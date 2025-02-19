Dr. Dre - Next Episode Lyrics (2025)

');var c=function(){cf.showAsyncAd(opts)};if(window.cf)c();else{cf_async=!0;var r=document.createElement("script"),s=document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];r.async=!0;r.src="https://srv.clickfuse.com/showads/showad.js";r.readyState?r.onreadystatechange=function(){if("loaded"==r.readyState||"complete"==r.readyState)r.onreadystatechange=null,c()}:r.onload=c;s.parentNode.insertBefore(r,s)};})();

La-da-da-da-dahIt's the motherfuckin' D-O-double-G (Snoop Dogg!)La-da-da-da-dahYou know I'm mobbin' with the D.R.E.(Yeah yeah yeahYou know who's back up in this motherfucker!)What what what what?(So blaze the weed up then!)Blaze it up, blaze it up!(Just blaze that shit up nigga, yeah, 'sup Snoop??)Top Dogg, bite em all, nigga burn the shit upD-p-g-c my nigga turn that shit upC-p-t, L-B-C, yeah we hookin' back upAnd when they bang this in the club baby you got to get upThug niggaz drug dealers yeah they givin it upLowlife, yo' life, boy we livin' it upTakin' chances while we dancin' in the party fo' sho'Slip my hoe a forty-fo' and she got in the back do'Bitches lookin at me strange but you know I don't careStep up in this motherfucker just a-swangin' my hairBitch quit talkin, crip walk if you down with the setTake a bullet with some dick and take this dope from this jetOut of town, put it down for the Father of RapAnd if yo' ass get cracked, bitch shut yo' trapCome back, get back, that's the part of successIf you believe in the S you'll be relievin' your stressLa-da-da-da-dahIt's the motherfuckin' D.R.E. (Dr. Dre motherfucker!)La-da-da-da-dahhYou know I'm mobbin' with the D-O-double-GStraight off the fuckin streets of C-P-TKing of the beats you ride to em in your Fleet (Fleetwood)Or Coupe DeVille rollin' on dubsHow you feelin' whoopty whoop nigga whut?Dre and Snoop chronic'ed out in the 'llacWith Doc in the back, sippin' on 'gnac (yeah)Clip in the strap, dippin' through hoods (what hoods?)Compton, Long Beach, Inglewood!South Central out to the Westside (wessyde)It's California Love, this California bud got a nigga gang of pubI'm on one, I might bail up in the Century ClubWith my jeans on, and my team strongGet my drink on, and my smoke onThen go home with, somethin' to poke on (whassup bitch?)Loc it's on for the two-triple-ohComin' real, it's the next episodeHold up, waitFor my niggaz who be thinkin' we softWe don't, playWe gon' rock it til the wheels fall offHold up, heyFor my niggaz who be actin too boldTake a seatHope you ready for the next episodeHey eySmoke weed everday!