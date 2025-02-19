Dr. Dre - The Next Episode Lyrics (2025)

La-da-da-da-dah

It's the motherf*cking D-O-double-G (Snoop Dogg)

La-da-da-da-dah

You know I'm mobbing with the D-R-E

Yeah, yeah, yeah

You know who's back up in this motherf*cker

What? What? What? What?

So blaze the weed up then (blaze it up, blaze it up)

Blaze that shit up, nigga, yeah, 'sup, Snoop?

Top Dogg, bite 'em all, nigga, burn the shit up

D-P-G-C, my nigga, turn that shit up

C-P-T, L-B-C, yeah, we hooking back up

And when they bang this in the club, baby, you got to get up

Thug niggas, drug dealers, yeah, they giving it up

Lowlife, yo' life, boy, we living it up

Taking chances while we dancing in the party for sure

Slipped my ho a forty-four when she got in the back door

Bitches looking at me strange, but you know I don't care

Step up in this motherf*cker just a-swinging my hair

Bitch, quit talking, Crip walk if you down with the set

Take a bullet with some dick and take this dope on this jet

Out of town, put it down for the father of rap

And if yo' ass get cracked, bitch, shut yo' trap

Come back, get back, that's the part of success

If you believe in the X, you'll be relieving your stress

La-da-da-da-dah

It's the motherf*cking D-R-E

Dr. Dre, motherf*cker (what? What? What? What?)

La-da-da-da-dah

You know I'm mobbing with the D-O-double-G

Straight off the f*cking streets of C-P-T

King of the beats, you ride to 'em in your Fleet (Fleetwood)

Or Coupe DeVille rolling on dubs

How you feel? Whoopty whoop, nigga what?

Dre and Snoop chronic'd out in the 'llac

With D.O.C. in the back, sipping on 'gnac (yeah)

Clip in the strap, dipping through hoods (what hood?)

Compton, Long Beach, Inglewood

South Central out to the West Side, it's California Love

This California bud got a nigga gang of pub

I'm on one, I might bail up in the Century Club

With my jeans on, and my team strong

Get my drink on and my smoke on

Then go home with something to poke on ('sup bitch?)

Loc, it's on for the two-triple-oh

Coming real, it's the next episode

Hold up, hey

For my niggas who be thinking we soft, we don't play

We gon' rock it 'til the wheels fall off

Hold up, hey

For my niggas who be acting too bold, take a seat

Hope you ready for the next episode

Hey-ey-ey-ey

Smoke weed every day