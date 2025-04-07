easyJet launches 'snail infused garlic ice cream' (2025)

Snail, sangria, and spicy tagine are among the weird and wonderful flavours of ice-creams developed by easyJet and easyJet holidays to celebrate the opening of a new base at London Southend Airport. Holidaymakers travelling through the airport were served the new range of ‘jet-lato’ treats on the first flights departing this morning, bound for new destinations now operating from London Southend, including Palma, Malta and Pisa.

The limited-edition range of five flavours, which have been created by the airline and holidays company, invoke the flavours of the destinations which customers can now travel to from the airport.

They include a spin on the French classic ‘Escargot’ which mixes snail infused garlic ice cream with crunchy pieces to give a ‘snail shell’ effect, and an original twist on the much-loved Italian dish ‘Cacio e pepe’ which includes lemon zest, parmesan and cracked black pepper.

The Willy Wonka-esque flavours were tested on the discerning palates of Southend residents who are no strangers to tasty ice creams.

The new ‘jet-lato’ menu of easyJet ice creams include:

‘Escargot’ (France – Paris) Snail infused garlic ice cream with crunchy pieces to give a 'snail shell' effect inspiring people to take off to Paris

Moroccan spices reflecting the tastes and bringing the senses of the Moroccan souks.

Lemon zest, parmesan and crackled black pepper, inspired by the iconic pasta dish

Fruity sangria infused ice cream giving a taste of Spanish afternoons in summertime

A rich custard tart-flavored ice cream

The new base at London Southend is now home to three easyJet A320neo aircraft, supporting around 1,200 jobs including 140 direct jobs for pilots and cabin crew.

The airline is serving 122 flights per week on 20 routes from Southend to leisure destinations across Europe and North Africa - a 133% increase vs. last summer. The new base provides over 330,000 seats for holidays customers to choose from when planning their getaway for this summer.

London Southend is easyJet’s 10th UK base opening, following the launch of Birmingham International Airport last year, as the airline responds to increased consumer demand for flights and package holidays.

The airline and holidays compare are anticipating their largest ever summer season with seven more aircraft joining easyJet’s UK fleet from Edinburgh, Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham and London Southend, providing half a million more seats this summer across the airline’s network spanning Europe and North Africa.

Garry Wilson, easyJet holidays CEO, said: "Southend is synonymous with ice-cream, and what better way to celebrate our newest base than with something that for many also represents the joy of holidays, by offering customers a literal taste of their next trip!

“With flights and thousands of package holidays now available to 20 destinations from London Southend, this will not only enable us to serve many more customers, providing value and more choice, but also supports critical connectivity and jobs for the UK, as we get set for our biggest ever summer.”