➤︎ Dr Dre ft Snoop Dogg - The Next Episode - Lyrics analysis, explanation & meaning (2025)

Gangsta-rap Songwriting analysis

The Next Episode makes one of the two great duos featuring Dr Dre and Snoop Dog, the other one being Still DRE.

Dr Dre Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, Nate Dogg – The Next Episode – Lyrics

Intro La-da-da-da-dahh

It’s the motherfuckin D-O-double-G (SNOOP DOGG!)

La-da-da-da-dahh

You know I’m mobbin with the D.R.E.

(YEAH YEAH YEAH

What what what what?

(So blaze the weed up then!)

Blaze it up, blaze it up!

(Just blaze that shit up nigga, yeah, ‘sup Snoop??) Verse 1 – Snoop Dogg Top Dogg, bite em all, nigga burn the shit up

D-P-G-C my nigga turn that shit up

C-P-T, L-B-C, yeah we hookin back up

And when they bang this in the club baby you got to get up

Thug niggaz drug dealers yeah they givin it up

Lowlife, yo’ life, boy we livin it up

Takin chances while we dancin in the party fo’ sho’

Slip my hoe a forty-fo’ and she got in the back do’

Bitches lookin at me strange but you know I don’t care

Step up in this motherfucker just a-swangin my hair

Bitch quit talkin, Crip walk, stay down with the set

Take a bullet with some dick and take this dope from this jet

Out of town, put it down for the Father of Rap

And if yo’ ass get cracked, bitch shut yo’ trap

Come back, get back, that’s the part of success

If you believe in the S you’ll be relievin your stress Interlude – Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre La-da-da-da-dahh

It’s the motherfuckin D.R.E. (Dr. Dre MOTHERFUCKER!)

La-da-da-da-dahhh

You know I’m mobbin with the D-O-double-G Verse 2 – Dr Dre Straight off the fuckin streets of C-P-T

King of the beats you ride to em in your Fleet (Fleetwood)

Or Coupe DeVille rollin on dubs

How you feelin whoopty=whoop nigga whut?

Dre and Snoop chronic’ed out in the ‘llac

With Doc in the back, sippin on ‘gnac (yeah)

Clip in the strap, dippin through hoods (what hoods?)

Compton, Long Beach, Inglewood!

South Central out to the Westside (wessyde)

It’s California Love, this California bud got a nigga gang of pub

I’m on one, I might bail up in the Century Club

With my jeans on, and my team strong

Get my drink on, and my smoke on

Then go home with, somethin to poke on (whassup bitch?)

Loc it’s on for the two-triple-oh!

Comin real, it’s the next episode… Outro – Nate Dogg Hold up, waiiiiiiit

For my niggaz who be thinkin we soft

We don’t, playyy

We gon’ rock it til the wheels fall off

Hold up, heyyy

For my niggaz who be actin too bold

Take a seeaaaaaat

Hope you ready for the next episode, heyyyeyyy….

…smoke weed everday!

Dr Dre Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, Nate Dogg – The Next Episode – Lyrics analysis, explanation & meaning

In this analysis, we’ll use the concept we teach in our 4 scenario courses.

Intro La-da-da-da-dahh

Of course, putting something else than intelligiblewordsas opening text, makes aneffect, says something.Thisintroreflects some good mood, positioning the song in aregistersimilar toCALIFORNIA LOVE: some not too contesting, rather happy, optimistic, sexy hip-hop.We are far from the sinister or negatively aggressive or sad mood of hits like NWA’sSTRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON, Coolio’sGANGSTA’S PARADISE, orThe Notorious BIG’sWHO SHOT YA?

It’s the motherfuckin DO-double-G (SNOOP DOGG!)

Here we are back to this creature we learnt to know from close in rap lyrics: amotherfucker!He gives us his artistic nickname, as part of a practice that resembles that of graffiti: the artworkis thename of the artist, hissignature.

Signing one’sartworkstraight away, it is already a long time tradition, a code ofrap lyrics, which fundamentally consists of saying “Yo, it’s me speaking now“.

