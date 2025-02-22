Dr. Dre - The Next Episode Lyrics (2025)

PDF Playlist
Nate Dogg, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg
About The Next Episode
"The Next Episode" is a single by American rapper Dr. Dre, released on July 4, 2000 as the third single from his second studio album, 2001 (1999). The track features Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, and Nate Dogg, but only Snoop Dogg is credited. It is a sequel to Dre and Snoop's famous single "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang" from the former's debut album, The Chronic. The song peaked at number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- Year:
- 1999
- 2:41
- 300Views
');var c=function(){cf.showAsyncAd(opts)};if(window.cf)c();else{cf_async=!0;var r=document.createElement("script"),s=document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];r.async=!0;r.src="https://srv.clickfuse.com/showads/showad.js";r.readyState?r.onreadystatechange=function(){if("loaded"==r.readyState||"complete"==r.readyState)r.onreadystatechange=null,c()}:r.onload=c;s.parentNode.insertBefore(r,s)};})();
The easy, fast & fun way to learn how to sing: 30DaySinger.com
La-da-da-da-dahIt's the motherfuckin' D-O-double-G (Snoop Dogg!)La-da-da-da-dahYou know I'm mobbin' with the D.R.E.(Yeah yeah yeahYou know who's back up in this motherfucker!)What what what what?(So blaze the weed up then!)Blaze it up, blaze it up!(Just blaze that shit up nigga, yeah, 'sup Snoop??)Top Dogg, bite em all, nigga burn the shit upD-p-g-c my nigga turn that shit upC-p-t, L-B-C, yeah we hookin' back upAnd when they bang this in the club baby you got to get upThug niggaz drug dealers yeah they givin it upLowlife, yo' life, boy we livin' it upTakin' chances while we dancin' in the party fo' sho'Slip my hoe a forty-fo' and she got in the back do'Bitches lookin at me strange but you know I don't careStep up in this motherfucker just a-swangin' my hairBitch quit talkin, crip walk if you down with the setTake a bullet with some dick and take this dope from this jetOut of town, put it down for the Father of RapAnd if yo' ass get cracked, bitch shut yo' trapCome back, get back, that's the part of successIf you believe in the S you'll be relievin' your stressLa-da-da-da-dahIt's the motherfuckin' D.R.E. (Dr. Dre motherfucker!)La-da-da-da-dahhYou know I'm mobbin' with the D-O-double-GStraight off the fuckin streets of C-P-TKing of the beats you ride to em in your Fleet (Fleetwood)Or Coupe DeVille rollin' on dubsHow you feelin' whoopty whoop nigga whut?Dre and Snoop chronic'ed out in the 'llacWith Doc in the back, sippin' on 'gnac (yeah)Clip in the strap, dippin' through hoods (what hoods?)Compton, Long Beach, Inglewood!South Central out to the Westside (wessyde)It's California Love, this California bud got a nigga gang of pubI'm on one, I might bail up in the Century ClubWith my jeans on, and my team strongGet my drink on, and my smoke onThen go home with, somethin' to poke on (whassup bitch?)Loc it's on for the two-triple-ohComin' real, it's the next episodeHold up, waitFor my niggaz who be thinkin' we softWe don't, playWe gon' rock it til the wheels fall offHold up, heyFor my niggaz who be actin too boldTake a seatHope you ready for the next episodeHey eySmoke weed everday!
The easy, fast & fun way to learn how to sing: 30DaySinger.com
');var c=function(){cf.showAsyncAd(opts)};if(window.cf)c();else{cf_async=!0;var r=document.createElement("script"),s=document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];r.async=!0;r.src="https://srv.clickfuse.com/showads/showad.js";r.readyState?r.onreadystatechange=function(){if("loaded"==r.readyState||"complete"==r.readyState)r.onreadystatechange=null,c()}:r.onload=c;s.parentNode.insertBefore(r,s)};})();
Dr. Dre
Andre Romelle Young (born February 18, 1965), known by his stage name Dr. Dre, is an American rapper, record producer, entrepreneur, and actor. He is the founder and current CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics. Dre was previously the co-owner and artist of Death Row Records. He has produced albums for and overseen the careers of many rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Game. He is credited as a key figure in the popularization of West Coast G-funk, a style of rap music characterized as synthesizer-based with slow, heavy beats. In 2011, Dr. Dre was ranked as the third richest figure in the American hip hop scene by Forbes with a net worth of $250 million. more »
5 fans
Genre »
Hip Hop
Style »
Gangsta
Sheet Music PDF Playlist
Written by: ANDRE YOUNG, MELVIN BRADFORD, BRIAN ANTHONY BAILEY, CALVIN BROADUS, DAVID AXELROD, . SNOOP DOGGY DOGG
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Royalty Network, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Lyrics Licensed & Provided by LyricFind
10 facts about this song
|
Title Evolution
Initially, the song was referred to as "Smoke Weed Everyday" because it features these lyrics prominently in the chorus.
|
Iconic Collabration
"The Next Episode" is a collaboration of Dr. Dre and Nate Dogg, with additional contributions from Snoop Dogg and Kurupt, which makes it a unique mixture of significant artists from the West Coast hip-hop scene.
|
Commercial Success
Released in 2000, the song was a commercial success, reaching number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaking within the top 10 in many other countries.
|
Album Highlight
The song is a part of Dr. Dre's second solo album "2001", which sold over 10 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums in the US in 2000.
|
Grammy Nomination
Although it did not win, "The Next Episode" was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group in 2001.
|
Controversial But Iconic Lyrics
Despite criticism for its explicit content and promotion of marijuana use, the song's hook "Smoke weed everyday" became a part of pop culture and is frequently quoted or referenced.
|
Frequent Samples
The song has been sampled in numerous other tracks and has been featured in many TV shows, films, and video games, further solidifying its status as a classic.
|
Last Minute Addition
Interestingly, Nate Dogg's renowned part in the song was recorded only in the final mixing phase of the album after a suggestion from Dr. Dre to add something to the ending.
|
Time Gap
"The Next Episode" is a direct sequel to Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's famous track "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang" from the album "The Chronic". Despite this, the two songs were released almost seven years apart.
|
Tribute
After the death of Nate Dogg in 2011, the song's popularity surged again as fans revisited it to pay respect to the late artist. It was also used in numerous tributes.
more »