Dr. Dre - Next Episode Lyrics (2025)

Nate Dogg, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg
About Next Episode
"The Next Episode" is a single by American rapper Dr. Dre, released on July 4, 2000 as the third single from his second studio album, 2001 (1999). The track features Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, and Nate Dogg, but only Snoop Dogg is credited. It is a sequel to Dre and Snoop's famous single "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang" from the former's debut album, The Chronic. The song peaked at number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100.
La-da-da-da-dahIt's the motherfuckin' D-O-double-G (Snoop Dogg!)La-da-da-da-dahYou know I'm mobbin' with the D.R.E.(Yeah yeah yeahYou know who's back up in this motherfucker!)What what what what?(So blaze the weed up then!)Blaze it up, blaze it up!(Just blaze that shit up nigga, yeah, 'sup Snoop??)Top Dogg, bite em all, nigga burn the shit upD-p-g-c my nigga turn that shit upC-p-t, L-B-C, yeah we hookin' back upAnd when they bang this in the club baby you got to get upThug niggaz drug dealers yeah they givin it upLowlife, yo' life, boy we livin' it upTakin' chances while we dancin' in the party fo' sho'Slip my hoe a forty-fo' and she got in the back do'Bitches lookin at me strange but you know I don't careStep up in this motherfucker just a-swangin' my hairBitch quit talkin, crip walk if you down with the setTake a bullet with some dick and take this dope from this jetOut of town, put it down for the Father of RapAnd if yo' ass get cracked, bitch shut yo' trapCome back, get back, that's the part of successIf you believe in the S you'll be relievin' your stressLa-da-da-da-dahIt's the motherfuckin' D.R.E. (Dr. Dre motherfucker!)La-da-da-da-dahhYou know I'm mobbin' with the D-O-double-GStraight off the fuckin streets of C-P-TKing of the beats you ride to em in your Fleet (Fleetwood)Or Coupe DeVille rollin' on dubsHow you feelin' whoopty whoop nigga whut?Dre and Snoop chronic'ed out in the 'llacWith Doc in the back, sippin' on 'gnac (yeah)Clip in the strap, dippin' through hoods (what hoods?)Compton, Long Beach, Inglewood!South Central out to the Westside (wessyde)It's California Love, this California bud got a nigga gang of pubI'm on one, I might bail up in the Century ClubWith my jeans on, and my team strongGet my drink on, and my smoke onThen go home with, somethin' to poke on (whassup bitch?)Loc it's on for the two-triple-ohComin' real, it's the next episodeHold up, waitFor my niggaz who be thinkin' we softWe don't, playWe gon' rock it til the wheels fall offHold up, heyFor my niggaz who be actin too boldTake a seatHope you ready for the next episodeHey eySmoke weed everday!
Dr. Dre
Andre Romelle Young (born February 18, 1965), known by his stage name Dr. Dre, is an American rapper, record producer, entrepreneur, and actor. He is the founder and current CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics. Dre was previously the co-owner and artist of Death Row Records. He has produced albums for and overseen the careers of many rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Game. He is credited as a key figure in the popularization of West Coast G-funk, a style of rap music characterized as synthesizer-based with slow, heavy beats. In 2011, Dr. Dre was ranked as the third richest figure in the American hip hop scene by Forbes with a net worth of $250 million. more »
Written by: ANDRE YOUNG, MELVIN BRADFORD, BRIAN ANTHONY BAILEY, CALVIN BROADUS, DAVID AXELROD, . SNOOP DOGGY DOGG
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Royalty Network, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Lyrics Licensed & Provided by LyricFind
11 facts about this song
|
Song Origin
"The Next Episode" is a single by American rapper Dr. Dre from his second studio album, "2001", released in 1999. It features Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, and Nate Dogg, but is primarily performed by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.
|
Chart Performance
The song charted in multiple countries and was a major hit. It peaked at number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 2 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts in the United States.
|
Iconic Phrase
The song popularized the phrase "Smoke weed every day", towards the end of the track, which was vocalized by the late Nate Dogg.
|
Sample
The song is well-known for its sample of David McCallum's "The Edge" from 1967, which was arranged and produced by David Axelrod.
|
Recognition
"The Next Episode" is considered one of Dr. Dre's signature songs, as it showcases his style of G-Funk rap, which he popularized in the early 1990s.
|
Instrumentation
The song is notable for its use of live instrumentation, featuring a piano riff and cello, which were unusual in hip-hop tracks at the time.
|
Music Video
The music video for the song was directed by Paul Hunter, who had previously directed videos for artists like Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson. The video features appearances from other rappers such as Eminem and Xzibit.
|
Return of Dre
“The Next Episode” served as the second single from Dr. Dre's second album and reestablished him in the forefront of the rap/hip-hop scene after a long hiatus since his first album.
|
Notable Remix
A remix dubbed the "San Holo Remix" has accrued over 194 million views on Youtube, exhibiting the long-lasting popularity and influence of "The Next Episode".
|
Awards
Despite not winning any awards, the song received several nominations, including "Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group" at the 43rd Grammy Awards.
|
Nate Dogg’s Contribution
Nate Dogg is credited with delivering the memorable outro despite not being featured in the main verses of the song. His refrain of “smoke weed every day” makes the song instantly recognizable to listeners.