This artist name sounds at once:

childish – everyone knows Snoopy, the cartoon character

quirky – it’s a funny name for a gangster as for a rapper

“Pop” – it’s a “ready-made”, a name that was found, appropriated, a parody of mass culture , as in the art of the 60s (Andy Warhol or Roy Lichtenstein recycling comics …)

that was found, appropriated, a of , as in the of the 60s (Andy Warhol or Roy Lichtenstein recycling …) ghetto – the word dogg has a “g” in excess, it is written by a dunce, and rappers , as we saw it with the “muthaphuckkin’ G’s” of Eazy-E, like to massacre spelling , as a rematch after school humiliation

dogg has a “g” in excess, it is written by a dunce, and , as we saw it with the “muthaphuckkin’ G’s” of Eazy-E, like to massacre , as a rematch after school humiliation gangster – yes, gangster, because paradoxically, if you do not want to end up in prison when you live illegally, then you’d better tell everyone around that your name is Snoopy the dog, rather than distribute copies of your identity card, including to your victims.In short, this ridiculous, generic name is the ideal hiding place for crime – like passing a kilo of weed in the teddy bear of a baby, in the pram, at the airport.

In short, this name looks like nothing, but it is rich inmeaning, and it will lead to variouspuns.

By the way, the realnameof thissingeris Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr. He could havesignedhis real name, but he obviously preferred thatscene namethat hides his true identity.This realnameitself could, by its strangeness, influence thenickname, because it is composed ofnamesthat do not really fit together:

Calvin comes from the Swiss Protestant preacher, Jean Calvin

Cordozar sounds Spanish, which is weird for an African-American

Broadus sounds both Anglo-Saxon (“broad“) and Latin (“-us“), which a third time does not stick to the identity of an African-American.

I emphasize it because it is a problem of substance of the African-American artists in the USA: they have a hard timeowninga propername, since they are descendants of people torn from their origins, as slaves they were named after their masters, that’s why theirnamesoften sound quite absurd, because borrowed from all but African cultures – while thesingersof the privileged white world have no trouble assuming their civil status as rock or variety artists – you can be John Lennon, Lou Reed, Britney Spears, but it’s harder to be Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr. So fuck it, he’s not a slave, he’s Snoop Dogg.

La-da-da-da-dahh You know I’m mobbin with the DRE

Thesignatureextends to DRE, whose realname isAndre Young (a french first name and an English family name… another slave name !) Snoop finds here a new way to say anamethat’s already acode–DREis somehow the grandiose version of Dre (as if it was the acronym for a big, important thing like the USA, the UN or NATO) which is the familiar and shortened version of Andre.This usual first name of poor African-Americans has become a multimillionaireartist’s name.

I’m mobbin’: to mobis to mobilize for a cause.So it’s ametaphor, Snoop would be mobilizing, implicitly, for a big cause, that of Dre’s music.

(YEAH YEAH YEAH You know who’s back up in this MOTHERFUCKER!) What what what what?

Snoop has a very oralstyle, he plays on it knowingly.He is one of the most playfulsongwriters, he plays with words, sounds, rhythms, intonations, double meanings, seizingshortcutsetc.Thisstyleresonates well with thecartoonside of hisname: he raps like a teenager joker.

(So ​​blaze the weed up then!) Blaze it up, blaze it up! (Just blaze that shit up nigga, yeah, ‘sup Snoop??)

You see, it’s in this kind of situation that it’s better to be called Snoop.If there are some “I-love-war-on-drugs” cops or citizens around the corner, it’s better not to shout your real name when you’re rolling your big joints…

Verse 1 – Snoop Dogg Top dogg, bite ’em all, nigga burn the shit up

Snoop starts strong!

Top Doggis apunthat mixes the deliberately faultynameof thesinger, and the concept of “top dog”, dominant dog.

By the way, this concept is smoky.Dogs’ behavior comes from the behavior of wolves, and the behavior of wolves, their social hierarchy in particular, has nothing to do with what Snoop Dogg thinks by calling himself aTop Dogg.Snoop Dogg mistakenly imagines that dogs and wolves work like him, a citizen of an ultra-competitive market economy.But dogs and wolves are considerably more altruistic and less competitive than Californian artists: they put the strongest ones at the head and queue of their pack to protect the weakest ones.In fact Snoop Dogg peddles there an old scientific error, this social Darwinism which inspired Nazism in Germany and the white racial policy in the United States, this social Darwinism which claimed to have found a “law of the strongest” at work in human societies, has been driven out of science since decades, but has remained as a cliche in many people who still believe it’s a fact, while we know it’s not.

