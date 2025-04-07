Elizabeth Hurley Drinks Milk In See-Through Braless Dress (2025)

Elizabeth Hurley is proving milk does a girl good as she glams up for a fun shoot on Instagram. The model, 59, dropped jaws in her latest share, showing off her age-defying looks in a wowing pink dress, one that definitely highlighted her bombshell figure. Ditching the bikini action for a strappy look as she went body-hugging, Elizabeth goofed around by a refrigerator, opening it and closing it before sipping from a carton of Silk Milk. Shot with her camera crew visible and in video mode, Elizabeth couldn't help but laugh and joke all the way through, even dribbling milk down her chin. Her video even came with a celebrity shout-out as she played singer Miley Cyrus' new "Something Beautiful" track.

Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Her Pink Dress And Silk Milk

Scroll for the video. Flaunting her long, lean frame while highlighting her curves, Elizabeth posed by a fridge containing bottled water and a carton of Almond Silk Milk.

Striking poses as she grinned and went all open-mouthed, the swimwear designer stunned in a spaghetti-strap dress in embellished lace, showcasing her curvy hips and flat stomach while going partly sheer. Ditching the bra as she hinted at her cleavage, Elizabeth kept classy in her fishtail gown, one boasting a backless finish and slightly sparkly accents.

Having taken a few sips of the milk (and kinda dribbled it down herself), Elizabeth walked away from the refrigerator, exited the room, and offered a rear view of her red carpet-ready gown. Here, the Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder flaunted her toned back and shoulders while showcasing her pert backside.

Adding silver bangles, a full face of makeup, and messy bed-hair that had been blow-dried, Elizabeth stunned in every way possible, dropping a long string of pink heart emoji for her caption. Numbers of likes to the post have been disabled.

Stunning Figure In Hot Pink Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley just keeps turning the clock back. In the above photo, she flaunted her chiseled abs and toned legs in a plunging pink bikini, posing in ocean waters while modeling a two-piece from her luxury label. Flashing her assets in a plunging top while sending her followers a big smile, Liz wore shades and lip gloss, writing:

"Kisses from paradise, wearing my favourite Biarritz Bikini - ON SALE at the link in my bio (www.elizabethhurley.com) & on my stories." Liz founded her brand back in 2005.

Unbuttoned Kaftan In A Garden

Elizabeth's swimwear range also offers cover-ups and beach accessories. In January, the blue-eyed beauty modeled this eyelet kaftan in white, going a little racy with her unbuttoned finish as she posed from a scenic garden with a lawn. "My new Hilda Kaftan- named after a lovely friend," she wrote.

