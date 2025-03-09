Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (2025)

Table of Contents
Upstyle Recommends! Tools and materials: 1. Apply your makeup first 2. Apply mascara 3. Trim the false lashes 4. Loosen the lashes 5. Apply lash adhesive 6. Apply glue to your lash line 7. Apply the false lashes 8. Removal False eyelash hack References

Despite the myriad of videos online showing how to apply fake lashes, I couldn’t seem to get it right.

For years I avoided false lashes or wore the chunky, magnetic kind.

Well, I finally figured out how to apply regular, false lashes and make them stay! Follow along to learn my false eyelash hack.

{ "id": "8578333", "alt": "", "title": "", "video_link": "https://www.youtube.com/embed/QacWdJfsamQ", "youtube_video_id": "QacWdJfsamQ" }

{ "width": 634, "height": 357, "showRelated": true }

Upstyle Recommends!

Smooth out and reduce under eye puffiness with these

bestseller under eye patches

that Amazon reviewers swear by!

Tools and materials:

  • Eyeliner and eyeshadow (optional)
  • Black mascara
  • False lashes
  • Clear lash adhesive
  • Nail scissors
  • Eyeliner brush
Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (1)

Applying eye makeup

1. Apply your makeup first

Start by applying any eye makeup you like first, leaving your eyelashes bare.

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (2)

Applying eye makeup

2. Apply mascara

Now apply black mascara so that they blend in with the false lashes. You can curl them too, but I find that it’s not necessary.

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (3)

Applying eye makeup

3. Trim the false lashes

Remove the lashes carefully from the container since they are so delicate!

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (4)

False eyelashes

Then take your first piece and line it up with your lash line.

Mine almost reaches the inner corner of my eye. If left this long, it will be very uncomfortable.

Determine how much length you need to trim based on where your natural lashes end. For me that’s just passed the iris.

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (6)

Determining length

Always cut from the outer corner of the false lashes in order to leave the tapering on the inside edge for a natural finish.

Once trimmed, lay it in place at your lash line to check if you cut enough off.

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (7)

Trimming lashes

Then trim the other lash. You can line it up with the already trimmed lash to eyeball the length.

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (8)

Loosening lashes

4. Loosen the lashes

Because these lashes are fresh out of the box, they’re still a bit stiff. So roll them back and forth to make them more flexible.

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (9)

Applying adhesive

5. Apply lash adhesive

Apply your lash adhesive directly to the back of the false lashes. If too much comes out, spread it with the tip of the bottle.

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (10)

Applying adhesive

6. Apply glue to your lash line

Put a bit of glue on the plastic from the false lashes box.

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (11)

Applying adhesive

Use an old eyeliner brush to apply glue to the entire lash line, above the eyeliner if you’re wearing it.

Be sure you reach the inner and outer corners. You only need a small amount and you should avoid getting glue on your lashes.

I prefer clear lash glue rather than black because it’s less messy.

See Also
Can Lash Extensions Be Applied Under the Lash Line?
Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (12)

Applying adhesive

Repeat for your other eye.

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (13)

Applying adhesive

7. Apply the false lashes

Once the glue on your eye and on the false lashes is clear, that means it’s ready to use.

Start by holding the lashes upward, as they would look when the eye is open.

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (14)

Applying false lashes

Then place the outer edge of the false lashes to the outer end of your lash line.

Adjust the placement by gently pulling the false lashes.

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (15)

Applying false lashes

Now grab the inner corner and put it in place, which should also line up the centers.

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (16)

Applying false lashes

You can make any adjustments while the glue is still wet.

Push the lashes upward from below them and make sure the inner and outer corners are in place.

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (17)

Applying false lashes

Then sandwich it between your fingers to pinch it together with your natural lashes.

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (18)

Applying false lashes

Repeat the lash application process for your other eye and that’s it!

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (19)

False eyelash hack

8. Removal

After 7 or 8 hours of wear on a windy day, you can see that the false lashes held up, and they aren’t even lifting!

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (20)

Removing false eyelashes

My eyeliner is starting to fade, but the lashes are stuck in place.

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (21)

Removing false eyelashes

When you’re ready to remove them, the key is to be gentle with both your natural lashes and the false pair so that you can reuse them.

Grab the false lashes at the outer edge, completely avoiding your natural lashes and pull carefully.

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (22)

Removing false eyelashes

Pull slowly and the false pair should come off intact. Repeat on the other eye.

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (23)

Removing false eyelashes

If possible, peel off some of the glue and return the false lashes to the box.

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (24)

Removing false eyelashes

False eyelash hack

This false eyelash hack was so easy and virtually mess free! Let me know what you think in the comments.

Next, if you’re prone to acne, try this soft, natural makeup look.

The author may collect a small share of sales from the links on this page.

Easy False Eyelash Hack: How to Apply and Remove Falsies (2025)

References

Top Articles
What is Personal Care in Health and Social Care? – Care Learning
Understanding Microcurrent Gel & Best Conductive Substitutes - Skin Perception
10 Examples Of Personalization In Healthcare
Latest Posts
NHS England » Personalised care and support planning
The Truth About Conductive Gels for EMS and Microcurrent Devices: Myths and Alternatives Explained
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Jerrold Considine

Last Updated:

Views: 5952

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jerrold Considine

Birthday: 1993-11-03

Address: Suite 447 3463 Marybelle Circles, New Marlin, AL 20765

Phone: +5816749283868

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Air sports, Sand art, Electronics, LARPing, Baseball, Book restoration, Puzzles

Introduction: My name is Jerrold Considine, I am a combative, cheerful, encouraging, happy, enthusiastic, funny, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.