Top Dogg can alsoreferto thedoggy stylesexual position, then in this case Snoop as a man would necessarily be thetop dog, the dog above – theexpressiontaking on an obvious misogynisticconnotation.

Bite ’em all: theaudienceimplicitly hears other words here, we understand that bite them all is the canine equivalent ofkill them all.In fact, it’s the beginning of a longmetaphor, Snoop describing himself as a dog in the human world, seeing everything in a canine way.Turning into a pet is also a good way tosocial criticismandsocialsatire.

Nigga: we’re back to thetypical target audience of rap. After mainstream hits, it’s as if Dre and Snoop wanted to go back to the basics.

Burn the shit up: in thecontext inwhich he just told us toblaze it up, we obviously think that thisexpressionmeans “light this joint“, but as such, it has a more openmeaning, and really means ”burn this shit up“- it can be your house or the world.

D-P-G-C my nigga turn that shit up

DPGC is the name of a band of rappers: Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, Tha Dogg Pound (Kurupt and Daz Dillinger), and others.So it’s another way tosignhisartwork.We have just highlighted the canine side of Snoop Dogg’smetaphorsand this band stands as his kennel.

C-P-T, L-B-C, yeah we hookin’ back up

C-P-T: thepublicand especially hip-hop fans know this acronym since the hits of NWA,STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTONandFUCK THA POLICE. This refers to Compton, of course, the city of Dre.

L-B-C: Long Beach, the city of Snoop.

We hookin’ back up: it’s slangy, oral and faulty English – the correct English version would be “We are hooking back up“.Thetermhookispolysemous, it means both “hook” as a piece of metal meant to seize something (and Hook is the original name of Disney’s Captain Hook, a friend of Snoop) and “chorus“, and it reminds of “hooker“, “whore“, while theverb“to hook up” means to go out with someone, flirting, from dating to sex. SoWe’re hookin’ back upbothmeans:

We get partners, we cling by our hooks

We accost together, like prostitutes

We make choruses, we sing

And when they bang this in the club baby you got to get up

They bang this: pretty,gangster-stylemetaphor, in which the songwriter identifies his music with the “bang” of a gunshot.

In the club: as inCALIFORNIA LOVE, the newaudienceof Snoop and Dre is not only the black ghetto but, much more widely and ambitiously, the clubs of the world.

Baby: gradually the rap movement will push forward itscroonersandlovers.This is the seed of the future hit of 50 Cent,IN DA CLUB, with hischaracterof irresistible rapper-seducer.

Thug niggaz drug dealers yeah they givin’ it up

The original delinquency of rap is evoked warmly.Thissongmakes a kind ofsynthesisbetween the “purist rap” spirit and the “commercial rap” spirit.

Lowlife, yo’ life, boy we livin’ it up

Prettyfigure of speech!The linestarts onlow, and endsup…

Thislinedelivers a hedonisticmessage, quite new in rap but already assumed sincesongslikeCALIFORNIA LOVEwhere rap was married to the whiteprotest cultureof the hippie movement.

Note the remarkablefestival ofrhymesin “up” that we have just attended:

burn the shit up

turn that shit up

we hookin’ back up

you got to get up

they givin’ it up

we livin’ it up

Which meets theinjunctionof theintro,blaze it up!light it, ignite it, in short,set it on fire.To set fire is to create heat, agitation, and the heat rises up, like the excitement of thepublic.In short, theserhymesin “up” are a good way to warm up theaudience!

Takin’ chances while we dancin’ in the party fo’ sho’

Takin’ chances: theexpressionispolysemous, it means that we try our luck trying to flirt on the dancefloor, and we also try his luck asmusiciansto make the club dance.

Slip my hoe a forty-fo’ and she got in the back do’

This lineis deeplyambiguous:Slip my hoe a forty-fo’is full of slang.

To slipcan have several meanings, in thepassivesense: to introducesomething into something else, oractive: to give something to someone, or to slide on something.

My hoe, it’s my whore, my bitch…

Fourty-fo’is forty-four, and you’re not supposed to know what it is, since it most probably means a 44millimeterpistol, or something like that.

So we can alsounderstand the expression as:

I introduce a 44mm gun into my whore and she took the back door , where this back door would have an… anal connotation? 44mm being the rather large diameter of Snoop’s penis?

