred, Sever the Wicked and seven other expert levels never seen before! They're so incredibly tough, the first 27 levels will seem like a walk in the park!
Doom3 Textures For Doom v5.3 - the BRIGHTMAPS update
Location
Games : Doom : Addons
Filename
Doom3Textures_v5.3_hotfix2.rar
Category
Prop Skin
Licence
Creative Commons
Uploader
Craneo
Credits
Please see Credits.txt
Added
Updated
Size
49.88mb (52,300,611 bytes)
Downloads
7,632 (10 today)
MD5 Hash
5019c84acd1f7567adb3f1460a07db53
Description
A simple Doom texture replacer, works for Doom 1, Doom 2, Final Doom and some PWADS, as of v4, TNT support has been fully implemented!
Preview
Seiler36 - May 24 2021 - 139 comments
Nice very immersive to environment!
Reply Good karma Bad karma+4 votes
MILFHunter667 - Jul 27 2022 - 145 comments
Really nice indeed. Looking forward for a Doom Eternal Texture Pack made by you.
Reply Good karma Bad karma+4 votes
Oddy_The_Bastard - Jul 5 2023 - 8 comments
FINALLY!! Hero Brian was ******* me off
Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote
Bellaco666 - Sep 6 2023 - 70 comments
It's getting better and better... but I really wish you'd post an HD version of these textures.
Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote
MasterZeroFlash - Sep 8 2023 - 41 comments
"added patch with expanded flats and liquids and some minor texture fixes"
Could you elaborate on this, what fixes and what textures, also how come it is not just baked into the main mod?
Also, what is the Pal wad for?
EDIT: I'm asking because I am a noob btw and not a negative critisism.
Reply Good karma Bad karma+2 votes
Author
Craneo - Nov 22 2023 - 36 comments
Late AF reply but
the palette is a custom palette for "palette tonemap" filter mode on GZDoom, just a palette I like colors-wise and translates nicely to the textures, as for the fixes, I guess it came down to some stuff relating to liquids and the way pwads treat them, may merge it if I ever make another update, not sure, cuz at the end now some of the files have patches on top too so...
Reply Good karma+1 vote
Guest - Nov 26 2023 - 718,696 comments
Hey bro, soy nuevo en esto de crear mapas para DOOM, así que quería preguntarte si podía usar este addon en algún wad que llegue a crear, obviamente dándote créditos
Reply Good karma Bad karma0 votes
Author
Craneo - Dec 7 2023 - 36 comments
Claro, incluye a hidfan y otros en los creditos tambien
Reply Good karma+1 vote
SupremeOasis - Jan 10 2024 - 31 comments
The best alternative textures pack. I Love it.
Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote
i_love_old_hardware - Jul 2 2024 - 51 comments
Works great on Doom Legacy for PSP!
Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote
BlacklightVoid - Jul 28 2024 - 31 comments
WOW! Is it still being updated? Cool!
One of the cool graphics mods that perfectly replaces textures on levels.
Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote
alkimael - Sep 11 2024 - 4 comments
MEN THIS A GREAT WORK, THIS PACK DESERVE A GOOD PBR MATERIAL...WITHJ OCCLUSION PARALLAX.... DAAMM AS LOOKING A TRULY GOOOOD
Reply Good karma Bad karma+1 vote
