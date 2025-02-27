DSM starts construction of production facility for its novel Bovaer® methane-reducing feed in Dalry (2025)

Heerlen, NL, 30 November 2022 12:30 CET

Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company active in Health, Nutrition and Bioscience, today began construction of a new manufacturing facility at its site in Dalry, Scotland. The plant will significantly increase global production of Bovaer®, DSM’s unique methane-reducing feed additive for cattle. In an official groundbreaking ceremony attended by the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, and Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEO of DSM, the company marked the next step in its plan to use Bovaer® to reduce global methane emissions and contribute to worldwide methane reduction targets.

DSM announced that planning had started during the UN Climate Change Conference last year in Glasgow. Construction officially began today on a facility that will help DSM scale-up production of Bovaer® in the coming years and marks another milestone in the company’s ambition to bring its methane-reducing feed additive to the market worldwide. This development of DSM’s Dalry site has been supported by the Scottish Government through Scottish Enterprise, the national agency supporting economic development and innovation.

Reducing methane emissions is crucial for keeping warming below the 1.5°C target outlined in the Paris Agreement. Over 100 countries have signed a Global Methane Pledge, agreeing to reduce global methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030. The addition of new signatories in recent months, such as Australia in October 2022, underscores growing recognition of the need for urgent action. Ruminants (mainly cows) emit around 20% of all methane gasses globally, so reducing emissions in ruminant herds will play a vital role in meeting global climate ambitions.

Bovaer® is a feed additive that can achieve an average enteric methane reduction of 30% in dairy cows, and 45% in beef cattle (with some tests showing reductions of up to 90%). DSM has initial product volumes available for near term market development. The product is in the early commercialization phase in many countries around the world, including the EU/EEA, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Pakistan, Switzerland, Turkey, and Uruguay. Since the start of the development of Bovaer® an estimate of 15,000 tons of CO2e has been saved, and reductions will accelerate further once the Dalry plant is fully operational, expected in the course of 2025.

Rt Hon Nicola Sturgeon MSP, First Minister of Scotland, said: “Just one year on from the announcement at COP26, I am very pleased to see the progress being made on site and the fact that spades are now in the ground.

We are here today to celebrate a world-leading project and multi-million pound investment which will make Scotland the home of this innovative product, underlining that Scotland continues to lead the way in delivering a net zero future.”

Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEO of DSM, commented: “After many years of hard work and dedication, it’s a wonderful feeling to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for such a large-scale production facility. This is a historic moment for DSM: We are continuing to deliver on our 2030 methane pledge, one of our food systems commitments. I wish the construction team every success as they develop this plant in the coming years.”

Scottish Enterprise’s Chief Executive, Adrian Gillespie, added: “Today’s groundbreaking ceremony is a significant milestone and the next step in delivering such an innovative project for Ayrshire and Scotland.

Royal DSM’s Project Bovaer® has the potential to be a game-changer for emissions reductions from cattle. Scottish Enterprise has developed a close relationship with Royal DSM over many years and we were delighted to work with the company to secure Dalry as the home for this global manufacturing opportunity.”

About Bovaer®

Bovaer® is a feed additive for cows researched and developed over 10 years by DSM. Just a quarter teaspoon of Bovaer® per cow per day consistently reduces enteric methane emission by on average 30% for dairy cows on average 45% for beef cattle. The feed additive Bovaer® therefore contributes to a significant and immediate reduction of the environmental footprint of meat, milk and dairy products. Bovaer® is the most extensively studied and scientifically proven solution to the challenge of burped methane to date. Upon feeding, it takes effect immediately.

About DSM in Dalry

DSM is one of the region’s most prominent companies, employing over 400 staff and around 150 to 200 contractors at the Dalry production facility situated in North Ayrshire, 25 miles south-west of Glasgow. The site has been producing vitamins since 1958 and today the main production processes are Vitamin C, Calcium-D-Pantothenate (vitamin B5) and Panthenol (proVitamin B5).

All our vitamin forms produced at the Dalry facility serve the highly varied needs of the human and animal nutrition and health sectors, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and personal care industries.

The Dalry site is fully committed to sustainability for the future. We have delivered significant investment to demonstrate continued reduction of our CO₂ emissions, which has focused on technology improvements within our production processes and utilities operations. This work continues to identify further continuous improvement activity alongside development of step change opportunities.