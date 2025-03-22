Ear Wax Removal - Electric Ear Irrigation Flushing System - Water Powered Ear (2025)

"); if (!$(this).is(":visible")) { $(this).fadeTo(1000, 1, function () { $(this).slideDown(500); }); } }); } if (data.Accepted) { //prepare success system message systemMessage = "
Shipping Information
Auction Terms & Conditions
- All auctions are no reserve and sold to the highest bidder.
- A 15% buyers fee applies to all items.
- We accept Cash andall major credit cards.
- All payments must be made online prior to pickup. You will be emailed an invoice with a payment link,or your invoice can be found under the My Account section and can be paid for there. If you are paying cash, your order must be paid and picked up within 48 hours.
- All invoices will be automatically charged to the Credit / Debit card on fileby 5pmthe followingday.
- If there is no Credit/Debit card on file and there is no payment within 24 hours, the item will be relisted and you will not be allowed to bid again until you add a payment method to your account.
- All bidders must pick uptheir itemsfrom3775 E SAHARA AVE LAS VEGAS, NV 89104within5 days.
- Once payment is received, you will receive an email with a link to schedule a pickup time and pickup instructions.
- All items must be picked up within 10 days of the auction endingor your order will be canceled and may be subject to a restocking fee.
702 Auctions offers returns on items that are misdescribed within 10 days of the date you picked up your items.
For our complete terms and conditions,Click Here
Pickup only!!3775 E SAHARA AVELas Vegas, NV 89104Monday-Friday 9am-4:30pmwithin 10 days. Once payment is received, you will receive an email with a link to schedule a pickup time and pickup instructions. We offer contactless pickup options and take all possible measures to ensure your safety.
15.00% Buyer's Premium
This Auction Uses Proxy Bidding.
Active
Ear Wax Removal - Electric Ear Irrigation Flushing System - Water Powered Ear
MSRP: $59.99 -
- Current Price $10.00 ( )
- 7 Bid(s) View Bid History
actiondiscountsales Las Vegas, NV US
View Seller's Other Listings
Payment Options Seller Accepts Credit Cards
Payment Instructions
Pick Up from 3775 E. Sahara Ave Las Vegas Nevada 89104
Details
Lot Number
218237
MSRP
59.99
Item Condition
NEW
Amazon ID
B0C7R66352
Lot # S218237
System ID # 114816010
End Date
Start Date
Description
Description: Ear Wax Removal - Electric Ear Irrigation Flushing System - Water Powered Ear Cleaner with 4 Pressure Modes - Safe and Effective Ear Cleaning Tool - Water Resistant USB Rechargeable Black
MSRP: 59.99
Condition: NEW
Notes:
Other info: Features: 【IPX5 Waterproof Design】: Our ear cleaning kit features IPX5 waterproof technology, allowing you to use it in the shower or rinse it with water during regular maintenance without worrying about damaging it, for elderly people and children to clean earwax at home!,【Four Cleaning Modes】: Our ear cleaner offers four different cleaning modes (Normal, Gentle, Pulse, and Strong) and is equipped with a toggle button, allowing you to switch between these four modes effortlessly. This enables you to easily remove accumulated earwax from the comfort of your own home.,【High-Capacity Battery】: The ear wax removal kit comes with a Type-C data line and a 2000mAh battery, providing up to 7 hours of continuous use on a full charge. It is quick and easy to use, helping to keep your and your family's ears clean and healthy.,【Replaceable Ear Tips】: The ear wax removal tool comes with two types of soft earplugs that can be easily replaced to avoid infections caused by different users. The five-hole earplugs are designed with five shower-like water streams, gently cleaning the ear canal. The single-hole earplugs have a more concentrated water flow for better cleaning effectiveness.,【What you'll get】: Electric ear wash system_1, ear basin_1, 250ml water bottle_1, single-hole earplugs_5, five-hole earplugs_5, Type-C charging cable_1 and instruction manual\*1. (Warm Tips: Please use water close to body temperature to avoid discomfort.)Keywords: Ear,Wax,Removal,Electric,Ear,Irrigation,Flushing,System,Water,Powered,Ear,Cleaner,with,4,Pressure,Modes,Safe,and,Effective,Ear,Cleaning,Tool,Water,Resistant,USB,Rechargeable,BlackCategories: Health, Household & Baby Care, Health & Household, Health Care, Ear Care, Earwax Removal -- CATEGORIES: Health, Household & Baby Care , Health & Household , Health Care , Ear Care , Earwax Removal
Lot Number: 218237
Pickup Information: This item is available for LOCAL PICKUP ONLY. No shipping available.