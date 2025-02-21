✨ Dragonhawk Complete Rotary Tattoo Pen Machine Kit For Mast Tour Permanent Makeup 20Pcs Cartridges Needles Power Supply Color Inks for Tattoo Studio Artists 366H — 🛍️ The Retail Market (2025)

SKU: RP3787563835In Stock
Product Description
Brand: Dragonhawk
Color: Black
Features:
- Dragonhawk Tour machine has custom Mast coreless motor, working at least 3,000 hours.This rotary tattoo machine simple, classic, and the most suitable machine for precise line work, black and grey shading, solid color packing. Gives a possibility to pack faster, more quality and less trauma. Perfet tool for tattoo artists
- The Mast Tour tattoo machine is lightweight only 82g. Tested lots of times and use polymer materials RCA jack. Compatible with all standard tattoo power supplies. Seamless frame that protect the inside of the machine. Mast Tour tattoo machine has an Innovation special mechanism, Special mechanism makes a good direct hit together with enough softness.
- This Dragonhawk tattoo cartridges needles diameter: #12. Polished, long taper; reliable for all-purpose work. One piece needle and plunger overmold allows for maximum stability and control. Membrane mechanism prevents ink spitback. The membrane and tip of these needles allow artists to enjoy a more fluid tattooing procedure.
- The Tour pen machine manufactured and tested with Dragonhawk mini power supply, connect fine and powerful hitting.
- [General Tattoo Kit] Dragonhawk tattoo pen kit better than playing tattoo kit, made for general tattoo artists learning over one year. A real tattoo kit safe on any skin. General tattoo kit made for tattooist with tattoo learning foundation over one year
- This kit include all supplies to start tattooing
- [Fancy Gift Idea] Original design, stylish look, quality craftsmanship—all these features make this tattoo kit a perfect birthday or anniversary gift for your family and friends. Or, just gift yourself one—you’re worth it!
Package Dimensions: 97x290x1278
Department: Beauty
