Dr. Pimple Popper Fans, These Blackhead-Removal Tools Will Help You Safely Squeeze Juicy Blackheads (2024)

If you buy something from the links on this page, we may earn a commission. Why Trust Us?

Blackheads and acne aren’t limited to teens. Research shows that acne impacts up to 50 million Americans yearly, and I’m one of them. While popping acne and squeezing our congested pores can feel (and frankly look) satisfying, this is one of those situations where a guilty pleasure meets a big problem. Squeezing blemishes and blackheads to oblivion can often result in scarring, inflammation, or infection, no matter how clean our fingers are. So on days when we can’t wait for those suckers to get extracted, like ahead of a special occasion or just because, take a cue from the skincare pros with any of these blackhead-removal tools. These doctor- and editor-recommended devices eliminate skin contact, which preserves skin health and helps minimize the risk of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation that’s common for those with olive to deep complexions.

The Best Blackhead-Removal Tools

What is a Blackhead-Removal Tool?

Blackhead-removal tools are sometimes called blackhead or comedone extractors, and aestheticians in the spa or at a doctor’s office use them. According to double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, M.D., they work by applying pressure on the pore to extract blackheads and other gunk embedded in your skin.

What to Consider

DeRosa says the three most important factors are ease of use, cleaning ability, and price. “At-home blackhead-removal tools should be straightforward enough to be used without expert technique, shouldn’t be too expensive, and be easy to clean,” she says. “My preference is a stainless steel-made tool, since these can be soaked in rubbing alcohol between uses without damaging the tool itself.”

Manual Versus Automatic Capabilities

➥ Manual blackhead tools come in different shapes and forms, such as the best overall JPNK Blackhead Remover Tool Kit. Given their simplistic design and the fact that you must manually apply pressure to push any dirt and grime out of your pores, these blackhead-removal tools are cheaper than automatic options. Other manual blackhead-removal tools, such as the cult-classic Bioré Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, lift away blackheads and the sebaceous filaments of dirt and oil buried deep in our pores.

➥ Automatic blackhead-removal tools, such as the Ottleba Blackhead Remover Pore Vacuum and BeautyBio GLOfacial Hydro-Infusion Pore Cleansing + Blue LED Clarifying Tool, rely on suction. DeRosa prefers using manual tools because suction may be difficult to control, and effective use of a vacuum will rely on the tightness of its contact with the skin. There are also electric facial cleansing brushes, like the popular Foreo Luna 4, a personal favorite skincare tool of mine for unclogging my pores. The Luna is incredibly straightforward to use and a great option for beginners who want a daily blackhead-removal tool that won’t irritate their face.

Safety

Ultimately, it doesn’t really matter which blackhead-removal tool you use, but rather that you’re using one safely and correctly following the manufacturer’s instructions. “At-home removal tools are effective, but using them incorrectly might do more harm than good,” says DeRosa. “This is because if you apply too much pressure, you can damage the skin.” She adds you’ll want to always prep your skin with a facial steamer to open up the pores and help prevent discomfort when removing blackheads.

How We Chose

Ready for glowing, incredibly smooth skin? Of course, you are! DeRosa and I share the best blackhead-removal tools we have tested and enjoy using. I also carefully researched other promising blackhead-removal tools across various price points to ensure you find a top-rated product that fits your budget. Ahead is more insight on how we selected these winners, including what was cut during my vetting process.

What’s Included

For this story, I carefully sifted through our beauty closet and gathered a crop of potential standout products that offer a range of manual and automatic capabilities across an inclusive price range. I also reevaluated old standbys to ensure they still live up to their previous performances, and only three kept their spots on this list: Bioré, Dermaflash, and Foreo.



Next, I chatted with senior editor Eunice Lucero-Lee about her must-have blackhead-removal tool. She has 20 years of beauty experience and considers the PMD device an epic 3-in-1 tool fit for beginners, novices, and even professionals. I also consulted DeRosa for her product suggestions, and it turns out we like some of the products, while others she recommended are new to me, including our best overall pick.

As for the rest, I kept DeRosa’s guidance in mind then considered what I look for in blackhead removal tools and what unique attributes are out there to help ensure we have clear, blackhead-free skin. Consider Michael Todd Beauty, which brings high-tech advancement to the beauty sphere with its diamond-tipped microdermabrasion device that helps eliminate blackheads and dead skin cells while brightening the skin.

What’s Not Included

I enjoy Hero products, but you need to leave them on your nose for at least 8 hours, and who has time for that? Unfortunately not me. If you’re as time-crunched, then you’d prefer the minimal 10-15 minute commitment of using Bioré’s version.



The Cleaso blackhead removal tool is a favorite among our readers, and frankly, it’s a device I wanted to order on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. However, I had to cut that pore vacuum from the story because it’s out of stock. Thankfully, the Ottleba Blackhead-Remover Vacuum has similar key specs, like a camera that shows exactly what’s stuck inside your pores via an iOS and Android app. It also comes with six manual extraction tools that you can use on your face or body.



Lastly, I eliminated any inclusion of blackhead removal skincare products because those over-the-counter topical treatments can easily take up 4-8 weeks to garner noticeable results. All of these blackhead-removal tools unearth congested pores at the root almost immediately. I also avoided including the hundreds of generic white label Amazon brands.



Why Trust Us

I have been the beauty editor for Best Products since 2021. Beyond that, I’ve spent the past eight years reporting on skincare, hair, and makeup innovations, trends, and celebrity, which includes testing dozens of blackhead-removal tools, including several of these featured winners. I also actively test hundreds of beauty products annually, culminating in our annual Best New Beauty Award package.

Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, M.D., is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and Boston University’s Medical School. DeRosa is the owner of DeRosa MedSpa in Boston and Palm Beach, Florida, where her team performs a bevy of skincare treatments, including facials where they can use medical-grade skincare products and blackhead-removal tools.