, where this back door would have an… anal connotation? 44mm being the rather large diameter of Snoop’s penis? OrI give a 44mm gun to my whore and she took the back door, where whore would designate… his girlfriend, or an accomplice?and thissituationwould then be Snoop setting a trap to an enemy, sending his armed girlfriend through the back door.

Bitches lookin at me strange but you know I don’t care

Bitches: thewordwill gradually become commonplace and lose itsoffensivepower, by being widely over-used.

but you know I don’t care: this dilettante attitude reminds the one of Eazy-E inREAL MUTHAPHUCKKIN ‘G’S, or of Coolio on atragicmode inGANGSTER’S PARADISE, among others: the killer or sexist aggressor, contemptuous, indifferent to everything, even to his victims.

Step up in this motherfucker just a-swangin my hair

Step up: here, like in “slip my hoe“, there is no more pronoun, the verydensewritingremoves useless because easily guessable elements, and prefers to let themeaningof thewordsfloat without actualizing it concretely, as to make them more universal.

The lineisambiguous again,we can understand it in two ways:

I stumbled into this motherfucker while combing my hair , like I did not care about him, so it is an expression of contempt coherent with his bad way to talk about his “hoe” or “ bitches “

, like I did not care about him, so it is an expression of contempt coherent with his bad way to talk about his “hoe” or “ “ Or,I stumbled into this motherfucker and I did not care, as a reaction I just arranged my hair, so it’s also contempt.

In short, either he despises you, or he despises you otherwise, but you have the choice, because he is so cool!

Bitch quit talkin’, Crip walk, stay down with the set

Crip walk: hip-hop dance style base on fast feet movements.Crip: LA gang to which some NWA members belonged.

Take a bullet with some dick and take this dope from this jet

Still a lot of ambiguity andpunsin thisline:

Take a bullet , sounds ambiguous , we can take it actively , to use this bullet to load a gun and shoot, passively , when someone else has just shot this bullet, an we’re the target.

, sounds , we can take it With some dick : some dick makes the “dick” grammatically innumerable, as some milk or some money; by extension, it can be interpreted as a metonymy which means “take a man“.But to be a dick is to be stupid, like a dick;and in this case the expression means “take any guy, even a stupid one“.

: makes the “dick” grammatically innumerable, as some milk or some money; by extension, it can be interpreted as a which means “take a man“.But is to be stupid, like a dick;and in this case the expression means “take any guy, even a stupid one“. Take this dope : it sounds with a double meaning again: Snoop tells the bitch to take this dope that is in this little plane, but he also tells the public to take this music.

: it sounds with a again: Snoop tells the to take this dope that is in this little plane, but he also tells the to take this music. From this jet: this little private plane,symbolof the jet-set of the time, and the gentrification of rappers.

Out of town, put it down for the Father of Rap

Thislinemodifies and completes themeaningof the previous ones, clarifying themeaning ofthe ambiguousexpressions: it was Snoop, or Dre, as a father of rap who had sent abitchwith a dick to get somedope.

The Father of rap: this ambitious boast sticks with the theme of the empowerment of African-Americans.Perhaps this father refers to Snoop Dogg himself, but then it sounds light and contrasts with the name of the artist, The Father = Snoopy the Dog???Or it refers to Dre, more naturally, because he is really one of the founders of rap.

And if yo’ ass get cracked, bitch shut yo’ trap

And if yo’ ass get cracked:double meaning,your assmeans either literally “your ass” or by metonymy “you“, so in one case it means “if your ass is cracked“, = if you’re sodomized, and in the other case it means “if you get arrested“.

Come back, get back, that’s the part of success

The sexualallusionscontinue in the background, given theevocative powerof thisback and forth movement, which also refers to thetrip of the drug courier.

If you believe in the S you’ll be relievin’ your stress

This linebecomesambiguoustoo because on the one hand, it is part of this littlestoryof drug trafficking, and addresses the smuggler, telling her that she is under protection, and on the other hand itisaddressed to thepublicof thesong, to which Snoop is asking to trust himself as a super coolsinger.

Conclusion: it wasambiguousfrom start to finish, everylinehad adouble meaning!

