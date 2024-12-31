DUMB.WAD mod for Doom II (2024)

This is a wad file I made just under an hour. It's only 3 levels the rest is just normal doom 2, it can run with doom 1 you just need to go to the console and type map map01. None of the levels can be beaten if you run it with doom 1 you will have to again go to the console and type map map01, map map02, or map map03, and yes before any 7 year old (who has no idea what their talking about) asks me "is it compatible with brutal doom" it is. and for the people that don't know yes it's a PWAD not a IWAD so you have to run it with doom 1, doom 2, freedoom phase 1, freedoom phase 2, I recommend only using doom 2 or freedoom phase 2.