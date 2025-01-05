Dr. Frederic Wien, MD - Gastroenterologist in Paterson, NJ (2025)

Are you a healthcare professional?
Gastroenterology*•Male•Age 73
Gastroenterology*
Dr. Frederic Wien, MD is a gastroenterologist in Paterson, NJ and has over 46 years of experience in the medical field. He graduated from Universite De Liege, Faculte De Medecine in 1978. He is affiliated with St. Joseph's University Medical Center. He is not accepting new patients.
Practice625 Broadway Paterson, NJ 07514
13 Ratings
Learn more about Dr. Mark Waxman, MD
Experience Check
Search for experience in a specific area
Learn more about experience and why treatment frequency matters
Dr. Wien's Reviews
Likelihood to recommend Dr. Wien
3.2
18 ratings, 3 with a written review
|5 Star
56%
|56%
|4 Star
0%
|0%
|3 Star
0%
|0%
|2 Star
0%
|0%
|1 Star
44%
|44%
What went well
What could be improved
- I didn't feel respected
- Didn't listen or answer questions
- Didn't explain conditions well
- Staff wasn't friendly
1 person found this helpful
Helpful
Jun 11, 2024
What went well
What could be improved
- I didn't feel respected
- Difficult to schedule appointment
- Didn't listen or answer questions
- Didn't explain conditions well
- Staff wasn't friendly
- Appointment was rushed
- Didn't trust the provider's decisions
- Long wait times
1 person found this helpful
Helpful
Oct 19, 2023
What went well
- Appointment scheduling
- Staff friendliness
- Appointment wasn't rushed
- Trusted the provider's decisions
- Wait times
What could be improved
- Didn't explain conditions well
1 person found this helpful
Helpful
Christine Gurick, R.N. – Nov 10, 2019
Know Before You Go
About Me
care philosophyWith 25 years in practice Dr Wien draws on the knowledge, judgement, compassion and sensitivity gained from the clinical experience of treating thousands of patients and over 25,000 endoscopic procedures. Yet Dr Wien remains ABIM Board...read more
biographyWith over 25 years of practice experience and maintained up to date ABIM Board Certifications and re-certifications in gastroenterology, internal medicine, geriatrics, and Palliative Care/Hospice, I look forward to helping you in the workup...read more
Gastroenterology
Geriatric Medicine
Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Internal Medicine
Umdnj Nj Med SchoolFellowship Hospital, 1983
Cmdnj/e Orange Va/beth IsraResidency Hospital, 1981
Umdnj - University HospitalInternship Hospital, 1979
Universite De Liege, Faculte De MedecineMedical School, 1978
Suny At BuffaloUndergraduate School, 1972
American Board of Medical Specialties®
American Board of Internal Medicine®
Gastroenterology
Internal Medicine
Healthgrades has not received any data indicating a board action exists for this provider.
English
French
Spanish
Locations
Practice
Wien Medical Group LLC625 Broadway Paterson, NJ 07514
Practice
Practice
St. John's Riverside Hospital967 N Broadway Yonkers, NY 10701
Practice
Westside Podiatric Associates LLC30 W Century Rd Ste 240 Paramus, NJ 07652
Affiliated Hospitals
St. Joseph's University Medical Center703 Main St
Paterson, NJ 07503
Recipient of 4
hospital awardsView all awardsView all patient feedback
How patients felt about the care they received at this hospital.
81%
Patients said they were given information about recovering at home
3% lower than the national average
73%
Patients said that doctors always listened to them and explained things well
3% lower than the national average
Learn more about how Healthgrades measures Hospital Quality
