English Bulldog Names: 250 Adorable and Unique Ideas for Your Wrinkly Pup (2025)

Picking the perfect name for your English Bulldog is an exciting part of welcoming this lovable breed into your family. These wrinkly-faced, stocky pups have unique personalities that deserve equally special names. The best English Bulldog names often reflect their sturdy build and gentle nature, with popular choices including Tank, Winston, Bentley, and Duchess.

English Bulldog Names: 250 Adorable and Unique Ideas for Your Wrinkly Pup (1)

Your English Bulldog’s personality can guide your choice. These dogs were originally bred to be fierce, but today they’re known as sweet family pets.

You might want a name that honors their British heritage or highlights their adorable appearance.

Bear Biscuit Boris Bruce Brutus Buddha Bubba Caesar Charlie Chester Chubbs Churchill Daisy Darwin Duke George Gus Henry Hugo Lady London Mabel Mack Molly Otis Petunia Rosie Ruby Tank Winston

Best English Bulldog Names

English Bulldog Names: 250 Adorable and Unique Ideas for Your Wrinkly Pup (2)

Picking the perfect name for your English Bulldog can be fun! Your wrinkly friend deserves a name that matches their unique personality and appearance.

Popular English Bulldog names often reflect their muscular build and sweet nature. Here are some fantastic options for your new furry friend:

Winston – Perfect for that distinguished gentleman
Tank – For your sturdy companion
Bella – A beautiful choice for your girl
Duke – Shows off that royal attitude
Daisy – Sweet and simple
Bentley – For that British charm
RosieNamed after the iconic Rosie the Riveter
Bubba – A classic bulldog choice
Luna – For your nighttime companion
Thor – For the mighty pup

Want something from pop culture? Try names like Rocky, Maverick, or Yoda. These movie-inspired names add personality.

More fantastic options include: Brutus, Penny, Chunk, Lily, Bruno, Pearl, Zeus, Stella, Diesel, Ruby, Max, Lola, Atlas, Mabel, Bear, Sophie, Otis, Gracie, Hugo, and Molly

Male English Bulldog Names

English Bulldog Names: 250 Adorable and Unique Ideas for Your Wrinkly Pup (3)

Looking for the perfect name for your male English Bulldog? These strong, friendly pups deserve names that match their unique personality and muscular build.

Your English Bulldog’s name can reflect his tough appearance or his sweet nature. British-inspired names work great for this breed’s heritage.

Here are some fantastic male names for your English Bulldog:

Winston
Tank
Duke
Harley
Oliver
Brady
Thor
Bruno
Chunk
Atlas
Diesel
Charlie
Rex
Angus
Spike
Ace
Albert
Theodore
Hugo
Oscar
Brutus
George
Buster
Rocky
Zeus
Max
Bentley
Reggie
Mack
Cooper

Pick a name that’s easy to call out and matches your pup’s personality. Classic names like Winston and Charles are popular choices that honor the breed’s English roots.

Female English Bulldog Names

English Bulldog Names: 250 Adorable and Unique Ideas for Your Wrinkly Pup (4)

Picking the perfect name for your female English Bulldog can be fun! Your pup’s name should match her unique personality and charm.

Here are some wonderful name options for your female Bulldog:

Adeline – A noble name for your dignified female Bulldog
Annie – Sweet and simple
Betsy – Classic and cute
Emma – Friendly and warm
Evie – Bright and lively
Florence – Elegant and refined
Iona – Island-inspired beauty
Ivy – Nature-inspired charm
Lara – Strong and graceful
Lia – Delicate and sweet
Lucy – Bright and cheerful
Margot – Sophisticated and stylish

Female English Bulldogs often have playful and affectionate personalities. Consider names that reflect both their tough and gentle sides.

