Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (2025)

Despite the myriad of videos online showing how to apply fake lashes, I couldn’t seem to get it right. For years I avoided false lashes or wore the chunky, magnetic kind. Well, I finally figured out how to apply regular, false lashes and make them stay! Follow along to learn my false eyelash hack.

{ "id": "8578333", "alt": "", "title": "", "video_link": "https://www.youtube.com/embed/QacWdJfsamQ", "youtube_video_id": "QacWdJfsamQ" } { "width": 634, "height": 357, "showRelated": true }

Black mascara

False lashes

Clear lash adhesive

Nail scissors

Eyeliner brush

Applying eye makeup

1. Apply your makeup first Start by applying any eye makeup you like first, leaving your eyelashes bare.

2. Apply mascara Now apply black mascara so that they blend in with the false lashes. You can curl them too, but I find that it’s not necessary.

3. Trim the false lashes Remove the lashes carefully from the container since they are so delicate!

False eyelashes

Then take your first piece and line it up with your lash line. Mine almost reaches the inner corner of my eye. If left this long, it will be very uncomfortable.

Determine how much length you need to trim based on where your natural lashes end. For me that’s just passed the iris.

Determining length

Always cut from the outer corner of the false lashes in order to leave the tapering on the inside edge for a natural finish. Once trimmed, lay it in place at your lash line to check if you cut enough off.

Trimming lashes

Then trim the other lash. You can line it up with the already trimmed lash to eyeball the length.

Loosening lashes

4. Loosen the lashes Because these lashes are fresh out of the box, they’re still a bit stiff. So roll them back and forth to make them more flexible.

Applying adhesive

5. Apply lash adhesive Apply your lash adhesive directly to the back of the false lashes. If too much comes out, spread it with the tip of the bottle.

Applying adhesive

6. Apply glue to your lash line Put a bit of glue on the plastic from the false lashes box.

Applying adhesive

Use an old eyeliner brush to apply glue to the entire lash line, above the eyeliner if you’re wearing it. Be sure you reach the inner and outer corners. You only need a small amount and you should avoid getting glue on your lashes. I prefer clear lash glue rather than black because it’s less messy. See Also Can Lash Extensions Be Applied Under the Lash Line?

Applying adhesive

Repeat for your other eye.

Applying adhesive

7. Apply the false lashes Once the glue on your eye and on the false lashes is clear, that means it’s ready to use. Start by holding the lashes upward, as they would look when the eye is open.

Applying false lashes

Then place the outer edge of the false lashes to the outer end of your lash line. Adjust the placement by gently pulling the false lashes.

Applying false lashes

Now grab the inner corner and put it in place, which should also line up the centers.

Applying false lashes

You can make any adjustments while the glue is still wet. Push the lashes upward from below them and make sure the inner and outer corners are in place.

Applying false lashes

Then sandwich it between your fingers to pinch it together with your natural lashes.

Applying false lashes

Repeat the lash application process for your other eye and that’s it!

False eyelash hack

8. Removal After 7 or 8 hours of wear on a windy day, you can see that the false lashes held up, and they aren’t even lifting!

Removing false eyelashes

My eyeliner is starting to fade, but the lashes are stuck in place.

Removing false eyelashes

When you’re ready to remove them, the key is to be gentle with both your natural lashes and the false pair so that you can reuse them. Grab the false lashes at the outer edge, completely avoiding your natural lashes and pull carefully.

Removing false eyelashes

Pull slowly and the false pair should come off intact. Repeat on the other eye.

Removing false eyelashes

If possible, peel off some of the glue and return the false lashes to the box.

Removing false eyelashes