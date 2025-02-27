Dressing Aids For The Elderly & Disabled (2025)

Dressing aids can help you in so many ways. Why struggle with things like pulling up zips or removing shoes when there’s a far easier way? Our huge range of dressing aids enables you to dress much more easily. Now you don’t have to worry about the possibility of strains and discomfort when you are dressing; we have so many dressing aid options to choose from. Our zip pullers enable you to pull up awkwardly placed stiff zips with much less effort. In a matter of a few seconds, you have your zip fastened securely, and you are free to start your day. All of our dressing aids are compact and easily stored when not in use. Going out and about? No problem; you can take all of our dressing aids wherever you go, and they are there for you whenever required. If you struggle with buttons, as a lot of us do, then our button hook makes the job of buttoning up shirts or blouses a breeze. Simply use this convenient tool, and all of your buttons are done up or released in seconds.
2 in 1 Extendable Shoehorn with Sock Aid Item Code: MS37981
The Extendable Shoe Horn with Sock Aid is a multi-functional and practical dressing aid designed to simplify a dressing routine. Combining two essential functions, it helps a user to effortlessly put on shoes while also assisting with wearing socks.
-
Silk Zipper Ties Item Code: PG12758
These Silk Zipper Ties cleverly use a zip to secure it around the neck, and are fully adjustable. They can be easily put on or taken off using only one hand.
-
Slide Sheet Glove and Dressing Sleeve - Pack of 10 Item Code: MS37219
This Slide Sheet Glove / Dressing Sleeve is a highly cost-effective aid that is perfect for supporting small turning and positioning tasks. Highly versatile it can also be used as a handy dressing aid for those with limited dexterity, it can used on the arms or legs to allow for easy donning of clothes.
-
Lightweight Wooden Dressing Stick - Small Item Code: MS16557
This Lightweight Wooden Dressing Stick represents real value for money and is an extremely versatile dressing aid that has been designed to help with independent dressing for those with limited, painful or restricted movement.
-
BIG-GRIP OXO Good Grips Button Hook Item Code: MS17266
The Good Grips Button Hook is a handy tool, ideal for the elderly or those with limited hand strength. It simplifies the task of buttoning clothes, fostering self-reliance. The non-slip, cushioned handle is comfortable to grip, perfect for those with arthritis or hand tremors. The durable wire loop can pass through most buttonholes, easily pulling buttons through. Compact in size, it's easy to store or travel with. This tool not only simplifies dressing but also supports independence in daily tasks.
-
Etac Butler Buttoner - Long Item Code: MS33470
The Etac Butler Buttoner is designed to help people get dressed and is ideal for people with limited dexterity or restricted motor coordination.
-
Etac Butler Buttoner - Round Handle Item Code: MS11143
The Etac Butler Buttoner is a handy device that allows the user to get dressed and undressed with the use of just one hand.
-
Ablebelt Item Code: PG33329
For many people, independence is vitally important and losing the ability to easily dress can be devastating. The Ablebelt is has been carefully designed for users that may struggle with conventional belts whether it's due to visual impairments or limited dexterity.
-
Large Handled Button Hook Item Code: MS33167
Suitable for people with a weak grip, this Large Handled Button Hook is an excellent dressing aid that helps the user deal with fiddly buttons and zips.
-
Buckingham Bra Buddy Item Code: MS26642
The Buckingham Bra Buddy takes the effort out of bra dressing completely because it not only holds one end of the bra in place but it also brings the other end of the bra around the body enabling the user to easily couple up the hooks and eyes.
-
Bra Angel Dressing Aid Item Code: MS10017
This Bra Angel Dressing Aid has been developed by an occupational therapist, to help promote independence in women that only have the use of one hand, or who struggle with bra straps.
-
Dress Ez Dressing Stick - 24 Inch Item Code: MS11144
The Dress Ez Dressing Stick is a versatile piece of equipment that combines two functions in one dressing aid - a dressing stick and a shoehorn.
-
Dressing Stick - Small Item Code: MS17972
The small Dressing Stick is used to help when movement is limited or the use of one arm or hand makes dressing difficult.
-
Dressing Stick - Large Item Code: MS12089
The Dressing Stick is an incredibly cost-effect and simple dressing aid that is designed to assist users with limited, painful or restricted movement to independently dress.
-
Zipper Aids - Pack of 3 Item Code: MS16564
Supplied as a pack of three, these Zipper Aids are ideal dressing aids for people with limited dexterity. It simply clips onto an existing zip greatly increasing the area making it easier for sufferers of Arthritis or those with a weak or painful grip.
-
Kings Button Hook Item Code: MS10639
This Kings Button Hook incorporates ashaped stainless steel wire which assists one handed dressing.
-
Button Hook and Zip Puller Item Code: MS16566
This small, functional dressing aid assists in button and zip fastening. It incorporates a stainless steel shaped hook at one end and a "C" hook at the other. The Button Hook and Zip Puller is as functional as it is versatile and helps the user carry out simple, everyday tasks.
-
Button Hook - Built Up Handle Item Code: MS26603
Button Hook With Built-Up HandleIdeal for individuals who have difficulty fastening and unfastening buttons due to limited strength in their hands or only having the use of one hand. Loop is pushed through button hole, hooked over button, then both are easily pulled back through button hole to fasten.
-
Item Code: MS24919
The Dress Stick & Shoehorn is a high-quality dressing aid that allows the user to change their clothes and put their shoes on without the need to bend or stretch.
Dressing Aids, helping you to get dressed and get out and about
Our dressing aid range has been chosen to represent great innovation, quality, and style. We know that it’s important that the tools you use to dress are both convenient and discrete. That’s why we choose dressing aids that are compact, lightweight, and extremely easy to use. In sourcing our dressing aid range of products, we consider how we can save you the most time and take the hassle out of getting dressed faster so you can get on with enjoying your day. We aim to solve the real problems that we know a lot of our customers suffer with. With the help of a little technology and practical know-how, it’s amazing how the little problems that can potentially cause a big irritation can be solved. We also bring these ideas at very affordable prices so that the dressing aids we supply are fit for all budgets and there’s options for every requirement. Check out our full range; click on any of the images above for all of the information and technical specifications. We provide FREE UK-wide delivery on orders that are over £40.