More pretty options include:

Bella – Beautiful girl
Daisy – Fresh and sweet
Ella – Bright light
Grace – Elegant lady
Luna – Moon-inspired
Mabel – Lovable one
Olive – Peace and calm
Pearl – Classic beauty
Rose – Floral charm
Ruby – Precious gem
Sadie – Princess-like
Sophie – Wise girl
Stella – Star-bright
Tilly – Mighty warrior
Victoria – Victory queen
Winnie – Joyful friend
Zelda – Strong spirit

Unisex English Bulldog Names

English Bulldog Names: 250 Adorable and Unique Ideas for Your Wrinkly Pup (5)

Your English Bulldog deserves a name that fits their unique personality, regardless of gender. These versatile names work perfectly for both male and female bullies.

Angel – Perfect for your sweet-natured pup
Drew – A charming name for a playful bulldog
Izzy (or Issy) – Cute options for an energetic friend
Mini – Great for a smaller or compact bulldog
Bailey
Charlie
Scout
Morgan
Riley
Phoenix
Shadow
Storm
Ziggy
River
Casey
Jordan
Quinn
Avery
Sage
Winter
Ruby
Sky
Parker
Sunny
Jamie
Taylor
Robin
Frankie
Alex
Dakota

Many unique English Bulldog names can work for any gender. Pick one that matches your pup’s personality and makes you smile when you call them.

Remember to try saying the name out loud several times. Your bulldog should be able to recognize and respond to their name easily during training.

Cool English Bulldog Names

Looking for a name that matches your English Bulldog’s awesome personality? Here are some fun and unique options to consider.

Your Bulldog deserves a name as special as they are. Unique names like Draco, Zephyr, and Fable capture their one-of-a-kind spirit.

Pick from these cool names for your pup:

  • Tank
  • Brutus
  • Winston
  • Beast
  • Titan
  • Zeus
  • Thor
  • Spike
  • Duke
  • Bear
  • Diesel
  • Rocky
  • Chunk
  • Samson
  • Kong
  • Hulk
  • Atlas
  • Axel
  • Chief
  • Rex
  • Goliath
  • Maximus
  • Storm
  • Shadow
  • Phoenix
  • Blitz
  • Bandit
  • Maverick
  • Dragon
  • Rambo

Want something more royal-inspired? Names like Caesar, King, and Duke give your Bulldog that regal touch they deserve.

Remember to pick a name that’s easy to call out and fits your pup’s personality. Try saying it out loud a few times to make sure it feels right.

Cute English Bulldog Names

Your English Bulldog deserves an adorable name that matches their sweet personality. Here are some super cute options that will make everyone smile!

Daisy – A perfect name for a gentle female bulldog who brings joy like fresh flowers
Pudding – For those squishy wrinkles and soft demeanor
Muffin – Ideal for a round, sweet pup
Biscuit – Perfect for your lovable companion
Bubbles – For the playful pup who makes you laugh

More adorable choices for your wrinkly friend:

Cupcake
Marshmallow
Teddy
Cookie
Poppy
Rosie
Buttercup
Snuggles
Waffles
Honey
Gummy
Jellybean
Pickles
Cherub
Angel
Bunny
Sprinkles
Dumpling
Peanut
Ziggy
Bubble Gum
Cuddles
Mochi
Cotton
Noodle

These names capture your bulldog’s sweet side while celebrating their adorable appearance. Pick a name that makes you smile every time you say it!

Unique English Bulldog Names

Want to give your English Bulldog a name that stands out? Let’s explore some special names that will make your pup truly one-of-a-kind.

Here are some distinctive royal-inspired names perfect for your noble companion:

  • Windsor
  • Regent
  • Duke
  • Monarch
  • Duchess

Looking for something more mystical? These unique mythological names could be perfect:

  • Medusa
  • Atlas
  • Eris
  • Apollo
  • Zeus

Your English Bulldog deserves a name as special as they are. Consider these eye-catching options:

  • Halcyon
  • Onyx
  • North
  • Zephyr
  • Draco

Nature-inspired names can make your bulldog stand out:

  • Storm
  • River
  • Forest
  • Brook
  • Alpine

These powerful names suit a bulldog’s personality:

  • Titan
  • Magnus
  • Phoenix
  • Atlas
  • Nova

Modern and trendy choices your friends will love:

  • Echo
  • Sage
  • Indie
  • Quest
  • Valor