Interlude – Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre La-da-da-da-dahh It’s the motherfuckin’ DRE (Dr. Dre MOTHERFUCKER!) La-da-da-da-dahhh You know I’m mobbin’ with the DO-double-G

Echoof theintroof thepiece, which introduced Snoop, in the tradition of MCs, and consisted of a doublesignature, herereversed.

We are always in a pop’ art, offbeat,funnystyle.

Verse 2 – Dr. Dre Straight off the fuckin’ streets of C-P-T

Allusion to the mythical linesofSTRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON.

King of the beats you ride to ’em in your Fleet (Fleetwood)

King of the beats: theexpressiongoes hand in hand withthe Father of Rap.

TheFleetwoodis a luxury car.

Or Coupe DeVille rollin’ on dubs

Coupe DeVilleis another luxury car, named in the French way.

Rollin’ on dubs: this is thevocabularyof the world of car tuning, evoking oversized, spectacular wheels.

How you feelin’ whoopty-whoop nigga whut?

Whoopty-whoopsoundscomical, especially before the misunderstanding – whut? – that follows.

Dre and Snoop chronic’ed out in the ‘llac

Chronic’ed:allusionto Dre’s best-selling album,THE CHRONIC, 1992.

The ‘llac: he is deliberately not sayingthe Cadillac, which would be toostandard, he makes it more ghetto-style, moreslang.

With Doc in the back, sippin on ‘gnac (yeah)

This Doc is a rapper named The D.O.C.

‘gnac is Cognac, the french liquor.

Clip in the strap, dippin through hoods (what hoods?) Compton, Long Beach, Inglewood!

As inCALIFORNIA LOVE, the songwriters greet theiraudience.

South Central to the Westside (Wessyde)

South Central is a district of L.A. and the Westside is the west of L.A.

It’s California Love, this California bud got a nigga gang of pub

Dreciteshis tube of 1995 with Tupac,CALIFORNIA LOVE.

This California bud: thetermbudis known to connoisseurs of cannabis and refers to the flower, also calledweed, grass; it is the part that get smoked and that makes people laugh or sleep.At the time, cannabis still stands as a dangerous drug in the public opinion, we are still in the stupid, repressive “War On Drugs” policydecreed by US Presidents, and openlyclaimingone has the right to smoke weed still appears bold an risky, it sounds criminal.In reality, this offense is ridiculous compared to what was mentioned in the original rap: murders, rapes, wild assaults: real crimes with real victims.20 years later, many states in the United States decriminalize or legalize cannabis, admitting that they had banned it despite the rights and interests of society – but these jesters of politicians, cops, judges and repressive citizens have never been accountable for having promoted and put into practice for half a century a legislation contrary to human rights!Hip-hop has helped to popularize cannabis enough to bring down this disgusting repressive legislation, to put an end to millions of imprisonments that violate fundamental rights and freedom (including the right to smoke a big one), and to put an end to a huge spoil of public money that has cost billions in salaries of useless cops and jail employees.So, thank you hip hop, smoke ’em all,burn ’em all.In any casepoetshave always loved and sungflowers,nature, anddreams.

I’m on one, I might bail up in the Century Club

I’m on one: this simpleexpressionis difficult to understand.I am on onewhat?We can think it refers to the previous “nigga gang of pub” – or maybe thebud, which would mean that he is under the influence of cannabis?

Century Club: the nameof this luxury club of LA can also stand as beautifulsymbolin thissongdiffused in clubs in 1999 at the turn of the century.

With my jeans on, and my team strong

My team: this word takes up the old theme of the gangster group, but it actually refers to the new entourage of Dre, who has become one of the most powerful producers of American music.

Get my drink on, and my smoke on Then go home with, somethin’ to poke on (whassup bitch?)

5threpetitionof aseriesof 5 “on” since “I’m on one“.This helps to support theseriesofactionsto make some of them striking and easy to imagine.

Somethin’ to poke on: it is obviously on purpose to use a misogynistictwist, to provoke thescandal.This is where we see that former victims of oppression (white / black) may very well contribute voluntarily to another oppression (men / women).This misogyny goes with the promotion of cannabis, to sound “bad boy“, in the samelogicas Michael Jackson with his albumBAD.But unlike the promotion of cannabis, that of misogyny does not really conflict with the dominant culture, which is also very misogynist.

