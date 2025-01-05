Dr. Frederic Wien, MD - Gastroenterologist in Paterson, NJ (2025)

For detailed information about any of the below board actions, please search for the provider's records on the linked state licensing board or the Federation of State Medical Boards . To learn more about the difference between these sources, please refer to our FAQs.

Healthgrades receives board action history for physicians and physician assistants. The information displayed here is sourced from independent information providers, such as state board websites, and may not be the most up-to-date information. Healthgrades makes no representations with respect to the accuracy of any information provided here and assumes no responsibility or liability for such information.

Learn more about medical license public record check