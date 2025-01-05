Dr. Frederic Wien, MD - Gastroenterologist in Paterson, NJ (2025)

Dr. Frederic Wien, MD is a gastroenterologist in Paterson, NJ and has over 46 years of experience in the medical field. He graduated from Universite De Liege, Faculte De Medecine in 1978. He is affiliated with St. Joseph's University Medical Center. He is not accepting new patients.

625 Broadway Paterson, NJ 07514

3.2

18 ratings, 3 with a written review

5 Star

56%

56%
4 Star

0%

0%
3 Star

0%

0%
2 Star

0%

0%
1 Star

44%

44%

What went well

No results

What could be improved

  • I didn't feel respected
  • Didn't listen or answer questions
  • Didn't explain conditions well
  • Staff wasn't friendly

1 person found this helpful

Jun 11, 2024

What went well

No results

What could be improved

  • I didn't feel respected
  • Difficult to schedule appointment
  • Didn't listen or answer questions
  • Didn't explain conditions well
  • Staff wasn't friendly
  • Appointment was rushed
  • Didn't trust the provider's decisions
  • Long wait times

1 person found this helpful

Oct 19, 2023

What went well

  • Appointment scheduling
  • Staff friendliness
  • Appointment wasn't rushed
  • Trusted the provider's decisions
  • Wait times

What could be improved

  • Didn't explain conditions well

1 person found this helpful

Christine Gurick, R.N. – Nov 10, 2019

  • Eosinophilic Esophagitis: Everything You Need to Know
  • 6 Symptoms Never to Ignore If You Have Crohn's Disease
  • The Dangers of Ignoring Chronic Constipation

About Me

care philosophy

With 25 years in practice Dr Wien draws on the knowledge, judgement, compassion and sensitivity gained from the clinical experience of treating thousands of patients and over 25,000 endoscopic procedures. Yet Dr Wien remains ABIM Board...read more

biography

With over 25 years of practice experience and maintained up to date ABIM Board Certifications and re-certifications in gastroenterology, internal medicine, geriatrics, and Palliative Care/Hospice, I look forward to helping you in the workup...read more

  • Gastroenterology

  • Geriatric Medicine

  • Hospice & Palliative Medicine

  • Internal Medicine

  • Umdnj Nj Med School

    Fellowship Hospital, 1983

  • Cmdnj/e Orange Va/beth Isra

    Residency Hospital, 1981

  • Umdnj - University Hospital

    Internship Hospital, 1979

  • Universite De Liege, Faculte De Medecine

    Medical School, 1978

  • Suny At Buffalo

    Undergraduate School, 1972

  • English

  • French

  • Spanish

Focus on Crohn's Disease

  • 10 Tips for Living with Crohn's Disease

Wien Medical Group LLC
625 Broadway
Paterson, NJ 07514
(973) 742-2228

(973) 742-2228

Alden Leifer MD. PC
680 Broadway Ste 114
Paterson, NJ 07514
(973) 742-2228
(973) 742-2228

St. John's Riverside Hospital
967 N Broadway
Yonkers, NY 10701
(914) 964-4444

(914) 964-4444

Westside Podiatric Associates LLC
30 W Century Rd Ste 240
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 265-7001

(201) 265-7001

  • St. Joseph's University Medical Center

    703 Main St
    Paterson, NJ 07503

    Recipient of 4
    hospital awards

    View all awards

    81%

    Patients said they were given information about recovering at home

    3% lower than the national average

    73%

    Patients said that doctors always listened to them and explained things well

    3% lower than the national average

    View all patient feedback