Loc it’s on for the two-triple-oh!

Loc: slang term use by the L.A. Crips gang, which means “buddy“.It is areferenceto the universe ofOGs, theOriginal Gangsters.

The two-triple-oh, what is it?Small enigma of thesingerto thepublicto test their IQ… Did you get it? It simply refers to the year 2000. Two, then triple zero.

Comin’ real, it’s the next episode…

In a veryoriginalway, thesonghas no realchorus, and itstitleis borrowed from thisconcluding lineof the second and lastverse.

By the way,the next episode… of what?Another smallenigma!Answer: Dre’ssaga,of course, and he will not stop there.

Outro – Nate Dogg Hold up, waiiiiiiit

The veryparodicvocal stylesticks with that of Snoop Dog and the cool and relaxedatmosphereof thesongin general.

Hold upmeans wait, but it’s also obviously refers toa crime, armed robbery.

For my niggaz who is thinkin we soft

For my niggaz: definition of arather ghetto type public.But it is to amuse the gallery, it is made to make thegeneral public believe thatthey are still in the street, whilethey actually moved away from the bad neighborhoods and now live in villas, as Ice Cube recalled in hisdiss-songNO VASELINE:

“I saw it comin’ that’s why I went solo

And kept on stompin’

When y’all motherfuckers moved straight outta Compton

Livin’ with the whites one big house

And not another nigga in site”

We do not, playyy

Hm, yes, you do play.

We gon’ rock it til the wheels fall off

Comic resumptionof thethemeof the ride to L.A. in luxury car that Dre offered us in hisverse.

Hold up, heyyy For my niggaz who is actin too bold Take a seeaaaaaat

Thisinjunctionissurprising: weexpecteda death threat or something like that.

Hope you ready for the next episode, heyyyeyyy….

This is theexplanationof the surprisinginjunction: it was a littlejoke, where instead of threatening with death, he just advises to wait until the nextepisode… smoking grass.It is a form offalse track.

… smoke weed everday!

Well yeah. It does not prevent to write novels about somelyrics, eh ?

Dr Dre ft Snoop Dogg – The Next Episode – Synthesis and meaning

Thesongsounds good, but thelyricsare not at the best level.

It does not have a very specialform, is not built on a strongconcept, and is not particularly noticeable by the depth or ambition or novelty of itsthemes.

It’s a goodsongin the vein of gangsta-rap, well mixed with elements coming from more mainstream, morepop-rockgenres, like in the hitCALIFORNIA LOVE: humor, popular culture (cartoon, action movies…), festive spirit, Californian dream, Dolce vita, “thug life”.

It is spiced up by some “rogue” elements, like

the promotion of cannabis and the positive evocation of organized drug trafficking – but five years after the release of the film PULP FICTION , which also showed violence, machismo, humor, eroticism, and drugs, this theme of drugs was progressively losing some of its subversive power since the public opinion was in the process of reversing in favor of the decriminalization

, which also showed violence, machismo, humor, eroticism, and drugs, this of drugs was progressively losing some of its power since the was in the process of reversing in favor of the decriminalization a misogynistic, ultra-macho attitude, presented as Super Cool (but get raped on all fours, Snoop, then come back to sing misogynistic and homophobic jokes , we’ll see whether it’s fun and whether you keep your legendary good mood)

, we’ll see whether it’s fun and whether you keep your legendary good mood) and the usual egotistical provocations, “I am the best rapper in the world“.

Finally, it is also asongthat attests to the ghetto out of part of the world of rap, or part of the work of rappers from the ghetto.With the trivialization of this kind of songwriting, it is clear that rap is not (only) a poor, aggressive, brutal, negative, anti-system music, and that the rappers do not let themselves be locked in the sinister destiny of real gangsters.At the time ofTHE NEXT EPISODE, Eazy-E, Tupac and Notorious BIG ha died already, as so many other young talents.The survivors no longer cultivate hatred and aggression as much as those 3 dead artists, they represent a kin ofrap that wants to enjoy life (smoking, partying, fucking…) and get acknowledged by their society by pleasing it, not slaughtering it.It is all thepolitical ambiguityof this stream of the festive rap… it claims to be coming from the ghetto, but the bourgeois masses of the whole world find it exciting and dance on it without worry, sign that they do not see any real threat in it.

