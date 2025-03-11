Eden 60 Aquarium Gravel Cleaner (2025)

Orders placed before 3pm Monday to Friday are dispatched the same day

Orders over £50 qualify for FREE Express Delivery where available – more information below

Orders under £50 incur a £2.95 delivery charge – Express upgrades from £4.95 available at checkout

Premium and Saturday delivery enhancements via DPD are available on most products at checkout

Further Delivery Information

We are pleased to offer a wide variety of delivery services via our trusted delivery partners including Royal Mail, Evri, Parcelforce and DPD. We use specialist couriers for large, bulky items and some special-order products may be sent to you directly from the manufacturer to reduce lead times.

The checkout page for your order will show all services available based on the shipping location and products selected.

For assistance regarding delivery options please visit our contact page or call our office on 01473 730 520. Alternatively, you can contact our team via live chat – staffed by real people.

Geographical Surcharges

Our standard delivery charges apply primarily to Mainland UK destinations. Some delivery locations within the UK will incur additional charges. The locations affected include but are not limited to Northern Ireland, Scottish Highlands and island locations such as Isle of Man.

If your address is affected the surcharge amount will be clearly displayed at checkout. Please also be aware a very small number of products may not be available to all such regions.

Delivery Terms

Delivery of your order will be to the address confirmed at checkout – please be advised you will need to make any arrangements which may be necessary to ensure delivery can take place.

It is possible that your order may arrive earlier than the estimated delivery date.

If your order is delivered later than advertised, you have the right to cancel the purchase and receive a full refund.

If you wish for the goods to be delivered at different times; we recommend contacting our sales team in advance of placing the order so we can arrange this for you – in rare instances, it is possible an additional carriage charge may be applied but this will be agreed with yourself prior to the order being placed.

Delivery Issues

In the unfortunate event you experience an issue with your delivery, such as a damaged item or parts missing; please notify us within 24 hours of delivery where possible and advise of any issues so we can resolve the issue quickly.

Please ensure you do not use the item or dispose of any packaging if you wish for us to replace or refund any items which arrive damaged or otherwise not as expected.

Please note that Aquatix-2u Ltd cannot accept responsibility or liability for issues arising from late or damaged deliveries that are a result of circumstances beyond our control. Aquatix-2u Ltd will also not be able to accept responsibility for any costs incurred as a result of these circumstances.

Aquatix-2u Ltd also cannot accept any liability involving third-party contractors and strongly advises that no arrangements be made for the installation of a product until you have received your order.

Returns Information

For small items, we are pleased to offer hassle-free, instant returns without the need for a printer via our trusted partner InPost

InPost Lockers can be found in thousands of locations across the UK such as major supermarkets, high street retailers, train stations and petrol stations.

If the package you wish to return is under 15kg and within 64cm x 41cm x 38cm you can use our InPost Returns Service. The cost of this service is £3.95 which will be deducted from your refund.

Please Click Here for our Returns Form and further information on how to use our InPost service.

If your package is too large for InPost or you have any other return-related query, please use our Contact Form or feel free to reach us by phone on 01473 730 520 or via our Live Chat.

Items ineligible for return

Any personalised items or items made to your specification cannot be returned – eg off the roll pond liners or pond hose cut to a specific length.

Items which are perishable also cannot be returned if the seals have been broken – eg fish food, pond and aquarium treatments etc

Important Terms & Conditions Regarding Returns

In accordance with the Consumer Contracts Regulation 2014, you have the right to cancel the order at any time before you receive the goods and you have the right to return the goods for any reason.

If you would like to return an item, the customer must provide written notification of this (ideally by email) within 14 working days from when you received the goods. Please use our Returns Form

In these circumstances the customer is responsible for the return shipping costs and the goods must be returned in their original and unused condition.

A full refund for the original cost of the goods including any standard delivery charge (if it were applicable to the order) will be issued within 14 days of the goods being received by Aquatix-2u Ltd

If you have paid an additional delivery enhancement, such as for Next Day or a Saturday, we will refund the cost of Standard Delivery as per the Consumer Contracts Regulation 2014. Any additional enhanced delivery costs will not be refunded except for when the goods were not delivered within the timeframe advised at the time of ordering.

If you require Aquatix-2u Ltd to collect unrequired items for return then a charge for this will be deducted from the refund – the cost of this will be advised upon you notifying us of your intent to return.

If you wish to return an item which was part of a combined offer, then all items may need to be returned together otherwise you will be charged the full cost of the items you keep. This may include, but is not limited to items offered free as part of a combined offer. Should the original order value then fall below the minimum value for free delivery, the standard P&P charge will then apply and will be deducted from any refund amount.

All electrical products carry a 12-month guarantee or longer if specified by the manufacturer. Products which carry a manufacturer's guarantee can be returned, if faulty, for repair or exchange as necessary during the guarantee period.

If a product under guarantee fails you need to report this to us prior to return. Aquatix-2u Ltd reserves the right to refund, replace or repair (including the supply of spare parts) any item claimed under the terms of the guarantee.

If the product fails during the first 6 months, we will cover the return costs. After 6 months the cost of returning the product must be met by the customer, as per the Consumer Rights Act 2015

Liability will not be accepted for any items returned due to damage (unless present at the point of delivery), accident, neglect, improper installation or use.

Any items returned for reasons other than a guarantee claim must be unused and returned within 60 days of receipt.

Any item returned to Aquatix-2u Ltd which is deemed not faulty will be returned to the purchaser. If the product requires service parts and this is not fulfilled by the purchaser within 3 months of the date of arrival or from when the latest advice is given (whichever is latest) it will be disposed of without further notice.

Any item returned to Aquatix-2u Ltd in error or whereby the sender cannot be identified will be held for 90 days to allow time for the sender to be identified, after this time it will be disposed of.