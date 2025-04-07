Emmerdale fans spot key evidence that 'proves' Ella's innocence in Chas drama (2025)

Fans of Emmerdale have been on high alert, and they reckon they've clocked a crucial clue that could clear Ella Forster's name.

This month had viewers glued to their screens as Ella inadvertently gatecrashed Chas Dingle and Liam Cavanagh's engagement do at the Woolpack, and when Chas ended up collapsing from being spiked, suspicion immediately fell on Ella, despite her insistent protests.

The drama in the village ramped up this week with Chas and Liam getting bombarded by messages and calls from Ella, who has history with Liam.

Then things took an even more sinister twist when Belle Dingle got an email out of the blue, cancelling Liam and Chas' nuptials – it looked like another nasty trick from Ella's supposed campaign of harassment.

Liam was quick to get the police involved after this latest incident, but the tension only mounted when the pub's window got smashed. Both Liam and Chas were dead set on Ella being behind it, completely unaware that a confused Ella was actually watching their every move..., reports Leeds Live.

After these events unfolded, fans took to social media to share their observations, with one eagle-eyed viewer pointing out: "If the brick was thrown threw the window, how come the glass was on the outside ! ! !".

Speculation has been rife on social media with theories about the recent drama in the village. One fan conjectured: "Reckon John drugged Chas and threw the brick, now Liam having second thoughts about Chas", while another suggested: "Aaron, Liam and Chas only in the living room John was not there at that time of the brick being thrown so could have been him" and yet another eagle-eyed viewer observed: "Anyone else spot that the glass from the broken window was on the outside meaning it was broken from the inside."

Thursday's episode, accessible on ITV X, saw Ella make a surprise visit to her bestie Mandy Dingle's abode, adamant on having a word with Liam. Mandy wasn't having any of it though, resulting in her getting taken hostage by Ella, which brought Liam into the fray.

In a heartbreaking bid, an emotional Ella tried convincing Liam she’s been framed, but he was playing his own game, pretending they could sort things out to get her to confess. The tables turned when Ella clocked onto Liam's deception, escalating to a knife-edge situation.

The ensuing chaos didn't let up as Chas and Mandy turned up, sending Ella into a frenzy before running off with Liam in pursuit. A dramatic face-off in the woods led to Ella shoving Liam causing him to take a nasty tumble and whack his head.

Devastated at the thought she may have killed him, Ella was beside herself by Liam’s unconscious form, until, in a relieving twist, he regained consciousness.

The local GP was insistent that Ella required assistance, telling her she can't keep avoiding her issues. In a frank moment of reflection, Ella admitted, 'I can't keep doing this,' voicing her weariness of the constant running away.

When police detained Ella, she made a significant disclosure concerning Chas' drugging situation, pleading: "I know I've hurt you and Chas but I never drugged her, I swear, please believe me!"

The episode concluded with Ella in custody while Chas and Liam came together again. While Chas appeared relieved at Ella's capture, Liam seemed unsure – could he put faith in Ella's insistence that she wasn't behind Chas' poisoning?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.